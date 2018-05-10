Sharing The Reservation Pie

Cover Story The Caste Of Poll Saffron Wary of SP-BSP unity with 2019 on its mind, the BJP has a new poll trick: divide up the OBC quota, pitting the ­relatively better-off ­sections against the rest

Cover Story Mandal In The Jungle Is the UP state ­government’s ­decision to classify OBCs in three subcategories based on relative backwardness, for the purposes of reservation, long-overdue ­justice for ­overlooked groups? Or is it an unnuanced move that will only ignite social division?

Interview ‘Amit Shah Has Assured That Quota Within Quota Will Be Implemented Six Months Before Lok Sabha Election’ UP minister Om Prakash Rajbhar feels all communities aren't getting a fair share in the 27 per cent OBC quota in government jobs and educational institutions. He has a formula-break up the quota into three subcategories.