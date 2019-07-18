Outlook-ICARE India University Rankings 2019: Top 25 Central Universities

|Rank 2019
|University Name
|Place
|State
|Overall
score
|1
|University of Delhi
|Delhi
|Delhi
|91.93
|2
|Banaras Hindu University
|Varanasi
|Uttar Pradesh
|83.75
|3
|Jamia Millia Islamia
|New Delhi
|Delhi
|82.28
|4
|Jawaharlal Nehru University
|New Delhi
|Delhi
|81.59
|5
|University of Hyderabad
|Hyderabad
|Telangana
|81.02
|6
|Aligarh Muslim University
|Aligarh
|Uttar Pradesh
|80.17
|7
|Tezpur University
|Tezpur
|Assam
|79.29
|8
|North Eastern Hill University
|Shillong
|Meghalaya
|75.17
|9
|Visva Bharati University
|Santiniketan
|West Bengal
|75.14
|10
|Dr. Harisingh Gour University (University of Sagar), Sagar
|Sagar
|Madhya Pradesh
|73.00
|11
|Pondicherry University
|Puducherry
|Pondicherry
|68.58
|12
|Mizoram University
|Aizawl
|Mizoram
|57.54
|13
|Central University of Punjab
|Bathinda
|Punjab
|54.19
|14
|Assam University
|Silchar
|Assam
|53.82
|15
|Rajiv Gandhi University
|Itanagar
|Arunachal Pradesh
|53.45
|16
|Central University of Kerala
|Kasaragod
|Kerala
|52.34
|17
|English & Foreign Languages University
|Hyderabad
|Telangana
|50.85
|18
|Nagaland University
|Zunheboto
|Nagaland
|49.18
|19
|Manipur University
|Imphal
|Manipur
|43.60
|20
|Maulana Azad National Urdu University
|Hyderabad
|Telangana
|43.23
|21
|Central Agricultural University
|Imphal West
|Manipur
|42.67
|22
|Central University of Gujarat
|Gandhinagar
|Gujarat
|41.93
|23
|Central University of Orissa
|Koraput
|Odisha
|41.37
|24
|Central University of Rajasthan
|Bandar Sindri
|Rajasthan
|41.18
|25
|Central University of Tamil Nadu
|Tiruvarur
|Tamil Nadu
|40.62
Survey Methodology
The Rankings evaluate institutions based on parameters such as Faculty Student Ratio (FSR), Faculty with PhD (FWP), Papers Per Faculty (PPF), Citations Per Paper (CPP) and Inclusiveness & Diversity (ID). Institutions are awarded an overall rank depending on the number of points achieved through the evaluation, and their key strengths in specific parameters are displayed. This has been designed with valuable feedback from the industry.
Rather than blindly comparing institutions against one another, Outlook-ICARE India University Rankings 2019 is a fair assessment based on how institutions within the same category perform against each other in a variety of metrics, thus reflecting the strengths and weaknesses of an institution in each domain.
Most importantly, to re-emphasise, all assessments are based on objective data—most of it is obtained from reliable third-party sources and there is zero dependence on voluntary submissions. Wherever information has been taken from institutional websites, a dedicated data validation and verification team has verified and ensured its authenticity and validity, thus assuring parents and stakeholders of the highest standards of quality and reliability. Statistical techniques, Z-score normalisation, avoiding papers with more than 10 contributors, provision of low weightage for papers/authors/institutions who have an unusually high number of self-citations etc. are the steps taken to ensure fair and accurate rankings.
A university that has a low overall rank may score high in individual parameters and vice versa. This unique system of ranking can help students identify institutions which may be a good fit for them, but do not appear at the top of the rankings. It provides an opportunity for lesser-known institutions and specialist universities to shine on the basis of their strengths.
