Global MBAs, the liberal arts, polyglottery and, as ever, rankings. Outlook’s 2018 B-schools package is here.

Arindam Mukherjee 26 September 2018
Photograph by Amit Haralkar
outlookindia.com
2018-10-01T11:11:44+0530
Last month, the Financial Times released its rankings of global business schools. What is heartening for India is that the country’s numero UNO, IIM Ahmedabad, has found a place among the global top 30. What is even better is that three out of the top five B-schools in Asia are from India.  What is not so encouraging is the fact that India has lost out to China, which has taken the top slot in Asia.

While the presence of leading Indian B-schools in the global list is a huge endorsement of the improvement in quality and approach towards business education in India, this has largely been lopsided, with most of the top 10–15 getting the laurels while the rest, for the most part, still follow an arc­haic approach. Innovation is yet to become mainstream, and progress in keeping up with the demands of industry leaves a lot to be desired. Also, the most important aspect— entrepreneurship—remains absent from Indian MBAs. This goes all the way to the top B-schools, though some are building it into their curriculum and have started thinking out of the box.

IIM Ahmedabad is in the global top 30, three out of Asia’s top five B-schools are Indian—but China is number one.

The overall quality of education is yet another thing. While the top 20–25 business schools maintain an innovative app­roach and are keeping their curricula updated with the dem­ands of the times, the vast majority still follow an outdated mode of instruction and are stuck with the case study-based approach that most global—and leading Indian—schools have left behind. And today, most corporates complain that MBAs and engineers are not industry-ready, and firms have to spend time and money to retrain them and make them fit for work. The problem is accentuated by the unc­hecked proliferation of B-schools across the country without any quality control. That is the real challenge for Indian business education: to bring the huge number of MBA graduates churned out every year up to the mark, and make them employable.

Under these circumstances, the Outlook-Drshti ranking of India’s top B-schools becomes relevant and lends a helping hand to ­parents and students considering business as a profession. The ranking once again throws up no surprises at the summit, with the top schools, led by the Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs), cementing their hold over the pole ­positions. The good news is that many newer schools have come into the fold and earned a position in the rankings. We also had better participation than last year, bringing many new faces into the ranking ring.

A welcome development in the last couple of years has been that some B-schools are offering Global MBA courses, which will help students make the world their stage and prepare them for a global role. As such, we present for the first time a table on B-schools offering global courses.

Our stories package looks at a wide range of issues that are relevant not just to today’s entrepreneurs, but also for students choosing business and entrepreneurship as their car­eer. The story on the state entering the coaching sphere looks at the relevance of the government in this ecosystem and how it can help students who cannot afford coaching in the private sector. We have an interesting story on how the youth of Kashmir have taken it upon themselves to revive the dying carpet-making industry in the region. Another story explores how MBAs from leading B-schools are innovating in the food trade to make a difference in society.

With the liberal arts taking centre stage among all streams of study, multilingualism is fast becoming a mainstay. Our story looks at how the study of languages is growing in importance as a way to make students not just industry ready, but also to prepare them to face the world.

Going forward, industry will be more demanding and gradually, the entire world will become the students’ arena. Business schools will have to be pro­active in preparing their students to face new ­challenges. For our part, we will do our best to educate them on the choices available, in order to to help them ­dec­ide what would be best for their ­future. As we ­always say (feel free to check), choose wisely.

***

Top 5 Colleges: Zonewise

North

Name of Institute

  1. FMS, New Delhi
  2. IIM, Indore
  3. MDI, Gurgaon
  4. IMI, New Delhi
  5. IIM, Udaipur

South

Name of Institute

  1. TAPMI, Manipal
  2. IIT, Chennai
  3. MANAGE, Hydbd
  4. DMS, NIT Trichy
  5. IPE, Hydbd

East

Name of Institute

  1. IIM, Calcutta
  2. XLRI, Jamshedpur
  3. XIM, Bhubaneswar
  4. IIM, Shillong
  5. VGSOM, IIT Kharagpu

West

Name of Institute

  1. IIM, Ahmedabad
  2. SPJIMR, Mumbai
  3. NMIMS, Mumbai
  4. SIBM, Pune
  5. SCMHRD, Pune

Top 100 Management Schools

Rank 2018Name of InstituteP: Pvt
G: Govt		CitySelection Process & Institute Profile (220)Personality development. & exposure (135)Academics Excellence (180)Infrastructure & Facilities (195)Placements & Graduating Outcome (270)Total
score
(1,000)		Rank 2017Change
1 Indian Institute of Management G Ahmedabad 184 120 161 179 245 889 1 0
2 Indian Institute of Management G Kolkata 178 123 163 182 238 884 2 0
3 XLRI Ã¢â‚¬â€œ Xavier School of Management P Jamshedpur 174 117 142 179 228 840 3 0
4 Faculty of Management Studies, University of Delhi G New Delhi 175 119 148 155 228 825 4 0
5 Indian Institute of Management* G Indore 170 113 144 170 225 821 6 1
6 S.P. Jain Institute of Management & Research(Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan) P Mumbai 165 107 149 161 227 808 7 1
7 SVKMÃ¢â‚¬â„¢S Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies P Mumbai 158 104 141 163 221 787 8 1
8 Management Development Institute P Gurgaon 143 113 134 164 208 762 10 2
9 Symbiosis Institute of Business Management P Pune 157 104 141 161 197 760 9 0
10 Xavier Institute of Management* P Bhubaneswar 145 100 132 169 208 755 11 1
11 International Management Institute P New Delhi 151 110 141 162 180 744 12 1
12 Indian Institute of Management G Shillong 159 106 130 161 175 731 13 1
13 Symbiosis Centre for Management & Human Resource Development P Pune 149 104 117 162 198 730 14 1
14 Indian Institute Of Management G Udaipur 140 112 124 156 192 724 Np --
15 Shailesh J. Mehta School of Management, IIT Bombay* G Mumbai 151 100 106 168 198 723 16 1
16 T. A. Pai Management Institute (TAPMI) P Manipal 141 110 122 155 192 720 15 -1
17 Indian Institute Of Management G Rohtak 156 114 118 163 168 719 Np --
18 Indian Institute of Foreign Trade (IIFT) G New Delhi 148 101 101 164 202 716 18 0
19 Birla Institute of Technology and Science P Pilani 149 105 110 169 183 716 19 0
20 Department of Management Studies (DMS), Indian Institute of Technology G New Delhi 143 104 119 164 185 715 17 -3
21 Indian Institute Of Technology (IIT-Madras) G Chennai 156 100 116 165 177 714 20 -1
22 National Institute of Industrial Engineering* G Mumbai 148 95 104 165 195 707 21 -1
23 Institute of Management Technology P Ghaziabad 134 95 119 153 187 689 22 -1
24 Institute of Rural Management Anand P Anand 138 99 128 165 157 687 23 -1
25 Vinod Gupta School of Management (IIT Kharagpur) G Kharagpur 147 101 116 159 154 677 26 1
26 National Institute of Agricultural Extension Management (MANAGE) G Hyderabad 121 104 123 155 173 675 24 -2
27 Goa Institute of Management P Sanquelim-Goa 152 96 130 143 152 672 25 -2
28 Sydenham Institute of Management Studies, Research and Entrepreneurship Education G Mumbai 132 104 112 131 185 664 27 -1
29 Department of Management Studies - (NIT Trichy) G Tiruchirappalli 135 90 89 167 180 661 28 -1
30 Institute of Management,NIRMA University P Ahmedabad 127 86 121 158 153 646 29 -1
31 K. J. Somaiya Institute of Management Studies & Research P Mumbai 140 97 117 162 124 640 30 -1
32 Prin. L. N. Welingkar Institute of Management Development & Research P Mumbai 132 97 106 158 144 636 32 0
33 Lal Bahadur Shastri Institute of Management P New Delhi 144 93 102 145 150 634 31 -2
34 Centre For Management Studies, Jamia Millia Islamia P New Delhi 137 97 126 128 144 632 Np --
35 N. L. Dalmia Institute of Management Studies and Research P Mumbai 120 105 114 138 144 621 34 -1
36 Institute of Public enterprise (IPE) G Hyderabad 120 94 120 140 142 616 33 -3
37 Balaji Institute of Modern Management (BIMM) P Pune 100 88 100 162 158 608 37 0
38 Symbiosis Institute of Business Management P Bangalore 124 98 101 140 137 600 36 -2
39 Symbiosis Institute of Media & Communication P Pune 122 95 102 154 123 596 35 -4
40 Xavier Institute of Management and Entrepreneurship (XIME) P Bangalore 126 108 108 131 121 594 45 5
41 Symbiosis Institute of International Business (SIIB) P Pune 120 86 104 139 144 593 38 -3
42 School of Management P Manipal 114 106 111 147 113 591 40 -2
43 SIES College of Management Studies P Navi Mumbai 123 92 104 138 133 590 39 -4
44 Department of Business Economics, Delhi University (DBE) P New Delhi 142 70 72 146 159 589 41 -3
45 KIIT School of Management P Bhubneshwar 121 73 100 164 127 584 48 3
46 SCMS Cochin School of Business P Ernakulam 122 95 111 138 112 577 44 -2
47 Institute For Technology & Management P Navi Mumbai 112 87 99 153 125 576 42 -5
48 Symbiosis Institute Of Business Management Hyderabad P Hyderabad 123 89 97 144 120 573 43 -5
49 VIT Business School P Vellore 130 76 88 159 120 573 51 2
50 GITAM Institute of Management P Visakhapatnam 114 96 107 130 125 572 46 -4
51 PSG Institute Of Management P Coimbatore 119 99 90 145 118 571 Np --
52 Punjab College of Technical Education P Ludhiana 117 88 98 140 127 570 49 -3
53 Institute of Management Studies (IMS) P Ghaziabad 102 104 95 150 118 569 47 -6
54 Symbiosis Centre for Information Technology (SCIT) P Pune 128 84 69 150 134 564 52 -2
55 Indian Institute of Forest Management (IIFM) G Bhopal 127 80 84 149 122 563 54 -1
56 Symbiosis Institute of Computer Studies & Research (SICSR) P Pune 125 85 80 145 124 559 56 0
57 Symbiosis Institute of Operations Management P Nashik 127 89 82 129 131 558 53 -4
58 Jagan Institute of Management Studies (JIMS) P New Delhi 127 94 82 132 117 552 57 -1
59 Institute of Finance and International Management P Bangalore 101 88 112 135 115 551 58 -1
60 Narsee Monjee Institute Of Management Studies (NMIMS) P Bangalore 106 84 112 136 110 548 Np --
61 Shri Dharmasthala Manjunatheshwara Institute For Management Development (SDMIMD) P Mysore 122 89 82 125 128 546 Np --
62 Motilal Nehru National Institute Of Technology G Allahabad 102 87 112 132 112 545 Np --
63 Amity Business School P Noida 126 86 84 142 106 544 82 19
64 Chitkara Business School P Rajpura 101 85 112 131 114 543 Np --
65 Kirloskar Institute of Advanced Management Studies P Harihar 116 76 93 134 124 543 59 -6
66 Vignana Jyothi Institute of Management P Hyderabad 118 70 91 132 131 542 66 0
67 Apeejay School of Management P New Delhi 112 82 109 133 105 540 60 -7
68 Jaipuria Institute of Management P Lucknow 112 96 104 117 111 540 63 -5
69 Indus Business Academy (IBA) P Bangalore 113 90 89 130 118 539 65 -4
70 M.S. Ramaiah Institute of Management P Bangalore 108 75 72 149 133 538 62 -8
71 Jaipuria Institute of Management P Noida 112 92 106 116 110 536 64 -7
72 Lala Lajpatrai Institute of Management Studies P Mumbai 111 76 94 132 122 535 67 -5
73 Jaipuria Institute of Management- (Jaipur) P Jaipur 114 91 96 127 106 534 71 -2
74 Symbiosis Institute of Telecom Management p Pune 111 84 92 128 118 533 Np --
75 Institute of Health Management Research (IHMR) P Jaipur 103 86 90 139 115 532 70 -5
76 Saveetha School of Management P Chennai 102 85 82 138 125 531 76 0
77 Balaji Institute of Telecom and Management P Pune 107 80 91 129 122 530 75 -2
78 International Institute Of Health Management Research P New Delhi 101 80 83 135 130 529 Np --
79 Institute Of Management & Information Science P Bhubaneswar 106 85 87 136 114 528 Np --
80 Shri Ram Murti Smarak College of Engineering & Technology,Faculty of Management Science P Bareilly 106 86 91 140 104 527 73 -7
81 Sri Balaji Society's Balaji Institute of Management and Human Resource Development (BIMHRD) P Pune 122 82 82 130 109 526 78 -3
82 International School of Management Excellence P Bangalore 113 67 89 134 122 525 83 1
83 G.L.Bajaj Institute of Management And Research P Noida 124 74 96 130 98 523 85 2
84 Symbiosis School Of Banking & Finance P Pune 100 89 97 131 105 522 Np --
85 SRM School Of Management P Chennai 120 78 94 128 101 521 Np --
86 Dept. of Business Admn. & Research(DBA&R) P Shegaon 105 79 89 138 109 520 92 6
87 IES College of Technology P Bhopal 120 86 96 116 101 519 87 0
88 KCT Business School P Coimbatore 104 98 88 124 105 519 89 1
88 International Management Institute P Bhubaneswar 102 85 101 125 106 519 Np --
90 Rajagiri Centre For Business Studies P Kochi 124 86 90 120 99 519 88 -2
91 Doon Business School P Dehradun 101 92 89 129 107 518 80 -11
92 Manav Rachna International Institute Of Research & Studies (Faculty Of Management Studies) P Faidabad 101 88 95 128 105 517 95 3
93 ST.Joseph's Institute Of Management P Bangalore 116 88 86 126 101 517 Np --
94 PRIN.L.N.Welingkar Institute Of Management Development & Research P Bangalore 104 79 94 134 105 516 Np --
95 Prestige Institute of Management and Research P Indore 108 76 80 136 114 514 90 -5
96 Jagannath International Management School P New Delhi 101 90 91 126 106 514 84 -12
97 Durgadevi Saraf Institute of Management Studies P Mumbai 101 82 86 134 110 513 107 10
98 Universal Business School P Mumbai 102 92 94 120 104 512 123 25
99 Jaipuria Institute of Management P Indore 108 84 98 117 105 512 Np --
100 Pune Institute Of Business Management p Pune 90 92 94 130 105 511 Np --
Rank 2018 1
Name Of Institute Indian Institute of Management

P:Pvt G:Govt

 G
City Ahmedabad
Selection Process & Institute Profile (220)

184
Personality development. & exposure (135) 120
Academics Excellence (180) 161
Infrastructure & Facilities (195) 179
Placements & Graduating Outcome (270) 245
Total Score (1,000) 889
Rank 2017 1
Change 0
   
Rank 2018 2
Name Of Institute Indian Institute of Management

P:Pvt G:Govt

 G
City Kolkata
Selection Process & Institute Profile (220)

178
Personality development. & exposure (135) 123
Academics Excellence (180) 163
Infrastructure & Facilities (195) 182
Placements & Graduating Outcome (270) 238
Total Score (1,000) 884
Rank 2017 2
Change 0
   
Rank 2018 3
Name Of Institute XLRI Ã¢â‚¬â€œ Xavier School of Management

P:Pvt G:Govt

 P
City Jamshedpur
Selection Process & Institute Profile (220)

174
Personality development. & exposure (135) 117
Academics Excellence (180) 142
Infrastructure & Facilities (195) 179
Placements & Graduating Outcome (270) 228
Total Score (1,000) 840
Rank 2017 3
Change 0
   
Rank 2018 4
Name Of Institute Faculty of Management Studies, University of Delhi

P:Pvt G:Govt

 G
City New Delhi
Selection Process & Institute Profile (220)

175
Personality development. & exposure (135) 119
Academics Excellence (180) 148
Infrastructure & Facilities (195) 155
Placements & Graduating Outcome (270) 228
Total Score (1,000) 825
Rank 2017 4
Change 0
   
Rank 2018 5
Name Of Institute Indian Institute of Management*

P:Pvt G:Govt

 G
City Indore
Selection Process & Institute Profile (220)

170
Personality development. & exposure (135) 113
Academics Excellence (180) 144
Infrastructure & Facilities (195) 170
Placements & Graduating Outcome (270) 225
Total Score (1,000) 821
Rank 2017 6
Change 1
   
Rank 2018 6
Name Of Institute S.P. Jain Institute of Management & Research(Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan)

P:Pvt G:Govt

 P
City Mumbai
Selection Process & Institute Profile (220)

165
Personality development. & exposure (135) 107
Academics Excellence (180) 149
Infrastructure & Facilities (195) 161
Placements & Graduating Outcome (270) 227
Total Score (1,000) 808
Rank 2017 7
Change 1
   
Rank 2018 7
Name Of Institute SVKMÃ¢â‚¬â„¢S Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies

P:Pvt G:Govt

 P
City Mumbai
Selection Process & Institute Profile (220)

158
Personality development. & exposure (135) 104
Academics Excellence (180) 141
Infrastructure & Facilities (195) 163
Placements & Graduating Outcome (270) 221
Total Score (1,000) 787
Rank 2017 8
Change 1
   
Rank 2018 8
Name Of Institute Management Development Institute

P:Pvt G:Govt

 P
City Gurgaon
Selection Process & Institute Profile (220)

143
Personality development. & exposure (135) 113
Academics Excellence (180) 134
Infrastructure & Facilities (195) 164
Placements & Graduating Outcome (270) 208
Total Score (1,000) 762
Rank 2017 10
Change 2
   
Rank 2018 9
Name Of Institute Symbiosis Institute of Business Management

P:Pvt G:Govt

 P
City Pune
Selection Process & Institute Profile (220)

157
Personality development. & exposure (135) 104
Academics Excellence (180) 141
Infrastructure & Facilities (195) 161
Placements & Graduating Outcome (270) 197
Total Score (1,000) 760
Rank 2017 9
Change 0
   
Rank 2018 10
Name Of Institute Xavier Institute of Management*

P:Pvt G:Govt

 P
City Bhubaneswar
Selection Process & Institute Profile (220)

145
Personality development. & exposure (135) 100
Academics Excellence (180) 132
Infrastructure & Facilities (195) 169
Placements & Graduating Outcome (270) 208
Total Score (1,000) 755
Rank 2017 11
Change 1
   
Rank 2018 11
Name Of Institute International Management Institute

P:Pvt G:Govt

 P
City New Delhi
Selection Process & Institute Profile (220)

151
Personality development. & exposure (135) 110
Academics Excellence (180) 141
Infrastructure & Facilities (195) 162
Placements & Graduating Outcome (270) 180
Total Score (1,000) 744
Rank 2017 12
Change 1
   
Rank 2018 12
Name Of Institute Indian Institute of Management

P:Pvt G:Govt

 G
City Shillong
Selection Process & Institute Profile (220)

159
Personality development. & exposure (135) 106
Academics Excellence (180) 130
Infrastructure & Facilities (195) 161
Placements & Graduating Outcome (270) 175
Total Score (1,000) 731
Rank 2017 13
Change 1
   
Rank 2018 13
Name Of Institute Symbiosis Centre for Management & Human Resource Development

P:Pvt G:Govt

 P
City Pune
Selection Process & Institute Profile (220)

149
Personality development. & exposure (135) 104
Academics Excellence (180) 117
Infrastructure & Facilities (195) 162
Placements & Graduating Outcome (270) 198
Total Score (1,000) 730
Rank 2017 14
Change 1
   
Rank 2018 14
Name Of Institute Indian Institute Of Management

P:Pvt G:Govt

 G
City Udaipur
Selection Process & Institute Profile (220)

140
Personality development. & exposure (135) 112
Academics Excellence (180) 124
Infrastructure & Facilities (195) 156
Placements & Graduating Outcome (270) 192
Total Score (1,000) 724
Rank 2017 Np
Change --
   
Rank 2018 15
Name Of Institute Shailesh J. Mehta School of Management, IIT Bombay*

P:Pvt G:Govt

 G
City Mumbai
Selection Process & Institute Profile (220)

151
Personality development. & exposure (135) 100
Academics Excellence (180) 106
Infrastructure & Facilities (195) 168
Placements & Graduating Outcome (270) 198
Total Score (1,000) 723
Rank 2017 16
Change 1
   
Rank 2018 16
Name Of Institute T. A. Pai Management Institute (TAPMI)

P:Pvt G:Govt

 P
City Manipal
Selection Process & Institute Profile (220)

141
Personality development. & exposure (135) 110
Academics Excellence (180) 122
Infrastructure & Facilities (195) 155
Placements & Graduating Outcome (270) 192
Total Score (1,000) 720
Rank 2017 15
Change -1
   
Rank 2018 17
Name Of Institute Indian Institute Of Management

P:Pvt G:Govt

 G
City Rohtak
Selection Process & Institute Profile (220)

156
Personality development. & exposure (135) 114
Academics Excellence (180) 118
Infrastructure & Facilities (195) 163
Placements & Graduating Outcome (270) 168
Total Score (1,000) 719
Rank 2017 Np
Change --
   
Rank 2018 18
Name Of Institute Indian Institute of Foreign Trade (IIFT)

P:Pvt G:Govt

 G
City New Delhi
Selection Process & Institute Profile (220)

148
Personality development. & exposure (135) 101
Academics Excellence (180) 101
Infrastructure & Facilities (195) 164
Placements & Graduating Outcome (270) 202
Total Score (1,000) 716
Rank 2017 18
Change 0
   
Rank 2018 19
Name Of Institute Birla Institute of Technology and Science

P:Pvt G:Govt

 P
City Pilani
Selection Process & Institute Profile (220)

149
Personality development. & exposure (135) 105
Academics Excellence (180) 110
Infrastructure & Facilities (195) 169
Placements & Graduating Outcome (270) 183
Total Score (1,000) 716
Rank 2017 19
Change 0
   
Rank 2018 20
Name Of Institute Department of Management Studies (DMS), Indian Institute of Technology

P:Pvt G:Govt

 G
City New Delhi
Selection Process & Institute Profile (220)

143
Personality development. & exposure (135) 104
Academics Excellence (180) 119
Infrastructure & Facilities (195) 164
Placements & Graduating Outcome (270) 185
Total Score (1,000) 715
Rank 2017 17
Change -3
   
Rank 2018 21
Name Of Institute Indian Institute Of Technology (IIT-Madras)

P:Pvt G:Govt

 G
City Chennai
Selection Process & Institute Profile (220)

156
Personality development. & exposure (135) 100
Academics Excellence (180) 116
Infrastructure & Facilities (195) 165
Placements & Graduating Outcome (270) 177
Total Score (1,000) 714
Rank 2017 20
Change -1
   
Rank 2018 22
Name Of Institute National Institute of Industrial Engineering*

P:Pvt G:Govt

 G
City Mumbai
Selection Process & Institute Profile (220)

148
Personality development. & exposure (135) 95
Academics Excellence (180) 104
Infrastructure & Facilities (195) 165
Placements & Graduating Outcome (270) 195
Total Score (1,000) 707
Rank 2017 21
Change -1
   
Rank 2018 23
Name Of Institute Institute of Management Technology

P:Pvt G:Govt

 P
City Ghaziabad
Selection Process & Institute Profile (220)

134
Personality development. & exposure (135) 95
Academics Excellence (180) 119
Infrastructure & Facilities (195) 153
Placements & Graduating Outcome (270) 187
Total Score (1,000) 689
Rank 2017 22
Change -1
   
Rank 2018 24
Name Of Institute Institute of Rural Management Anand

P:Pvt G:Govt

 P
City Anand
Selection Process & Institute Profile (220)

138
Personality development. & exposure (135) 99
Academics Excellence (180) 128
Infrastructure & Facilities (195) 165
Placements & Graduating Outcome (270) 157
Total Score (1,000) 687
Rank 2017 23
Change -1
   
Rank 2018 25
Name Of Institute Vinod Gupta School of Management (IIT Kharagpur)

P:Pvt G:Govt

 G
City Kharagpur
Selection Process & Institute Profile (220)

147
Personality development. & exposure (135) 101
Academics Excellence (180) 116
Infrastructure & Facilities (195) 159
Placements & Graduating Outcome (270) 154
Total Score (1,000) 677
Rank 2017 26
Change 1
   
Rank 2018 26
Name Of Institute National Institute of Agricultural Extension Management (MANAGE)

P:Pvt G:Govt

 G
City Hyderabad
Selection Process & Institute Profile (220)

121
Personality development. & exposure (135) 104
Academics Excellence (180) 123
Infrastructure & Facilities (195) 155
Placements & Graduating Outcome (270) 173
Total Score (1,000) 675
Rank 2017 24
Change -2
   
Rank 2018 27
Name Of Institute Goa Institute of Management

P:Pvt G:Govt

 P
City Sanquelim-Goa
Selection Process & Institute Profile (220)

152
Personality development. & exposure (135) 96
Academics Excellence (180) 130
Infrastructure & Facilities (195) 143
Placements & Graduating Outcome (270) 152
Total Score (1,000) 672
Rank 2017 25
Change -2
   
Rank 2018 28
Name Of Institute Sydenham Institute of Management Studies, Research and Entrepreneurship Education

P:Pvt G:Govt

 G
City Mumbai
Selection Process & Institute Profile (220)

132
Personality development. & exposure (135) 104
Academics Excellence (180) 112
Infrastructure & Facilities (195) 131
Placements & Graduating Outcome (270) 185
Total Score (1,000) 664
Rank 2017 27
Change -1
   
Rank 2018 29
Name Of Institute Department of Management Studies - (NIT Trichy)

P:Pvt G:Govt

 G
City Tiruchirappalli
Selection Process & Institute Profile (220)

135
Personality development. & exposure (135) 90
Academics Excellence (180) 89
Infrastructure & Facilities (195) 167
Placements & Graduating Outcome (270) 180
Total Score (1,000) 661
Rank 2017 28
Change -1
   
Rank 2018 30
Name Of Institute Institute of Management,NIRMA University

P:Pvt G:Govt

 P
City Ahmedabad
Selection Process & Institute Profile (220)

127
Personality development. & exposure (135) 86
Academics Excellence (180) 121
Infrastructure & Facilities (195) 158
Placements & Graduating Outcome (270) 153
Total Score (1,000) 646
Rank 2017 29
Change -1
   
Rank 2018 31
Name Of Institute K. J. Somaiya Institute of Management Studies & Research

P:Pvt G:Govt

 P
City Mumbai
Selection Process & Institute Profile (220)

140
Personality development. & exposure (135) 97
Academics Excellence (180) 117
Infrastructure & Facilities (195) 162
Placements & Graduating Outcome (270) 124
Total Score (1,000) 640
Rank 2017 30
Change -1
   
Rank 2018 32
Name Of Institute Prin. L. N. Welingkar Institute of Management Development & Research

P:Pvt G:Govt

 P
City Mumbai
Selection Process & Institute Profile (220)

132
Personality development. & exposure (135) 97
Academics Excellence (180) 106
Infrastructure & Facilities (195) 158
Placements & Graduating Outcome (270) 144
Total Score (1,000) 636
Rank 2017 32
Change 0
   
Rank 2018 33
Name Of Institute Lal Bahadur Shastri Institute of Management

P:Pvt G:Govt

 P
City New Delhi
Selection Process & Institute Profile (220)

144
Personality development. & exposure (135) 93
Academics Excellence (180) 102
Infrastructure & Facilities (195) 145
Placements & Graduating Outcome (270) 150
Total Score (1,000) 634
Rank 2017 31
Change -2
   
Rank 2018 34
Name Of Institute Centre For Management Studies, Jamia Millia Islamia

P:Pvt G:Govt

 P
City New Delhi
Selection Process & Institute Profile (220)

137
Personality development. & exposure (135) 97
Academics Excellence (180) 126
Infrastructure & Facilities (195) 128
Placements & Graduating Outcome (270) 144
Total Score (1,000) 632
Rank 2017 Np
Change --
   
Rank 2018 35
Name Of Institute N. L. Dalmia Institute of Management Studies and Research

P:Pvt G:Govt

 P
City Mumbai
Selection Process & Institute Profile (220)

120
Personality development. & exposure (135) 105
Academics Excellence (180) 114
Infrastructure & Facilities (195) 138
Placements & Graduating Outcome (270) 144
Total Score (1,000) 621
Rank 2017 34
Change -1
   
Rank 2018 36
Name Of Institute Institute of Public enterprise (IPE)

P:Pvt G:Govt

 G
City Hyderabad
Selection Process & Institute Profile (220)

120
Personality development. & exposure (135) 94
Academics Excellence (180) 120
Infrastructure & Facilities (195) 140
Placements & Graduating Outcome (270) 142
Total Score (1,000) 616
Rank 2017 33
Change -3
   
Rank 2018 37
Name Of Institute Balaji Institute of Modern Management (BIMM)

P:Pvt G:Govt

 P
City Pune
Selection Process & Institute Profile (220)

100
Personality development. & exposure (135) 88
Academics Excellence (180) 100
Infrastructure & Facilities (195) 162
Placements & Graduating Outcome (270) 158
Total Score (1,000) 608
Rank 2017 37
Change 0
   
Rank 2018 38
Name Of Institute Symbiosis Institute of Business Management

P:Pvt G:Govt

 P
City Bangalore
Selection Process & Institute Profile (220)

124
Personality development. & exposure (135) 98
Academics Excellence (180) 101
Infrastructure & Facilities (195) 140
Placements & Graduating Outcome (270) 137
Total Score (1,000) 600
Rank 2017 36
Change -2
   
Rank 2018 39
Name Of Institute Symbiosis Institute of Media & Communication

P:Pvt G:Govt

 P
City Pune
Selection Process & Institute Profile (220)

122
Personality development. & exposure (135) 95
Academics Excellence (180) 102
Infrastructure & Facilities (195) 154
Placements & Graduating Outcome (270) 123
Total Score (1,000) 596
Rank 2017 35
Change -4
   
Rank 2018 40
Name Of Institute Xavier Institute of Management and Entrepreneurship (XIME)

P:Pvt G:Govt

 P
City Bangalore
Selection Process & Institute Profile (220)

126
Personality development. & exposure (135) 108
Academics Excellence (180) 108
Infrastructure & Facilities (195) 131
Placements & Graduating Outcome (270) 121
Total Score (1,000) 594
Rank 2017 45
Change 5
   
Rank 2018 41
Name Of Institute Symbiosis Institute of International Business (SIIB)

P:Pvt G:Govt

 P
City Pune
Selection Process & Institute Profile (220)

120
Personality development. & exposure (135) 86
Academics Excellence (180) 104
Infrastructure & Facilities (195) 139
Placements & Graduating Outcome (270) 144
Total Score (1,000) 593
Rank 2017 38
Change -3
   
Rank 2018 42
Name Of Institute School of Management

P:Pvt G:Govt

 P
City Manipal
Selection Process & Institute Profile (220)

114
Personality development. & exposure (135) 106
Academics Excellence (180) 111
Infrastructure & Facilities (195) 147
Placements & Graduating Outcome (270) 113
Total Score (1,000) 591
Rank 2017 40
Change -2
   
Rank 2018 43
Name Of Institute SIES College of Management Studies

P:Pvt G:Govt

 P
City Navi Mumbai
Selection Process & Institute Profile (220)

123
Personality development. & exposure (135) 92
Academics Excellence (180) 104
Infrastructure & Facilities (195) 138
Placements & Graduating Outcome (270) 133
Total Score (1,000) 590
Rank 2017 39
Change -4
   
Rank 2018 44
Name Of Institute Department of Business Economics, Delhi University (DBE)

P:Pvt G:Govt

 P
City New Delhi
Selection Process & Institute Profile (220)

142
Personality development. & exposure (135) 70
Academics Excellence (180) 72
Infrastructure & Facilities (195) 146
Placements & Graduating Outcome (270) 159
Total Score (1,000) 589
Rank 2017 41
Change -3
   
Rank 2018 45
Name Of Institute KIIT School of Management

P:Pvt G:Govt

 P
City Bhubneshwar
Selection Process & Institute Profile (220)

121
Personality development. & exposure (135) 73
Academics Excellence (180) 100
Infrastructure & Facilities (195) 164
Placements & Graduating Outcome (270) 127
Total Score (1,000) 584
Rank 2017 48
Change 3
   
Rank 2018 46
Name Of Institute SCMS Cochin School of Business

P:Pvt G:Govt

 P
City Ernakulam
Selection Process & Institute Profile (220)

122
Personality development. & exposure (135) 95
Academics Excellence (180) 111
Infrastructure & Facilities (195) 138
Placements & Graduating Outcome (270) 112
Total Score (1,000) 577
Rank 2017 44
Change -2
   
Rank 2018 47
Name Of Institute Institute For Technology & Management

P:Pvt G:Govt

 P
City Navi Mumbai
Selection Process & Institute Profile (220)

112
Personality development. & exposure (135) 87
Academics Excellence (180) 99
Infrastructure & Facilities (195) 153
Placements & Graduating Outcome (270) 125
Total Score (1,000) 576
Rank 2017 42
Change -5
   
Rank 2018 48
Name Of Institute Symbiosis Institute Of Business Management Hyderabad

P:Pvt G:Govt

 P
City Hyderabad
Selection Process & Institute Profile (220)

123
Personality development. & exposure (135) 89
Academics Excellence (180) 97
Infrastructure & Facilities (195) 144
Placements & Graduating Outcome (270) 120
Total Score (1,000) 573
Rank 2017 43
Change -5
   
Rank 2018 49
Name Of Institute VIT Business School

P:Pvt G:Govt

 P
City Vellore
Selection Process & Institute Profile (220)

130
Personality development. & exposure (135) 76
Academics Excellence (180) 88
Infrastructure & Facilities (195) 159
Placements & Graduating Outcome (270) 120
Total Score (1,000) 573
Rank 2017 51
Change 2
   
Rank 2018 50
Name Of Institute GITAM Institute of Management

P:Pvt G:Govt

 P
City Visakhapatnam
Selection Process & Institute Profile (220)

114
Personality development. & exposure (135) 96
Academics Excellence (180) 107
Infrastructure & Facilities (195) 130
Placements & Graduating Outcome (270) 125
Total Score (1,000) 572
Rank 2017 46
Change -4
   
Rank 2018 51
Name Of Institute PSG Institute Of Management

P:Pvt G:Govt

 P
City Coimbatore
Selection Process & Institute Profile (220)

119
Personality development. & exposure (135) 99
Academics Excellence (180) 90
Infrastructure & Facilities (195) 145
Placements & Graduating Outcome (270) 118
Total Score (1,000) 571
Rank 2017 Np
Change --
   
Rank 2018 52
Name Of Institute Punjab College of Technical Education

P:Pvt G:Govt

 P
City Ludhiana
Selection Process & Institute Profile (220)

117
Personality development. & exposure (135) 88
Academics Excellence (180) 98
Infrastructure & Facilities (195) 140
Placements & Graduating Outcome (270) 127
Total Score (1,000) 570
Rank 2017 49
Change -3
   
Rank 2018 53
Name Of Institute Institute of Management Studies (IMS)

P:Pvt G:Govt

 P
City Ghaziabad
Selection Process & Institute Profile (220)

102
Personality development. & exposure (135) 104
Academics Excellence (180) 95
Infrastructure & Facilities (195) 150
Placements & Graduating Outcome (270) 118
Total Score (1,000) 569
Rank 2017 47
Change -6
   
Rank 2018 54
Name Of Institute Symbiosis Centre for Information Technology (SCIT)

P:Pvt G:Govt

 P
City Pune
Selection Process & Institute Profile (220)

128
Personality development. & exposure (135) 84
Academics Excellence (180) 69
Infrastructure & Facilities (195) 150
Placements & Graduating Outcome (270) 134
Total Score (1,000) 564
Rank 2017 52
Change -2
   
Rank 2018 55
Name Of Institute Indian Institute of Forest Management (IIFM)

P:Pvt G:Govt

 G
City Bhopal
Selection Process & Institute Profile (220)

127
Personality development. & exposure (135) 80
Academics Excellence (180) 84
Infrastructure & Facilities (195) 149
Placements & Graduating Outcome (270) 122
Total Score (1,000) 563
Rank 2017 54
Change -1
   
Rank 2018 56
Name Of Institute Symbiosis Institute of Computer Studies & Research (SICSR)

P:Pvt G:Govt

 P
City Pune
Selection Process & Institute Profile (220)

125
Personality development. & exposure (135) 85
Academics Excellence (180) 80
Infrastructure & Facilities (195) 145
Placements & Graduating Outcome (270) 124
Total Score (1,000) 559
Rank 2017 56
Change 0
   
Rank 2018 57
Name Of Institute Symbiosis Institute of Operations Management

P:Pvt G:Govt

 P
City Nashik
Selection Process & Institute Profile (220)

127
Personality development. & exposure (135) 89
Academics Excellence (180) 82
Infrastructure & Facilities (195) 129
Placements & Graduating Outcome (270) 131
Total Score (1,000) 558
Rank 2017 53
Change -4
   
Rank 2018 58
Name Of Institute Jagan Institute of Management Studies (JIMS)

P:Pvt G:Govt

 P
City New Delhi
Selection Process & Institute Profile (220)

127
Personality development. & exposure (135) 94
Academics Excellence (180) 82
Infrastructure & Facilities (195) 132
Placements & Graduating Outcome (270) 117
Total Score (1,000) 552
Rank 2017 57
Change -1
   
Rank 2018 59
Name Of Institute Institute of Finance and International Management

P:Pvt G:Govt

 P
City Bangalore
Selection Process & Institute Profile (220)

101
Personality development. & exposure (135) 88
Academics Excellence (180) 112
Infrastructure & Facilities (195) 135
Placements & Graduating Outcome (270) 115
Total Score (1,000) 551
Rank 2017 58
Change -1
   
Rank 2018 60
Name Of Institute Narsee Monjee Institute Of Management Studies (NMIMS)

P:Pvt G:Govt

 P
City Bangalore
Selection Process & Institute Profile (220)

106
Personality development. & exposure (135) 84
Academics Excellence (180) 112
Infrastructure & Facilities (195) 136
Placements & Graduating Outcome (270) 110
Total Score (1,000) 548
Rank 2017 Np
Change --
   
Rank 2018 61
Name Of Institute Shri Dharmasthala Manjunatheshwara Institute For Management Development (SDMIMD)

P:Pvt G:Govt

 P
City Mysore
Selection Process & Institute Profile (220)

122
Personality development. & exposure (135) 89
Academics Excellence (180) 82
Infrastructure & Facilities (195) 125
Placements & Graduating Outcome (270) 128
Total Score (1,000) 546
Rank 2017 Np
Change --
   
Rank 2018 62
Name Of Institute Motilal Nehru National Institute Of Technology

P:Pvt G:Govt

 G
City Allahabad
Selection Process & Institute Profile (220)

102
Personality development. & exposure (135) 87
Academics Excellence (180) 112
Infrastructure & Facilities (195) 132
Placements & Graduating Outcome (270) 112
Total Score (1,000) 545
Rank 2017 Np
Change --
   
Rank 2018 63
Name Of Institute Amity Business School

P:Pvt G:Govt

 P
City Noida
Selection Process & Institute Profile (220)

126
Personality development. & exposure (135) 86
Academics Excellence (180) 84
Infrastructure & Facilities (195) 142
Placements & Graduating Outcome (270) 106
Total Score (1,000) 544
Rank 2017 82
Change 19
   
Rank 2018 64
Name Of Institute Chitkara Business School

P:Pvt G:Govt

 P
City Rajpura
Selection Process & Institute Profile (220)

101
Personality development. & exposure (135) 85
Academics Excellence (180) 112
Infrastructure & Facilities (195) 131
Placements & Graduating Outcome (270) 114
Total Score (1,000) 543
Rank 2017 Np
Change --
   
Rank 2018 65
Name Of Institute Kirloskar Institute of Advanced Management Studies

P:Pvt G:Govt

 P
City Harihar
Selection Process & Institute Profile (220)

116
Personality development. & exposure (135) 76
Academics Excellence (180) 93
Infrastructure & Facilities (195) 134
Placements & Graduating Outcome (270) 124
Total Score (1,000) 543
Rank 2017 59
Change -6
   
Rank 2018 66
Name Of Institute Vignana Jyothi Institute of Management

P:Pvt G:Govt

 P
City Hyderabad
Selection Process & Institute Profile (220)

118
Personality development. & exposure (135) 70
Academics Excellence (180) 91
Infrastructure & Facilities (195) 132
Placements & Graduating Outcome (270) 131
Total Score (1,000) 542
Rank 2017 66
Change 0
   
Rank 2018 67
Name Of Institute Apeejay School of Management

P:Pvt G:Govt

 P
City New Delhi
Selection Process & Institute Profile (220)

112
Personality development. & exposure (135) 82
Academics Excellence (180) 109
Infrastructure & Facilities (195) 133
Placements & Graduating Outcome (270) 105
Total Score (1,000) 540
Rank 2017 60
Change -7
   
Rank 2018 68
Name Of Institute Jaipuria Institute of Management

P:Pvt G:Govt

 P
City Lucknow
Selection Process & Institute Profile (220)

112
Personality development. & exposure (135) 96
Academics Excellence (180) 104
Infrastructure & Facilities (195) 117
Placements & Graduating Outcome (270) 111
Total Score (1,000) 540
Rank 2017 63
Change -5
   
Rank 2018 69
Name Of Institute Indus Business Academy (IBA)

P:Pvt G:Govt

 P
City Bangalore
Selection Process & Institute Profile (220)

113
Personality development. & exposure (135) 90
Academics Excellence (180) 89
Infrastructure & Facilities (195) 130
Placements & Graduating Outcome (270) 118
Total Score (1,000) 539
Rank 2017 65
Change -4
   
Rank 2018 70
Name Of Institute M.S. Ramaiah Institute of Management

P:Pvt G:Govt

 P
City Bangalore
Selection Process & Institute Profile (220)

108
Personality development. & exposure (135) 75
Academics Excellence (180) 72
Infrastructure & Facilities (195) 149
Placements & Graduating Outcome (270) 133
Total Score (1,000) 538
Rank 2017 62
Change -8
   
Rank 2018 71
Name Of Institute Jaipuria Institute of Management

P:Pvt G:Govt

 P
City Noida
Selection Process & Institute Profile (220)

112
Personality development. & exposure (135) 92
Academics Excellence (180) 106
Infrastructure & Facilities (195) 116
Placements & Graduating Outcome (270) 110
Total Score (1,000) 536
Rank 2017 64
Change -7
   
Rank 2018 72
Name Of Institute Lala Lajpatrai Institute of Management Studies

P:Pvt G:Govt

 P
City Mumbai
Selection Process & Institute Profile (220)

111
Personality development. & exposure (135) 76
Academics Excellence (180) 94
Infrastructure & Facilities (195) 132
Placements & Graduating Outcome (270) 122
Total Score (1,000) 535
Rank 2017 67
Change -5
   
Rank 2018 73
Name Of Institute Jaipuria Institute of Management- (Jaipur)

P:Pvt G:Govt

 P
City Jaipur
Selection Process & Institute Profile (220)

114
Personality development. & exposure (135) 91
Academics Excellence (180) 96
Infrastructure & Facilities (195) 127
Placements & Graduating Outcome (270) 106
Total Score (1,000) 534
Rank 2017 71
Change -2
   
Rank 2018 74
Name Of Institute Symbiosis Institute of Telecom Management

P:Pvt G:Govt

 p
City Pune
Selection Process & Institute Profile (220)

111
Personality development. & exposure (135) 84
Academics Excellence (180) 92
Infrastructure & Facilities (195) 128
Placements & Graduating Outcome (270) 118
Total Score (1,000) 533
Rank 2017 Np
Change --
   
Rank 2018 75
Name Of Institute Institute of Health Management Research (IHMR)

P:Pvt G:Govt

 P
City Jaipur
Selection Process & Institute Profile (220)

103
Personality development. & exposure (135) 86
Academics Excellence (180) 90
Infrastructure & Facilities (195) 139
Placements & Graduating Outcome (270) 115
Total Score (1,000) 532
Rank 2017 70
Change -5
   
Rank 2018 76
Name Of Institute Saveetha School of Management

P:Pvt G:Govt

 P
City Chennai
Selection Process & Institute Profile (220)

102
Personality development. & exposure (135) 85
Academics Excellence (180) 82
Infrastructure & Facilities (195) 138
Placements & Graduating Outcome (270) 125
Total Score (1,000) 531
Rank 2017 76
Change 0
   
Rank 2018 77
Name Of Institute Balaji Institute of Telecom and Management

P:Pvt G:Govt

 P
City Pune
Selection Process & Institute Profile (220)

107
Personality development. & exposure (135) 80
Academics Excellence (180) 91
Infrastructure & Facilities (195) 129
Placements & Graduating Outcome (270) 122
Total Score (1,000) 530
Rank 2017 75
Change -2
   
Rank 2018 78
Name Of Institute International Institute Of Health Management Research

P:Pvt G:Govt

 P
City New Delhi
Selection Process & Institute Profile (220)

101
Personality development. & exposure (135) 80
Academics Excellence (180) 83
Infrastructure & Facilities (195) 135
Placements & Graduating Outcome (270) 130
Total Score (1,000) 529
Rank 2017 Np
Change --
   
Rank 2018 79
Name Of Institute Institute Of Management & Information Science

P:Pvt G:Govt

 P
City Bhubaneswar
Selection Process & Institute Profile (220)

106
Personality development. & exposure (135) 85
Academics Excellence (180) 87
Infrastructure & Facilities (195) 136
Placements & Graduating Outcome (270) 114
Total Score (1,000) 528
Rank 2017 Np
Change --
   
Rank 2018 80
Name Of Institute Shri Ram Murti Smarak College of Engineering & Technology,Faculty of Management Science

P:Pvt G:Govt

 P
City Bareilly
Selection Process & Institute Profile (220)

106
Personality development. & exposure (135) 86
Academics Excellence (180) 91
Infrastructure & Facilities (195) 140
Placements & Graduating Outcome (270) 104
Total Score (1,000) 527
Rank 2017 73
Change -7
   
Rank 2018 81
Name Of Institute Sri Balaji Society's Balaji Institute of Management and Human Resource Development (BIMHRD)

P:Pvt G:Govt

 P
City Pune
Selection Process & Institute Profile (220)

122
Personality development. & exposure (135) 82
Academics Excellence (180) 82
Infrastructure & Facilities (195) 130
Placements & Graduating Outcome (270) 109
Total Score (1,000) 526
Rank 2017 78
Change -3
   
Rank 2018 82
Name Of Institute International School of Management Excellence

P:Pvt G:Govt

 P
City Bangalore
Selection Process & Institute Profile (220)

113
Personality development. & exposure (135) 67
Academics Excellence (180) 89
Infrastructure & Facilities (195) 134
Placements & Graduating Outcome (270) 122
Total Score (1,000) 525
Rank 2017 83
Change 1
   
Rank 2018 83
Name Of Institute G.L.Bajaj Institute of Management And Research

P:Pvt G:Govt

 P
City Noida
Selection Process & Institute Profile (220)

124
Personality development. & exposure (135) 74
Academics Excellence (180) 96
Infrastructure & Facilities (195) 130
Placements & Graduating Outcome (270) 98
Total Score (1,000) 523
Rank 2017 85
Change 2
   
Rank 2018 84
Name Of Institute Symbiosis School Of Banking & Finance

P:Pvt G:Govt

 P
City Pune
Selection Process & Institute Profile (220)

100
Personality development. & exposure (135) 89
Academics Excellence (180) 97
Infrastructure & Facilities (195) 131
Placements & Graduating Outcome (270) 105
Total Score (1,000) 522
Rank 2017 Np
Change --
   
Rank 2018 85
Name Of Institute SRM School Of Management

P:Pvt G:Govt

 P
City Chennai
Selection Process & Institute Profile (220)

120
Personality development. & exposure (135) 78
Academics Excellence (180) 94
Infrastructure & Facilities (195) 128
Placements & Graduating Outcome (270) 101
Total Score (1,000) 521
Rank 2017 Np
Change --
   
Rank 2018 86
Name Of Institute Dept. of Business Admn. & Research(DBA&R)

P:Pvt G:Govt

 P
City Shegaon
Selection Process & Institute Profile (220)

105
Personality development. & exposure (135) 79
Academics Excellence (180) 89
Infrastructure & Facilities (195) 138
Placements & Graduating Outcome (270) 109
Total Score (1,000) 520
Rank 2017 92
Change 6
   
Rank 2018 87
Name Of Institute IES College of Technology

P:Pvt G:Govt

 P
City Bhopal
Selection Process & Institute Profile (220)

120
Personality development. & exposure (135) 86
Academics Excellence (180) 96
Infrastructure & Facilities (195) 116
Placements & Graduating Outcome (270) 101
Total Score (1,000) 519
Rank 2017 87
Change 0
   
Rank 2018 88
Name Of Institute KCT Business School

P:Pvt G:Govt

 P
City Coimbatore
Selection Process & Institute Profile (220)

104
Personality development. & exposure (135) 98
Academics Excellence (180) 88
Infrastructure & Facilities (195) 124
Placements & Graduating Outcome (270) 105
Total Score (1,000) 519
Rank 2017 89
Change 1
   
Rank 2018 88
Name Of Institute International Management Institute

P:Pvt G:Govt

 P
City Bhubaneswar
Selection Process & Institute Profile (220)

102
Personality development. & exposure (135) 85
Academics Excellence (180) 101
Infrastructure & Facilities (195) 125
Placements & Graduating Outcome (270) 106
Total Score (1,000) 519
Rank 2017 Np
Change --
   
Rank 2018 90
Name Of Institute Rajagiri Centre For Business Studies

P:Pvt G:Govt

 P
City Kochi
Selection Process & Institute Profile (220)

124
Personality development. & exposure (135) 86
Academics Excellence (180) 90
Infrastructure & Facilities (195) 120
Placements & Graduating Outcome (270) 99
Total Score (1,000) 519
Rank 2017 88
Change -2
   
Rank 2018 91
Name Of Institute Doon Business School

P:Pvt G:Govt

 P
City Dehradun
Selection Process & Institute Profile (220)

101
Personality development. & exposure (135) 92
Academics Excellence (180) 89
Infrastructure & Facilities (195) 129
Placements & Graduating Outcome (270) 107
Total Score (1,000) 518
Rank 2017 80
Change -11
   
Rank 2018 92
Name Of Institute Manav Rachna International Institute Of Research & Studies (Faculty Of Management Studies)

P:Pvt G:Govt

 P
City Faidabad
Selection Process & Institute Profile (220)

101
Personality development. & exposure (135) 88
Academics Excellence (180) 95
Infrastructure & Facilities (195) 128
Placements & Graduating Outcome (270) 105
Total Score (1,000) 517
Rank 2017 95
Change 3
   
Rank 2018 93
Name Of Institute ST.Joseph's Institute Of Management

P:Pvt G:Govt

 P
City Bangalore
Selection Process & Institute Profile (220)

116
Personality development. & exposure (135) 88
Academics Excellence (180) 86
Infrastructure & Facilities (195) 126
Placements & Graduating Outcome (270) 101
Total Score (1,000) 517
Rank 2017 Np
Change --
   
Rank 2018 94
Name Of Institute PRIN.L.N.Welingkar Institute Of Management Development & Research

P:Pvt G:Govt

 P
City Bangalore
Selection Process & Institute Profile (220)

104
Personality development. & exposure (135) 79
Academics Excellence (180) 94
Infrastructure & Facilities (195) 134
Placements & Graduating Outcome (270) 105
Total Score (1,000) 516
Rank 2017 Np
Change --
   
Rank 2018 95
Name Of Institute Prestige Institute of Management and Research

P:Pvt G:Govt

 P
City Indore
Selection Process & Institute Profile (220)

108
Personality development. & exposure (135) 76
Academics Excellence (180) 80
Infrastructure & Facilities (195) 136
Placements & Graduating Outcome (270) 114
Total Score (1,000) 514
Rank 2017 90
Change -5
   
Rank 2018 96
Name Of Institute Jagannath International Management School

P:Pvt G:Govt

 P
City New Delhi
Selection Process & Institute Profile (220)

101
Personality development. & exposure (135) 90
Academics Excellence (180) 91
Infrastructure & Facilities (195) 126
Placements & Graduating Outcome (270) 106
Total Score (1,000) 514
Rank 2017 84
Change -12
   
Rank 2018 97
Name Of Institute Durgadevi Saraf Institute of Management Studies

P:Pvt G:Govt

 P
City Mumbai
Selection Process & Institute Profile (220)

101
Personality development. & exposure (135) 82
Academics Excellence (180) 86
Infrastructure & Facilities (195) 134
Placements & Graduating Outcome (270) 110
Total Score (1,000) 513
Rank 2017 107
Change 10
   
Rank 2018 98
Name Of Institute Universal Business School

P:Pvt G:Govt

 P
City Mumbai
Selection Process & Institute Profile (220)

102
Personality development. & exposure (135) 92
Academics Excellence (180) 94
Infrastructure & Facilities (195) 120
Placements & Graduating Outcome (270) 104
Total Score (1,000) 512
Rank 2017 123
Change 25
   
Rank 2018 99
Name Of Institute Jaipuria Institute of Management

P:Pvt G:Govt

 P
City Indore
Selection Process & Institute Profile (220)

108
Personality development. & exposure (135) 84
Academics Excellence (180) 98
Infrastructure & Facilities (195) 117
Placements & Graduating Outcome (270) 105
Total Score (1,000) 512
Rank 2017 Np
Change --
   
Rank 2018 100
Name Of Institute Pune Institute Of Business Management

P:Pvt G:Govt

 p
City Pune
Selection Process & Institute Profile (220)

90
Personality development. & exposure (135) 92
Academics Excellence (180) 94
Infrastructure & Facilities (195) 130
Placements & Graduating Outcome (270) 105
Total Score (1,000) 511
Rank 2017 Np
Change --
   

***

Arindam Mukherjee Best B-Schools Education Outlook Ranks Rankings & Stats Business
