Outlook-ICARE India University Rankings 2019: Top 25 Central Universities

Rank 2019 University Name Place State Overall

score 1 University of Delhi Delhi Delhi 91.93 2 Banaras Hindu University Varanasi Uttar Pradesh 83.75 3 Jamia Millia Islamia New Delhi Delhi 82.28 4 Jawaharlal Nehru University New Delhi Delhi 81.59 5 University of Hyderabad Hyderabad Telangana 81.02 6 Aligarh Muslim University Aligarh Uttar Pradesh 80.17 7 Tezpur University Tezpur Assam 79.29 8 North Eastern Hill University Shillong Meghalaya 75.17 9 Visva Bharati University Santiniketan West Bengal 75.14 10 Dr. Harisingh Gour University (University of Sagar), Sagar Sagar Madhya Pradesh 73.00 11 Pondicherry University Puducherry Pondicherry 68.58 12 Mizoram University Aizawl Mizoram 57.54 13 Central University of Punjab Bathinda Punjab 54.19 14 Assam University Silchar Assam 53.82 15 Rajiv Gandhi University Itanagar Arunachal Pradesh 53.45 16 Central University of Kerala Kasaragod Kerala 52.34 17 English & Foreign Languages University Hyderabad Telangana 50.85 18 Nagaland University Zunheboto Nagaland 49.18 19 Manipur University Imphal Manipur 43.60 20 Maulana Azad National Urdu University Hyderabad Telangana 43.23 21 Central Agricultural University Imphal West Manipur 42.67 22 Central University of Gujarat Gandhinagar Gujarat 41.93 23 Central University of Orissa Koraput Odisha 41.37 24 Central University of Rajasthan Bandar Sindri Rajasthan 41.18 25 Central University of Tamil Nadu Tiruvarur Tamil Nadu 40.62

Survey Methodology

The Rankings evaluate institutions based on parameters such as Faculty Student Ratio (FSR), Faculty with PhD (FWP), Papers Per Faculty (PPF), Citations Per Paper (CPP) and Inclusiveness & Diversity (ID). Institutions are awarded an overall rank depending on the number of points achieved through the evaluation, and their key strengths in specific parameters are displayed. This has been designed with valuable feedback from the industry.

Rather than blindly comparing ­institutions against one another, ­Outlook-ICARE India University Rankings 2019 is a fair assessment based on how institutions within the same category perform against each other in a variety of metrics, thus ­reflecting the strengths and weak­nesses of an ­institution in each domain.

Most importantly, to re-emphasise, all assessments are based on objective data—most of it is obtained from ­reliable third-party sources and there is zero dependence on voluntary submissions. Wherever information has been taken from institutional websites, a dedicated data validation and verification team has verified and ensured its authenticity and validity, thus assuring parents and stakeholders of the highest standards of quality and reliability. Statistical techniques, Z-score normalisation, avoiding ­papers with more than 10 contributors, provision of low weightage for ­papers/authors/­institutions who have an unusually high number of self-citations etc. are the steps taken to ensure fair and accurate rankings.

A university that has a low overall rank may score high in indivi­dual ­parameters and vice versa. This unique system of ranking can help students identify institutions which may be a good fit for them, but do not appear at the top of the rankings. It provides an opportunity for lesser-­known institutions and specialist universities to shine on the basis of their strengths.

