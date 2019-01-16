Advertisement
Monday, Nov 01, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Society

The Veganistas: How Veganism Is Becoming A Way Of Life

Veganism, after all, rests on the idea that humans are compassionate beings and it is in their nature to choose kindness over killing—or that such a state must be aspired to and can be taught or inculcated.

The Veganistas: How Veganism Is Becoming A Way Of Life
Photograph by Jitender Gupta Location Courtesy: Purple Greene, Delhi

Trending

The Veganistas: How Veganism Is Becoming A Way Of Life
outlookindia.com
2019-01-21T12:44:17+05:30
Lachmi Deb Roy
Lachmi Deb Roy

Lachmi Deb Roy

More stories from Lachmi Deb Roy
View All

28 January 2019

If not for that goat milk, Gandhi would have been vegan. Yes, that’s how close India is to having a ­patent on one of the biggest global fads of recent times. ‘Fad’ or ‘trend’ perhaps would be a wrong word for something that comes out of a deeper philosophy. Veganism, after all, rests on the idea that humans are compassionate beings and it is in their nature to choose kindness over killing—or that such a state must be aspired to and can be taught or inculcated. Those who turn vegans see it as a life-­changing transformation free of any religion, propaganda, violence, lies, guilt, ­cruelty, rules, agenda, guru or a guidebook. A lot of that can be admired, a lot of it can also be submitted to a careful, ­respectful and sceptical analysis. But whichever side of that cheese omelette or chocolate sundae (or smoked pork) you stand, there are things here that we can learn from and apply—for the sake of the planet.

Tags

Lachmi Deb Roy Veggies & Vegetarians Food & Beverages Society Cover Stories
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Society

Being Faithful

Being Faithful

Apurva Asrani

Yadavendra Singh

Snapshots & Personal Hues

Young Talk Openly

Journey With Humsafar

The Mythical Facts

It’s Mad, Mad, Mad, Mad Race

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

India Stare At T20 World Cup Exit After Loss Vs New Zealand

India Stare At T20 World Cup Exit After Loss Vs New Zealand

ICC T20 World Cup 2021: Afghanistan Beat Namibia

ICC T20 World Cup 2021: Afghanistan Beat Namibia

Argentina Kicks Of Weekend Of Celebrations To Mark Diego Maradona's Birthday

Argentina Kicks Of Weekend Of Celebrations To Mark Diego Maradona's Birthday

Lights, Sweets and Crackers

Lights, Sweets and Crackers

Advertisement

More from Society

All Types All Swipes

All Types All Swipes

The Hammer Blows

The Hammer Blows

The Case For Gay Gene

The Case For Gay Gene

Our Rights Fights

Our Rights Fights

Read More from Outlook

Attacks On Hindus In Bangladesh A Blow To PM Sheikh Hasina’s Secular Credentials

Attacks On Hindus In Bangladesh A Blow To PM Sheikh Hasina’s Secular Credentials

Seema Guha / The recent attacks on the minority Hindu community in Bangladesh expose the fault lines in India's neighbouring country.

Win For Sidhu? Punjab Advocate General Resigns Following Appointment Row

Win For Sidhu? Punjab Advocate General Resigns Following Appointment Row

Outlook Web Desk / Punjab Advocate General APS Deol reportedly resigned following repeated objections by Navjot Singh Sidhu regarding his appointment by CM Charanjit Singh Channi.

ENG vs SL, T20 World Cup, Live: England Look For 4th Win

ENG vs SL, T20 World Cup, Live: England Look For 4th Win

Koushik Paul / A win tonight versus Sri Lanka will ensure England safe passage to the T20 World Cup semifinals from group 1. Follow live cricket scores of ENG v SL

Akhilesh Yadav Not Contesting UP Polls? SP Says He Was 'Misunderstood'

Akhilesh Yadav Not Contesting UP Polls? SP Says He Was 'Misunderstood'

Outlook Web Desk / Hours after SP chief Akhilesh Yadav said he will not be contesting UP elections next year, MLC Udaiveer Singh told Outlook that the issue has been blown out of proportion.

Advertisement