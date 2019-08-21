‘As A Company, The ICA Will Be A More Robust Organisation’

Ex-top bureaucrat G.K. Pillai headed the Steering Committee that formed the Indian Cricketers’ Association (ICA), which was registered as a company on July 5, 2019, in Mumbai. He spoke to Qaiser Mohammad Ali on the making of the ICA. Excerpts from the interview:

How tough was forming the ICA?

Basically, a lot of discussion was on the eligibility for cricketers’ membership. Men’s part was not so difficult, as the BCCI has been for years approving first-class tournaments like Ranji Trophy. The women’s part was more difficult because the BCCI recognised the women’s game much later, in 2006. We’ve got some details about women players, but not 100 per cent. We anticipate there’ll be around 8,000 people at the ICA AGM. There’ll be roughly 4,000-5,000 ex-men cricketers, about 3,000 will be women, and 100-odd will be disabled cricketers.

Where did the objection on including current players come from?

It comes from the Lodha Committee report. Inclusion of current cricketers is a matter that can be taken up subsequently by the ICA, if they feel it. But we have recommended that they will consult current cricketers because there are lots of technical issues that they face, like remuneration.

Since some old/retired cricketers are in very poor financial condition, with monetary gain being slim in the bygone eras, will the ICA be allowed to generate funds to help them?

The ICA will have two members in the BCCI [apex council] and they’ll lobby within the Board to enhance their remuneration etc. For the first two years, the ICA will get, apart from the membership fee [from cricketers], a certain grant from the BCCI so that they could have an office and recruit some staff etc., independent from the BCCI.

What was the thought behind registering the ICA as a company, because the BCCI is registered as a society?

You can register a body as a society, a trust or as a company. We thought making it a company gives the ICA much more flexibility in terms of rules and regulations. Also, as a company you can raise funds, take loans etc. We thought the Company’s Act will be much more transparent than a trust or a society as you’ll have an AGM, Board meetings, and SEBI will also be looking at it. A company is a much more robust organisation. The Company’s Act is an all-India thing, while a society is registered under a state’s laws, so you are bound by that state’s restrictions.

What was thought behind having Kapil Dev, Shantha Rangasawamy and Ajit Agarkar as ICA directors?

They all are interim directors, till the ICA elections are held. Either they can quit or fight the elections at which the board of directors will be elected.