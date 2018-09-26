Last month, the Financial Times released its rankings of global business schools. What is heartening for India is that the country’s numero UNO, IIM Ahmedabad, has found a place among the global top 30. What is even better is that three out of the top five B-schools in Asia are from India. What is not so encouraging is the fact that India has lost out to China, which has taken the top slot in Asia.

While the presence of leading Indian B-schools in the global list is a huge endorsement of the improvement in quality and approach towards business education in India, this has largely been lopsided, with most of the top 10–15 getting the laurels while the rest, for the most part, still follow an arc­haic approach. Innovation is yet to become mainstream, and progress in keeping up with the demands of industry leaves a lot to be desired. Also, the most important aspect— entrepreneurship—remains absent from Indian MBAs. This goes all the way to the top B-schools, though some are building it into their curriculum and have started thinking out of the box.

The overall quality of education is yet another thing. While the top 20–25 business schools maintain an innovative app­roach and are keeping their curricula updated with the dem­ands of the times, the vast majority still follow an outdated mode of instruction and are stuck with the case study-based approach that most global—and leading Indian—schools have left behind. And today, most corporates complain that MBAs and engineers are not industry-ready, and firms have to spend time and money to retrain them and make them fit for work. The problem is accentuated by the unc­hecked proliferation of B-schools across the country without any quality control. That is the real challenge for Indian business education: to bring the huge number of MBA graduates churned out every year up to the mark, and make them employable.

Under these circumstances, the Outlook-Drshti ranking of India’s top B-schools becomes relevant and lends a helping hand to ­parents and students considering business as a profession. The ranking once again throws up no surprises at the summit, with the top schools, led by the Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs), cementing their hold over the pole ­positions. The good news is that many newer schools have come into the fold and earned a position in the rankings. We also had better participation than last year, bringing many new faces into the ranking ring.

A welcome development in the last couple of years has been that some B-schools are offering Global MBA courses, which will help students make the world their stage and prepare them for a global role. As such, we present for the first time a table on B-schools offering global courses.

Our stories package looks at a wide range of issues that are relevant not just to today’s entrepreneurs, but also for students choosing business and entrepreneurship as their car­eer. The story on the state entering the coaching sphere looks at the relevance of the government in this ecosystem and how it can help students who cannot afford coaching in the private sector. We have an interesting story on how the youth of Kashmir have taken it upon themselves to revive the dying carpet-making industry in the region. Another story explores how MBAs from leading B-schools are innovating in the food trade to make a difference in society.

With the liberal arts taking centre stage among all streams of study, multilingualism is fast becoming a mainstay. Our story looks at how the study of languages is growing in importance as a way to make students not just industry ready, but also to prepare them to face the world.

Going forward, industry will be more demanding and gradually, the entire world will become the students’ arena. Business schools will have to be pro­active in preparing their students to face new ­challenges. For our part, we will do our best to educate them on the choices available, in order to to help them ­dec­ide what would be best for their ­future. As we ­always say (feel free to check), choose wisely.

Top 5 Colleges: Zonewise

North

Name of Institute

FMS, New Delhi IIM, Indore MDI, Gurgaon IMI, New Delhi IIM, Udaipur

South

Name of Institute

TAPMI, Manipal IIT, Chennai MANAGE, Hydbd DMS, NIT Trichy IPE, Hydbd

East

Name of Institute

IIM, Calcutta XLRI, Jamshedpur XIM, Bhubaneswar IIM, Shillong VGSOM, IIT Kharagpu

West

Name of Institute

IIM, Ahmedabad SPJIMR, Mumbai NMIMS, Mumbai SIBM, Pune SCMHRD, Pune

Top 100 Management Schools

Rank 2018 Name of Institute P: Pvt

G: Govt City Selection Process & Institute Profile (220) Personality development. & exposure (135) Academics Excellence (180) Infrastructure & Facilities (195) Placements & Graduating Outcome (270) Total

score

Rank 2018 1 Name Of Institute Indian Institute of Management P:Pvt G:Govt G City Ahmedabad Selection Process & Institute Profile (220) 184 Personality development. & exposure (135) 120 Academics Excellence (180) 161 Infrastructure & Facilities (195) 179 Placements & Graduating Outcome (270) 245 Total Score (1,000) 889 Rank 2017 1 Change 0 Rank 2018 2 Name Of Institute Indian Institute of Management P:Pvt G:Govt G City Kolkata Selection Process & Institute Profile (220) 178 Personality development. & exposure (135) 123 Academics Excellence (180) 163 Infrastructure & Facilities (195) 182 Placements & Graduating Outcome (270) 238 Total Score (1,000) 884 Rank 2017 2 Change 0 Rank 2018 3 Name Of Institute XLRI Ã¢â‚¬â€œ Xavier School of Management P:Pvt G:Govt P City Jamshedpur Selection Process & Institute Profile (220) 174 Personality development. & exposure (135) 117 Academics Excellence (180) 142 Infrastructure & Facilities (195) 179 Placements & Graduating Outcome (270) 228 Total Score (1,000) 840 Rank 2017 3 Change 0 Rank 2018 4 Name Of Institute Faculty of Management Studies, University of Delhi P:Pvt G:Govt G City New Delhi Selection Process & Institute Profile (220) 175 Personality development. & exposure (135) 119 Academics Excellence (180) 148 Infrastructure & Facilities (195) 155 Placements & Graduating Outcome (270) 228 Total Score (1,000) 825 Rank 2017 4 Change 0 Rank 2018 5 Name Of Institute Indian Institute of Management* P:Pvt G:Govt G City Indore Selection Process & Institute Profile (220) 170 Personality development. & exposure (135) 113 Academics Excellence (180) 144 Infrastructure & Facilities (195) 170 Placements & Graduating Outcome (270) 225 Total Score (1,000) 821 Rank 2017 6 Change 1 Rank 2018 6 Name Of Institute S.P. Jain Institute of Management & Research(Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan) P:Pvt G:Govt P City Mumbai Selection Process & Institute Profile (220) 165 Personality development. & exposure (135) 107 Academics Excellence (180) 149 Infrastructure & Facilities (195) 161 Placements & Graduating Outcome (270) 227 Total Score (1,000) 808 Rank 2017 7 Change 1 Rank 2018 7 Name Of Institute SVKMÃ¢â‚¬â„¢S Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies P:Pvt G:Govt P City Mumbai Selection Process & Institute Profile (220) 158 Personality development. & exposure (135) 104 Academics Excellence (180) 141 Infrastructure & Facilities (195) 163 Placements & Graduating Outcome (270) 221 Total Score (1,000) 787 Rank 2017 8 Change 1 Rank 2018 8 Name Of Institute Management Development Institute P:Pvt G:Govt P City Gurgaon Selection Process & Institute Profile (220) 143 Personality development. & exposure (135) 113 Academics Excellence (180) 134 Infrastructure & Facilities (195) 164 Placements & Graduating Outcome (270) 208 Total Score (1,000) 762 Rank 2017 10 Change 2 Rank 2018 9 Name Of Institute Symbiosis Institute of Business Management P:Pvt G:Govt P City Pune Selection Process & Institute Profile (220) 157 Personality development. & exposure (135) 104 Academics Excellence (180) 141 Infrastructure & Facilities (195) 161 Placements & Graduating Outcome (270) 197 Total Score (1,000) 760 Rank 2017 9 Change 0 Rank 2018 10 Name Of Institute Xavier Institute of Management* P:Pvt G:Govt P City Bhubaneswar Selection Process & Institute Profile (220) 145 Personality development. & exposure (135) 100 Academics Excellence (180) 132 Infrastructure & Facilities (195) 169 Placements & Graduating Outcome (270) 208 Total Score (1,000) 755 Rank 2017 11 Change 1 Rank 2018 11 Name Of Institute International Management Institute P:Pvt G:Govt P City New Delhi Selection Process & Institute Profile (220) 151 Personality development. & exposure (135) 110 Academics Excellence (180) 141 Infrastructure & Facilities (195) 162 Placements & Graduating Outcome (270) 180 Total Score (1,000) 744 Rank 2017 12 Change 1 Rank 2018 12 Name Of Institute Indian Institute of Management P:Pvt G:Govt G City Shillong Selection Process & Institute Profile (220) 159 Personality development. & exposure (135) 106 Academics Excellence (180) 130 Infrastructure & Facilities (195) 161 Placements & Graduating Outcome (270) 175 Total Score (1,000) 731 Rank 2017 13 Change 1 Rank 2018 13 Name Of Institute Symbiosis Centre for Management & Human Resource Development P:Pvt G:Govt P City Pune Selection Process & Institute Profile (220) 149 Personality development. & exposure (135) 104 Academics Excellence (180) 117 Infrastructure & Facilities (195) 162 Placements & Graduating Outcome (270) 198 Total Score (1,000) 730 Rank 2017 14 Change 1 Rank 2018 14 Name Of Institute Indian Institute Of Management P:Pvt G:Govt G City Udaipur Selection Process & Institute Profile (220) 140 Personality development. & exposure (135) 112 Academics Excellence (180) 124 Infrastructure & Facilities (195) 156 Placements & Graduating Outcome (270) 192 Total Score (1,000) 724 Rank 2017 Np Change -- Rank 2018 15 Name Of Institute Shailesh J. Mehta School of Management, IIT Bombay* P:Pvt G:Govt G City Mumbai Selection Process & Institute Profile (220) 151 Personality development. & exposure (135) 100 Academics Excellence (180) 106 Infrastructure & Facilities (195) 168 Placements & Graduating Outcome (270) 198 Total Score (1,000) 723 Rank 2017 16 Change 1 Rank 2018 16 Name Of Institute T. A. Pai Management Institute (TAPMI) P:Pvt G:Govt P City Manipal Selection Process & Institute Profile (220) 141 Personality development. & exposure (135) 110 Academics Excellence (180) 122 Infrastructure & Facilities (195) 155 Placements & Graduating Outcome (270) 192 Total Score (1,000) 720 Rank 2017 15 Change -1 Rank 2018 17 Name Of Institute Indian Institute Of Management P:Pvt G:Govt G City Rohtak Selection Process & Institute Profile (220) 156 Personality development. & exposure (135) 114 Academics Excellence (180) 118 Infrastructure & Facilities (195) 163 Placements & Graduating Outcome (270) 168 Total Score (1,000) 719 Rank 2017 Np Change -- Rank 2018 18 Name Of Institute Indian Institute of Foreign Trade (IIFT) P:Pvt G:Govt G City New Delhi Selection Process & Institute Profile (220) 148 Personality development. & exposure (135) 101 Academics Excellence (180) 101 Infrastructure & Facilities (195) 164 Placements & Graduating Outcome (270) 202 Total Score (1,000) 716 Rank 2017 18 Change 0 Rank 2018 19 Name Of Institute Birla Institute of Technology and Science P:Pvt G:Govt P City Pilani Selection Process & Institute Profile (220) 149 Personality development. & exposure (135) 105 Academics Excellence (180) 110 Infrastructure & Facilities (195) 169 Placements & Graduating Outcome (270) 183 Total Score (1,000) 716 Rank 2017 19 Change 0 Rank 2018 20 Name Of Institute Department of Management Studies (DMS), Indian Institute of Technology P:Pvt G:Govt G City New Delhi Selection Process & Institute Profile (220) 143 Personality development. & exposure (135) 104 Academics Excellence (180) 119 Infrastructure & Facilities (195) 164 Placements & Graduating Outcome (270) 185 Total Score (1,000) 715 Rank 2017 17 Change -3 Rank 2018 21 Name Of Institute Indian Institute Of Technology (IIT-Madras) P:Pvt G:Govt G City Chennai Selection Process & Institute Profile (220) 156 Personality development. & exposure (135) 100 Academics Excellence (180) 116 Infrastructure & Facilities (195) 165 Placements & Graduating Outcome (270) 177 Total Score (1,000) 714 Rank 2017 20 Change -1 Rank 2018 22 Name Of Institute National Institute of Industrial Engineering* P:Pvt G:Govt G City Mumbai Selection Process & Institute Profile (220) 148 Personality development. & exposure (135) 95 Academics Excellence (180) 104 Infrastructure & Facilities (195) 165 Placements & Graduating Outcome (270) 195 Total Score (1,000) 707 Rank 2017 21 Change -1 Rank 2018 23 Name Of Institute Institute of Management Technology P:Pvt G:Govt P City Ghaziabad Selection Process & Institute Profile (220) 134 Personality development. & exposure (135) 95 Academics Excellence (180) 119 Infrastructure & Facilities (195) 153 Placements & Graduating Outcome (270) 187 Total Score (1,000) 689 Rank 2017 22 Change -1 Rank 2018 24 Name Of Institute Institute of Rural Management Anand P:Pvt G:Govt P City Anand Selection Process & Institute Profile (220) 138 Personality development. & exposure (135) 99 Academics Excellence (180) 128 Infrastructure & Facilities (195) 165 Placements & Graduating Outcome (270) 157 Total Score (1,000) 687 Rank 2017 23 Change -1 Rank 2018 25 Name Of Institute Vinod Gupta School of Management (IIT Kharagpur) P:Pvt G:Govt G City Kharagpur Selection Process & Institute Profile (220) 147 Personality development. & exposure (135) 101 Academics Excellence (180) 116 Infrastructure & Facilities (195) 159 Placements & Graduating Outcome (270) 154 Total Score (1,000) 677 Rank 2017 26 Change 1 Rank 2018 26 Name Of Institute National Institute of Agricultural Extension Management (MANAGE) P:Pvt G:Govt G City Hyderabad Selection Process & Institute Profile (220) 121 Personality development. & exposure (135) 104 Academics Excellence (180) 123 Infrastructure & Facilities (195) 155 Placements & Graduating Outcome (270) 173 Total Score (1,000) 675 Rank 2017 24 Change -2 Rank 2018 27 Name Of Institute Goa Institute of Management P:Pvt G:Govt P City Sanquelim-Goa Selection Process & Institute Profile (220) 152 Personality development. & exposure (135) 96 Academics Excellence (180) 130 Infrastructure & Facilities (195) 143 Placements & Graduating Outcome (270) 152 Total Score (1,000) 672 Rank 2017 25 Change -2 Rank 2018 28 Name Of Institute Sydenham Institute of Management Studies, Research and Entrepreneurship Education P:Pvt G:Govt G City Mumbai Selection Process & Institute Profile (220) 132 Personality development. & exposure (135) 104 Academics Excellence (180) 112 Infrastructure & Facilities (195) 131 Placements & Graduating Outcome (270) 185 Total Score (1,000) 664 Rank 2017 27 Change -1 Rank 2018 29 Name Of Institute Department of Management Studies - (NIT Trichy) P:Pvt G:Govt G City Tiruchirappalli Selection Process & Institute Profile (220) 135 Personality development. & exposure (135) 90 Academics Excellence (180) 89 Infrastructure & Facilities (195) 167 Placements & Graduating Outcome (270) 180 Total Score (1,000) 661 Rank 2017 28 Change -1 Rank 2018 30 Name Of Institute Institute of Management,NIRMA University P:Pvt G:Govt P City Ahmedabad Selection Process & Institute Profile (220) 127 Personality development. & exposure (135) 86 Academics Excellence (180) 121 Infrastructure & Facilities (195) 158 Placements & Graduating Outcome (270) 153 Total Score (1,000) 646 Rank 2017 29 Change -1 Rank 2018 31 Name Of Institute K. J. Somaiya Institute of Management Studies & Research P:Pvt G:Govt P City Mumbai Selection Process & Institute Profile (220) 140 Personality development. & exposure (135) 97 Academics Excellence (180) 117 Infrastructure & Facilities (195) 162 Placements & Graduating Outcome (270) 124 Total Score (1,000) 640 Rank 2017 30 Change -1 Rank 2018 32 Name Of Institute Prin. L. N. Welingkar Institute of Management Development & Research P:Pvt G:Govt P City Mumbai Selection Process & Institute Profile (220) 132 Personality development. & exposure (135) 97 Academics Excellence (180) 106 Infrastructure & Facilities (195) 158 Placements & Graduating Outcome (270) 144 Total Score (1,000) 636 Rank 2017 32 Change 0 Rank 2018 33 Name Of Institute Lal Bahadur Shastri Institute of Management P:Pvt G:Govt P City New Delhi Selection Process & Institute Profile (220) 144 Personality development. & exposure (135) 93 Academics Excellence (180) 102 Infrastructure & Facilities (195) 145 Placements & Graduating Outcome (270) 150 Total Score (1,000) 634 Rank 2017 31 Change -2 Rank 2018 34 Name Of Institute Centre For Management Studies, Jamia Millia Islamia P:Pvt G:Govt P City New Delhi Selection Process & Institute Profile (220) 137 Personality development. & exposure (135) 97 Academics Excellence (180) 126 Infrastructure & Facilities (195) 128 Placements & Graduating Outcome (270) 144 Total Score (1,000) 632 Rank 2017 Np Change -- Rank 2018 35 Name Of Institute N. L. Dalmia Institute of Management Studies and Research P:Pvt G:Govt P City Mumbai Selection Process & Institute Profile (220) 120 Personality development. & exposure (135) 105 Academics Excellence (180) 114 Infrastructure & Facilities (195) 138 Placements & Graduating Outcome (270) 144 Total Score (1,000) 621 Rank 2017 34 Change -1 Rank 2018 36 Name Of Institute Institute of Public enterprise (IPE) P:Pvt G:Govt G City Hyderabad Selection Process & Institute Profile (220) 120 Personality development. & exposure (135) 94 Academics Excellence (180) 120 Infrastructure & Facilities (195) 140 Placements & Graduating Outcome (270) 142 Total Score (1,000) 616 Rank 2017 33 Change -3 Rank 2018 37 Name Of Institute Balaji Institute of Modern Management (BIMM) P:Pvt G:Govt P City Pune Selection Process & Institute Profile (220) 100 Personality development. & exposure (135) 88 Academics Excellence (180) 100 Infrastructure & Facilities (195) 162 Placements & Graduating Outcome (270) 158 Total Score (1,000) 608 Rank 2017 37 Change 0 Rank 2018 38 Name Of Institute Symbiosis Institute of Business Management P:Pvt G:Govt P City Bangalore Selection Process & Institute Profile (220) 124 Personality development. & exposure (135) 98 Academics Excellence (180) 101 Infrastructure & Facilities (195) 140 Placements & Graduating Outcome (270) 137 Total Score (1,000) 600 Rank 2017 36 Change -2 Rank 2018 39 Name Of Institute Symbiosis Institute of Media & Communication P:Pvt G:Govt P City Pune Selection Process & Institute Profile (220) 122 Personality development. & exposure (135) 95 Academics Excellence (180) 102 Infrastructure & Facilities (195) 154 Placements & Graduating Outcome (270) 123 Total Score (1,000) 596 Rank 2017 35 Change -4 Rank 2018 40 Name Of Institute Xavier Institute of Management and Entrepreneurship (XIME) P:Pvt G:Govt P City Bangalore Selection Process & Institute Profile (220) 126 Personality development. & exposure (135) 108 Academics Excellence (180) 108 Infrastructure & Facilities (195) 131 Placements & Graduating Outcome (270) 121 Total Score (1,000) 594 Rank 2017 45 Change 5 Rank 2018 41 Name Of Institute Symbiosis Institute of International Business (SIIB) P:Pvt G:Govt P City Pune Selection Process & Institute Profile (220) 120 Personality development. & exposure (135) 86 Academics Excellence (180) 104 Infrastructure & Facilities (195) 139 Placements & Graduating Outcome (270) 144 Total Score (1,000) 593 Rank 2017 38 Change -3 Rank 2018 42 Name Of Institute School of Management P:Pvt G:Govt P City Manipal Selection Process & Institute Profile (220) 114 Personality development. & exposure (135) 106 Academics Excellence (180) 111 Infrastructure & Facilities (195) 147 Placements & Graduating Outcome (270) 113 Total Score (1,000) 591 Rank 2017 40 Change -2 Rank 2018 43 Name Of Institute SIES College of Management Studies P:Pvt G:Govt P City Navi Mumbai Selection Process & Institute Profile (220) 123 Personality development. & exposure (135) 92 Academics Excellence (180) 104 Infrastructure & Facilities (195) 138 Placements & Graduating Outcome (270) 133 Total Score (1,000) 590 Rank 2017 39 Change -4 Rank 2018 44 Name Of Institute Department of Business Economics, Delhi University (DBE) P:Pvt G:Govt P City New Delhi Selection Process & Institute Profile (220) 142 Personality development. & exposure (135) 70 Academics Excellence (180) 72 Infrastructure & Facilities (195) 146 Placements & Graduating Outcome (270) 159 Total Score (1,000) 589 Rank 2017 41 Change -3 Rank 2018 45 Name Of Institute KIIT School of Management P:Pvt G:Govt P City Bhubneshwar Selection Process & Institute Profile (220) 121 Personality development. & exposure (135) 73 Academics Excellence (180) 100 Infrastructure & Facilities (195) 164 Placements & Graduating Outcome (270) 127 Total Score (1,000) 584 Rank 2017 48 Change 3 Rank 2018 46 Name Of Institute SCMS Cochin School of Business P:Pvt G:Govt P City Ernakulam Selection Process & Institute Profile (220) 122 Personality development. & exposure (135) 95 Academics Excellence (180) 111 Infrastructure & Facilities (195) 138 Placements & Graduating Outcome (270) 112 Total Score (1,000) 577 Rank 2017 44 Change -2 Rank 2018 47 Name Of Institute Institute For Technology & Management P:Pvt G:Govt P City Navi Mumbai Selection Process & Institute Profile (220) 112 Personality development. & exposure (135) 87 Academics Excellence (180) 99 Infrastructure & Facilities (195) 153 Placements & Graduating Outcome (270) 125 Total Score (1,000) 576 Rank 2017 42 Change -5 Rank 2018 48 Name Of Institute Symbiosis Institute Of Business Management Hyderabad P:Pvt G:Govt P City Hyderabad Selection Process & Institute Profile (220) 123 Personality development. & exposure (135) 89 Academics Excellence (180) 97 Infrastructure & Facilities (195) 144 Placements & Graduating Outcome (270) 120 Total Score (1,000) 573 Rank 2017 43 Change -5 Rank 2018 49 Name Of Institute VIT Business School P:Pvt G:Govt P City Vellore Selection Process & Institute Profile (220) 130 Personality development. & exposure (135) 76 Academics Excellence (180) 88 Infrastructure & Facilities (195) 159 Placements & Graduating Outcome (270) 120 Total Score (1,000) 573 Rank 2017 51 Change 2 Rank 2018 50 Name Of Institute GITAM Institute of Management P:Pvt G:Govt P City Visakhapatnam Selection Process & Institute Profile (220) 114 Personality development. & exposure (135) 96 Academics Excellence (180) 107 Infrastructure & Facilities (195) 130 Placements & Graduating Outcome (270) 125 Total Score (1,000) 572 Rank 2017 46 Change -4 Rank 2018 51 Name Of Institute PSG Institute Of Management P:Pvt G:Govt P City Coimbatore Selection Process & Institute Profile (220) 119 Personality development. & exposure (135) 99 Academics Excellence (180) 90 Infrastructure & Facilities (195) 145 Placements & Graduating Outcome (270) 118 Total Score (1,000) 571 Rank 2017 Np Change -- Rank 2018 52 Name Of Institute Punjab College of Technical Education P:Pvt G:Govt P City Ludhiana Selection Process & Institute Profile (220) 117 Personality development. & exposure (135) 88 Academics Excellence (180) 98 Infrastructure & Facilities (195) 140 Placements & Graduating Outcome (270) 127 Total Score (1,000) 570 Rank 2017 49 Change -3 Rank 2018 53 Name Of Institute Institute of Management Studies (IMS) P:Pvt G:Govt P City Ghaziabad Selection Process & Institute Profile (220) 102 Personality development. & exposure (135) 104 Academics Excellence (180) 95 Infrastructure & Facilities (195) 150 Placements & Graduating Outcome (270) 118 Total Score (1,000) 569 Rank 2017 47 Change -6 Rank 2018 54 Name Of Institute Symbiosis Centre for Information Technology (SCIT) P:Pvt G:Govt P City Pune Selection Process & Institute Profile (220) 128 Personality development. & exposure (135) 84 Academics Excellence (180) 69 Infrastructure & Facilities (195) 150 Placements & Graduating Outcome (270) 134 Total Score (1,000) 564 Rank 2017 52 Change -2 Rank 2018 55 Name Of Institute Indian Institute of Forest Management (IIFM) P:Pvt G:Govt G City Bhopal Selection Process & Institute Profile (220) 127 Personality development. & exposure (135) 80 Academics Excellence (180) 84 Infrastructure & Facilities (195) 149 Placements & Graduating Outcome (270) 122 Total Score (1,000) 563 Rank 2017 54 Change -1 Rank 2018 56 Name Of Institute Symbiosis Institute of Computer Studies & Research (SICSR) P:Pvt G:Govt P City Pune Selection Process & Institute Profile (220) 125 Personality development. & exposure (135) 85 Academics Excellence (180) 80 Infrastructure & Facilities (195) 145 Placements & Graduating Outcome (270) 124 Total Score (1,000) 559 Rank 2017 56 Change 0 Rank 2018 57 Name Of Institute Symbiosis Institute of Operations Management P:Pvt G:Govt P City Nashik Selection Process & Institute Profile (220) 127 Personality development. & exposure (135) 89 Academics Excellence (180) 82 Infrastructure & Facilities (195) 129 Placements & Graduating Outcome (270) 131 Total Score (1,000) 558 Rank 2017 53 Change -4 Rank 2018 58 Name Of Institute Jagan Institute of Management Studies (JIMS) P:Pvt G:Govt P City New Delhi Selection Process & Institute Profile (220) 127 Personality development. & exposure (135) 94 Academics Excellence (180) 82 Infrastructure & Facilities (195) 132 Placements & Graduating Outcome (270) 117 Total Score (1,000) 552 Rank 2017 57 Change -1 Rank 2018 59 Name Of Institute Institute of Finance and International Management P:Pvt G:Govt P City Bangalore Selection Process & Institute Profile (220) 101 Personality development. & exposure (135) 88 Academics Excellence (180) 112 Infrastructure & Facilities (195) 135 Placements & Graduating Outcome (270) 115 Total Score (1,000) 551 Rank 2017 58 Change -1 Rank 2018 60 Name Of Institute Narsee Monjee Institute Of Management Studies (NMIMS) P:Pvt G:Govt P City Bangalore Selection Process & Institute Profile (220) 106 Personality development. & exposure (135) 84 Academics Excellence (180) 112 Infrastructure & Facilities (195) 136 Placements & Graduating Outcome (270) 110 Total Score (1,000) 548 Rank 2017 Np Change -- Rank 2018 61 Name Of Institute Shri Dharmasthala Manjunatheshwara Institute For Management Development (SDMIMD) P:Pvt G:Govt P City Mysore Selection Process & Institute Profile (220) 122 Personality development. & exposure (135) 89 Academics Excellence (180) 82 Infrastructure & Facilities (195) 125 Placements & Graduating Outcome (270) 128 Total Score (1,000) 546 Rank 2017 Np Change -- Rank 2018 62 Name Of Institute Motilal Nehru National Institute Of Technology P:Pvt G:Govt G City Allahabad Selection Process & Institute Profile (220) 102 Personality development. & exposure (135) 87 Academics Excellence (180) 112 Infrastructure & Facilities (195) 132 Placements & Graduating Outcome (270) 112 Total Score (1,000) 545 Rank 2017 Np Change -- Rank 2018 63 Name Of Institute Amity Business School P:Pvt G:Govt P City Noida Selection Process & Institute Profile (220) 126 Personality development. & exposure (135) 86 Academics Excellence (180) 84 Infrastructure & Facilities (195) 142 Placements & Graduating Outcome (270) 106 Total Score (1,000) 544 Rank 2017 82 Change 19 Rank 2018 64 Name Of Institute Chitkara Business School P:Pvt G:Govt P City Rajpura Selection Process & Institute Profile (220) 101 Personality development. & exposure (135) 85 Academics Excellence (180) 112 Infrastructure & Facilities (195) 131 Placements & Graduating Outcome (270) 114 Total Score (1,000) 543 Rank 2017 Np Change -- Rank 2018 65 Name Of Institute Kirloskar Institute of Advanced Management Studies P:Pvt G:Govt P City Harihar Selection Process & Institute Profile (220) 116 Personality development. & exposure (135) 76 Academics Excellence (180) 93 Infrastructure & Facilities (195) 134 Placements & Graduating Outcome (270) 124 Total Score (1,000) 543 Rank 2017 59 Change -6 Rank 2018 66 Name Of Institute Vignana Jyothi Institute of Management P:Pvt G:Govt P City Hyderabad Selection Process & Institute Profile (220) 118 Personality development. & exposure (135) 70 Academics Excellence (180) 91 Infrastructure & Facilities (195) 132 Placements & Graduating Outcome (270) 131 Total Score (1,000) 542 Rank 2017 66 Change 0 Rank 2018 67 Name Of Institute Apeejay School of Management P:Pvt G:Govt P City New Delhi Selection Process & Institute Profile (220) 112 Personality development. & exposure (135) 82 Academics Excellence (180) 109 Infrastructure & Facilities (195) 133 Placements & Graduating Outcome (270) 105 Total Score (1,000) 540 Rank 2017 60 Change -7 Rank 2018 68 Name Of Institute Jaipuria Institute of Management P:Pvt G:Govt P City Lucknow Selection Process & Institute Profile (220) 112 Personality development. & exposure (135) 96 Academics Excellence (180) 104 Infrastructure & Facilities (195) 117 Placements & Graduating Outcome (270) 111 Total Score (1,000) 540 Rank 2017 63 Change -5 Rank 2018 69 Name Of Institute Indus Business Academy (IBA) P:Pvt G:Govt P City Bangalore Selection Process & Institute Profile (220) 113 Personality development. & exposure (135) 90 Academics Excellence (180) 89 Infrastructure & Facilities (195) 130 Placements & Graduating Outcome (270) 118 Total Score (1,000) 539 Rank 2017 65 Change -4 Rank 2018 70 Name Of Institute M.S. Ramaiah Institute of Management P:Pvt G:Govt P City Bangalore Selection Process & Institute Profile (220) 108 Personality development. & exposure (135) 75 Academics Excellence (180) 72 Infrastructure & Facilities (195) 149 Placements & Graduating Outcome (270) 133 Total Score (1,000) 538 Rank 2017 62 Change -8 Rank 2018 71 Name Of Institute Jaipuria Institute of Management P:Pvt G:Govt P City Noida Selection Process & Institute Profile (220) 112 Personality development. & exposure (135) 92 Academics Excellence (180) 106 Infrastructure & Facilities (195) 116 Placements & Graduating Outcome (270) 110 Total Score (1,000) 536 Rank 2017 64 Change -7 Rank 2018 72 Name Of Institute Lala Lajpatrai Institute of Management Studies P:Pvt G:Govt P City Mumbai Selection Process & Institute Profile (220) 111 Personality development. & exposure (135) 76 Academics Excellence (180) 94 Infrastructure & Facilities (195) 132 Placements & Graduating Outcome (270) 122 Total Score (1,000) 535 Rank 2017 67 Change -5 Rank 2018 73 Name Of Institute Jaipuria Institute of Management- (Jaipur) P:Pvt G:Govt P City Jaipur Selection Process & Institute Profile (220) 114 Personality development. & exposure (135) 91 Academics Excellence (180) 96 Infrastructure & Facilities (195) 127 Placements & Graduating Outcome (270) 106 Total Score (1,000) 534 Rank 2017 71 Change -2 Rank 2018 74 Name Of Institute Symbiosis Institute of Telecom Management P:Pvt G:Govt p City Pune Selection Process & Institute Profile (220) 111 Personality development. & exposure (135) 84 Academics Excellence (180) 92 Infrastructure & Facilities (195) 128 Placements & Graduating Outcome (270) 118 Total Score (1,000) 533 Rank 2017 Np Change -- Rank 2018 75 Name Of Institute Institute of Health Management Research (IHMR) P:Pvt G:Govt P City Jaipur Selection Process & Institute Profile (220) 103 Personality development. & exposure (135) 86 Academics Excellence (180) 90 Infrastructure & Facilities (195) 139 Placements & Graduating Outcome (270) 115 Total Score (1,000) 532 Rank 2017 70 Change -5 Rank 2018 76 Name Of Institute Saveetha School of Management P:Pvt G:Govt P City Chennai Selection Process & Institute Profile (220) 102 Personality development. & exposure (135) 85 Academics Excellence (180) 82 Infrastructure & Facilities (195) 138 Placements & Graduating Outcome (270) 125 Total Score (1,000) 531 Rank 2017 76 Change 0 Rank 2018 77 Name Of Institute Balaji Institute of Telecom and Management P:Pvt G:Govt P City Pune Selection Process & Institute Profile (220) 107 Personality development. & exposure (135) 80 Academics Excellence (180) 91 Infrastructure & Facilities (195) 129 Placements & Graduating Outcome (270) 122 Total Score (1,000) 530 Rank 2017 75 Change -2 Rank 2018 78 Name Of Institute International Institute Of Health Management Research P:Pvt G:Govt P City New Delhi Selection Process & Institute Profile (220) 101 Personality development. & exposure (135) 80 Academics Excellence (180) 83 Infrastructure & Facilities (195) 135 Placements & Graduating Outcome (270) 130 Total Score (1,000) 529 Rank 2017 Np Change -- Rank 2018 79 Name Of Institute Institute Of Management & Information Science P:Pvt G:Govt P City Bhubaneswar Selection Process & Institute Profile (220) 106 Personality development. & exposure (135) 85 Academics Excellence (180) 87 Infrastructure & Facilities (195) 136 Placements & Graduating Outcome (270) 114 Total Score (1,000) 528 Rank 2017 Np Change -- Rank 2018 80 Name Of Institute Shri Ram Murti Smarak College of Engineering & Technology,Faculty of Management Science P:Pvt G:Govt P City Bareilly Selection Process & Institute Profile (220) 106 Personality development. & exposure (135) 86 Academics Excellence (180) 91 Infrastructure & Facilities (195) 140 Placements & Graduating Outcome (270) 104 Total Score (1,000) 527 Rank 2017 73 Change -7 Rank 2018 81 Name Of Institute Sri Balaji Society's Balaji Institute of Management and Human Resource Development (BIMHRD) P:Pvt G:Govt P City Pune Selection Process & Institute Profile (220) 122 Personality development. & exposure (135) 82 Academics Excellence (180) 82 Infrastructure & Facilities (195) 130 Placements & Graduating Outcome (270) 109 Total Score (1,000) 526 Rank 2017 78 Change -3 Rank 2018 82 Name Of Institute International School of Management Excellence P:Pvt G:Govt P City Bangalore Selection Process & Institute Profile (220) 113 Personality development. & exposure (135) 67 Academics Excellence (180) 89 Infrastructure & Facilities (195) 134 Placements & Graduating Outcome (270) 122 Total Score (1,000) 525 Rank 2017 83 Change 1 Rank 2018 83 Name Of Institute G.L.Bajaj Institute of Management And Research P:Pvt G:Govt P City Noida Selection Process & Institute Profile (220) 124 Personality development. & exposure (135) 74 Academics Excellence (180) 96 Infrastructure & Facilities (195) 130 Placements & Graduating Outcome (270) 98 Total Score (1,000) 523 Rank 2017 85 Change 2 Rank 2018 84 Name Of Institute Symbiosis School Of Banking & Finance P:Pvt G:Govt P City Pune Selection Process & Institute Profile (220) 100 Personality development. & exposure (135) 89 Academics Excellence (180) 97 Infrastructure & Facilities (195) 131 Placements & Graduating Outcome (270) 105 Total Score (1,000) 522 Rank 2017 Np Change -- Rank 2018 85 Name Of Institute SRM School Of Management P:Pvt G:Govt P City Chennai Selection Process & Institute Profile (220) 120 Personality development. & exposure (135) 78 Academics Excellence (180) 94 Infrastructure & Facilities (195) 128 Placements & Graduating Outcome (270) 101 Total Score (1,000) 521 Rank 2017 Np Change -- Rank 2018 86 Name Of Institute Dept. of Business Admn. & Research(DBA&R) P:Pvt G:Govt P City Shegaon Selection Process & Institute Profile (220) 105 Personality development. & exposure (135) 79 Academics Excellence (180) 89 Infrastructure & Facilities (195) 138 Placements & Graduating Outcome (270) 109 Total Score (1,000) 520 Rank 2017 92 Change 6 Rank 2018 87 Name Of Institute IES College of Technology P:Pvt G:Govt P City Bhopal Selection Process & Institute Profile (220) 120 Personality development. & exposure (135) 86 Academics Excellence (180) 96 Infrastructure & Facilities (195) 116 Placements & Graduating Outcome (270) 101 Total Score (1,000) 519 Rank 2017 87 Change 0 Rank 2018 88 Name Of Institute KCT Business School P:Pvt G:Govt P City Coimbatore Selection Process & Institute Profile (220) 104 Personality development. & exposure (135) 98 Academics Excellence (180) 88 Infrastructure & Facilities (195) 124 Placements & Graduating Outcome (270) 105 Total Score (1,000) 519 Rank 2017 89 Change 1 Rank 2018 88 Name Of Institute International Management Institute P:Pvt G:Govt P City Bhubaneswar Selection Process & Institute Profile (220) 102 Personality development. & exposure (135) 85 Academics Excellence (180) 101 Infrastructure & Facilities (195) 125 Placements & Graduating Outcome (270) 106 Total Score (1,000) 519 Rank 2017 Np Change -- Rank 2018 90 Name Of Institute Rajagiri Centre For Business Studies P:Pvt G:Govt P City Kochi Selection Process & Institute Profile (220) 124 Personality development. & exposure (135) 86 Academics Excellence (180) 90 Infrastructure & Facilities (195) 120 Placements & Graduating Outcome (270) 99 Total Score (1,000) 519 Rank 2017 88 Change -2 Rank 2018 91 Name Of Institute Doon Business School P:Pvt G:Govt P City Dehradun Selection Process & Institute Profile (220) 101 Personality development. & exposure (135) 92 Academics Excellence (180) 89 Infrastructure & Facilities (195) 129 Placements & Graduating Outcome (270) 107 Total Score (1,000) 518 Rank 2017 80 Change -11 Rank 2018 92 Name Of Institute Manav Rachna International Institute Of Research & Studies (Faculty Of Management Studies) P:Pvt G:Govt P City Faidabad Selection Process & Institute Profile (220) 101 Personality development. & exposure (135) 88 Academics Excellence (180) 95 Infrastructure & Facilities (195) 128 Placements & Graduating Outcome (270) 105 Total Score (1,000) 517 Rank 2017 95 Change 3 Rank 2018 93 Name Of Institute ST.Joseph's Institute Of Management P:Pvt G:Govt P City Bangalore Selection Process & Institute Profile (220) 116 Personality development. & exposure (135) 88 Academics Excellence (180) 86 Infrastructure & Facilities (195) 126 Placements & Graduating Outcome (270) 101 Total Score (1,000) 517 Rank 2017 Np Change -- Rank 2018 94 Name Of Institute PRIN.L.N.Welingkar Institute Of Management Development & Research P:Pvt G:Govt P City Bangalore Selection Process & Institute Profile (220) 104 Personality development. & exposure (135) 79 Academics Excellence (180) 94 Infrastructure & Facilities (195) 134 Placements & Graduating Outcome (270) 105 Total Score (1,000) 516 Rank 2017 Np Change -- Rank 2018 95 Name Of Institute Prestige Institute of Management and Research P:Pvt G:Govt P City Indore Selection Process & Institute Profile (220) 108 Personality development. & exposure (135) 76 Academics Excellence (180) 80 Infrastructure & Facilities (195) 136 Placements & Graduating Outcome (270) 114 Total Score (1,000) 514 Rank 2017 90 Change -5 Rank 2018 96 Name Of Institute Jagannath International Management School P:Pvt G:Govt P City New Delhi Selection Process & Institute Profile (220) 101 Personality development. & exposure (135) 90 Academics Excellence (180) 91 Infrastructure & Facilities (195) 126 Placements & Graduating Outcome (270) 106 Total Score (1,000) 514 Rank 2017 84 Change -12 Rank 2018 97 Name Of Institute Durgadevi Saraf Institute of Management Studies P:Pvt G:Govt P City Mumbai Selection Process & Institute Profile (220) 101 Personality development. & exposure (135) 82 Academics Excellence (180) 86 Infrastructure & Facilities (195) 134 Placements & Graduating Outcome (270) 110 Total Score (1,000) 513 Rank 2017 107 Change 10 Rank 2018 98 Name Of Institute Universal Business School P:Pvt G:Govt P City Mumbai Selection Process & Institute Profile (220) 102 Personality development. & exposure (135) 92 Academics Excellence (180) 94 Infrastructure & Facilities (195) 120 Placements & Graduating Outcome (270) 104 Total Score (1,000) 512 Rank 2017 123 Change 25 Rank 2018 99 Name Of Institute Jaipuria Institute of Management P:Pvt G:Govt P City Indore Selection Process & Institute Profile (220) 108 Personality development. & exposure (135) 84 Academics Excellence (180) 98 Infrastructure & Facilities (195) 117 Placements & Graduating Outcome (270) 105 Total Score (1,000) 512 Rank 2017 Np Change -- Rank 2018 100 Name Of Institute Pune Institute Of Business Management P:Pvt G:Govt p City Pune Selection Process & Institute Profile (220) 90 Personality development. & exposure (135) 92 Academics Excellence (180) 94 Infrastructure & Facilities (195) 130 Placements & Graduating Outcome (270) 105 Total Score (1,000) 511 Rank 2017 Np Change --

