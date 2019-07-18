﻿
Home »  Magazine »  Business »  Outlook-ICARE India University Rankings 2019: Top 25 Central Universities

Outlook-ICARE India University Rankings 2019: Top 25 Central Universities

Top 25 Central Universities in India according to Outlook-ICARE rankings

18 July 2019
Outlook-ICARE India University Rankings 2019: Top 25 Central Universities
Photograph by Jitender Gupta
Outlook-ICARE India University Rankings 2019: Top 25 Central Universities
outlookindia.com
2019-07-19T14:44:22+0530
Rank 2019University NamePlaceStateOverall
score
1 University of Delhi Delhi Delhi 91.93
2 Banaras Hindu University Varanasi Uttar Pradesh 83.75
3 Jamia Millia Islamia New Delhi Delhi 82.28
4 Jawaharlal Nehru University New Delhi Delhi 81.59
5 University of Hyderabad Hyderabad Telangana 81.02
6 Aligarh Muslim University Aligarh Uttar Pradesh 80.17
7 Tezpur University Tezpur Assam 79.29
8 North Eastern Hill University Shillong Meghalaya 75.17
9 Visva Bharati University Santiniketan West Bengal 75.14
10 Dr. Harisingh Gour University (University of Sagar), Sagar Sagar Madhya Pradesh 73.00
11 Pondicherry University Puducherry Pondicherry 68.58
12 Mizoram University Aizawl Mizoram 57.54
13 Central University of Punjab Bathinda Punjab 54.19
14 Assam University Silchar Assam 53.82
15 Rajiv Gandhi University Itanagar Arunachal Pradesh 53.45
16 Central University of Kerala Kasaragod Kerala 52.34
17 English & Foreign Languages University Hyderabad Telangana 50.85
18 Nagaland University Zunheboto Nagaland 49.18
19 Manipur University Imphal Manipur 43.60
20 Maulana Azad National Urdu University Hyderabad Telangana 43.23
21 Central Agricultural University Imphal West Manipur 42.67
22 Central University of Gujarat Gandhinagar Gujarat 41.93
23 Central University of Orissa Koraput Odisha 41.37
24 Central University of Rajasthan Bandar Sindri Rajasthan 41.18
25 Central University of Tamil Nadu Tiruvarur Tamil Nadu 40.62
Rank 2019 1
University Name University of Delhi
Place Delhi
State Delhi
Overall Score 91.93
   
Rank 2019 2
University Name Banaras Hindu University
Place Varanasi
State Uttar Pradesh
Overall Score 83.75
   
Rank 2019 3
University Name Jamia Millia Islamia
Place New Delhi
State Delhi
Overall Score 82.28
   
Rank 2019 4
University Name Jawaharlal Nehru University
Place New Delhi
State Delhi
Overall Score 81.59
   
Rank 2019 5
University Name University of Hyderabad
Place Hyderabad
State Telangana
Overall Score 81.02
   
Rank 2019 6
University Name Aligarh Muslim University
Place Aligarh
State Uttar Pradesh
Overall Score 80.17
   
Rank 2019 7
University Name Tezpur University
Place Tezpur
State Assam
Overall Score 79.29
   
Rank 2019 8
University Name North Eastern Hill University
Place Shillong
State Meghalaya
Overall Score 75.17
   
Rank 2019 9
University Name Visva Bharati University
Place Santiniketan
State West Bengal
Overall Score 75.14
   
Rank 2019 10
University Name Dr. Harisingh Gour University (University of Sagar), Sagar
Place Sagar
State Madhya Pradesh
Overall Score 73.00
   
Rank 2019 11
University Name Pondicherry University
Place Puducherry
State Pondicherry
Overall Score 68.58
   
Rank 2019 12
University Name Mizoram University
Place Aizawl
State Mizoram
Overall Score 57.54
   
Rank 2019 13
University Name Central University of Punjab
Place Bathinda
State Punjab
Overall Score 54.19
   
Rank 2019 14
University Name Assam University
Place Silchar
State Assam
Overall Score 53.82
   
Rank 2019 15
University Name Rajiv Gandhi University
Place Itanagar
State Arunachal Pradesh
Overall Score 53.45
   
Rank 2019 16
University Name Central University of Kerala
Place Kasaragod
State Kerala
Overall Score 52.34
   
Rank 2019 17
University Name English & Foreign Languages University
Place Hyderabad
State Telangana
Overall Score 50.85
   
Rank 2019 18
University Name Nagaland University
Place Zunheboto
State Nagaland
Overall Score 49.18
   
Rank 2019 19
University Name Manipur University
Place Imphal
State Manipur
Overall Score 43.60
   
Rank 2019 20
University Name Maulana Azad National Urdu University
Place Hyderabad
State Telangana
Overall Score 43.23
   
Rank 2019 21
University Name Central Agricultural University
Place Imphal West
State Manipur
Overall Score 42.67
   
Rank 2019 22
University Name Central University of Gujarat
Place Gandhinagar
State Gujarat
Overall Score 41.93
   
Rank 2019 23
University Name Central University of Orissa
Place Koraput
State Odisha
Overall Score 41.37
   
Rank 2019 24
University Name Central University of Rajasthan
Place Bandar Sindri
State Rajasthan
Overall Score 41.18
   
Rank 2019 25
University Name Central University of Tamil Nadu
Place Tiruvarur
State Tamil Nadu
Overall Score 40.62
   

Survey Methodology

The Rankings evaluate institutions based on parameters such as Faculty Student Ratio (FSR), Faculty with PhD (FWP), Papers Per Faculty (PPF), Citations Per Paper (CPP) and Inclusiveness & Diversity (ID). Institutions are awarded an overall rank depending on the number of points achieved through the evaluation, and their key strengths in specific parameters are displayed. This has been designed with valuable feedback from the industry.

Rather than blindly comparing ­institutions against one another, ­Outlook-ICARE India University Rankings 2019 is a fair assessment based on how institutions within the same category perform against each other in a variety of metrics, thus ­reflecting the strengths and weak­nesses of an ­institution in each domain.

Most importantly, to re-emphasise, all assessments are based on objective data—most of it is obtained from ­reliable third-party sources and there is zero dependence on voluntary submissions. Wherever information has been taken from institutional websites, a dedicated data validation and verification team has verified and ensured its authenticity and validity, thus assuring parents and stakeholders of the highest standards of quality and reliability. Statistical techniques, Z-score normalisation, avoiding ­papers with more than 10 contributors, provision of low weightage for ­papers/authors/­institutions who have an unusually high number of self-citations etc. are the steps taken to ensure fair and accurate rankings.

A university that has a low overall rank may score high in indivi­dual ­parameters and vice versa. This unique system of ranking can help students identify institutions which may be a good fit for them, but do not appear at the top of the rankings. It provides an opportunity for lesser-­known institutions and specialist universities to shine on the basis of their strengths.

Also Read

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Ranks Rankings & Stats University Best Professional Institutes Best Colleges Outlook-ICARE India University Rankings 2019 Business

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : Outlook-ICARE India University Rankings 2019: Top 75 Public State Universities
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Website
More From Blog
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters