Outlook-Drshti Survey: India's Top 100 B-Schools

Last month, the Financial Times released its rankings of global business schools. What is heartening for India is that the country’s numero UNO, IIM Ahmedabad, has found a place among the global top 30. What is even better is that three out of the top five B-schools in Asia are from India. What is not so encouraging is the fact that India has lost out to China, which has taken the top slot in Asia.
While the presence of leading Indian B-schools in the global list is a huge endorsement of the improvement in quality and approach towards business education in India, this has largely been lopsided, with most of the top 10–15 getting the laurels while the rest, for the most part, still follow an archaic approach. Innovation is yet to become mainstream, and progress in keeping up with the demands of industry leaves a lot to be desired. Also, the most important aspect— entrepreneurship—remains absent from Indian MBAs. This goes all the way to the top B-schools, though some are building it into their curriculum and have started thinking out of the box.
IIM Ahmedabad is in the global top 30, three out of Asia’s top five B-schools are Indian—but China is number one.
The overall quality of education is yet another thing. While the top 20–25 business schools maintain an innovative approach and are keeping their curricula updated with the demands of the times, the vast majority still follow an outdated mode of instruction and are stuck with the case study-based approach that most global—and leading Indian—schools have left behind. And today, most corporates complain that MBAs and engineers are not industry-ready, and firms have to spend time and money to retrain them and make them fit for work. The problem is accentuated by the unchecked proliferation of B-schools across the country without any quality control. That is the real challenge for Indian business education: to bring the huge number of MBA graduates churned out every year up to the mark, and make them employable.
Under these circumstances, the Outlook-Drshti ranking of India’s top B-schools becomes relevant and lends a helping hand to parents and students considering business as a profession. The ranking once again throws up no surprises at the summit, with the top schools, led by the Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs), cementing their hold over the pole positions. The good news is that many newer schools have come into the fold and earned a position in the rankings. We also had better participation than last year, bringing many new faces into the ranking ring.
A welcome development in the last couple of years has been that some B-schools are offering Global MBA courses, which will help students make the world their stage and prepare them for a global role. As such, we present for the first time a table on B-schools offering global courses.
Our stories package looks at a wide range of issues that are relevant not just to today’s entrepreneurs, but also for students choosing business and entrepreneurship as their career. The story on the state entering the coaching sphere looks at the relevance of the government in this ecosystem and how it can help students who cannot afford coaching in the private sector. We have an interesting story on how the youth of Kashmir have taken it upon themselves to revive the dying carpet-making industry in the region. Another story explores how MBAs from leading B-schools are innovating in the food trade to make a difference in society.
With the liberal arts taking centre stage among all streams of study, multilingualism is fast becoming a mainstay. Our story looks at how the study of languages is growing in importance as a way to make students not just industry ready, but also to prepare them to face the world.
Going forward, industry will be more demanding and gradually, the entire world will become the students’ arena. Business schools will have to be proactive in preparing their students to face new challenges. For our part, we will do our best to educate them on the choices available, in order to to help them decide what would be best for their future. As we always say (feel free to check), choose wisely.
***
Top 5 Colleges: Zonewise
North
Name of Institute
- FMS, New Delhi
- IIM, Indore
- MDI, Gurgaon
- IMI, New Delhi
- IIM, Udaipur
South
Name of Institute
- TAPMI, Manipal
- IIT, Chennai
- MANAGE, Hydbd
- DMS, NIT Trichy
- IPE, Hydbd
East
Name of Institute
- IIM, Calcutta
- XLRI, Jamshedpur
- XIM, Bhubaneswar
- IIM, Shillong
- VGSOM, IIT Kharagpu
West
Name of Institute
- IIM, Ahmedabad
- SPJIMR, Mumbai
- NMIMS, Mumbai
- SIBM, Pune
- SCMHRD, Pune
Top 100 Management Schools
|Rank 2018
|Name of Institute
|P: Pvt
G: Govt
|City
|Selection process (200)
|Personality
Development (180)
|Academics Excellence (220)
|Infrastructure
& Facilities (120)
|Placements (280)
|Total
score
(1,000)
|Rank 2017
|Change
|1
|Indian Institute of Management
|G
|Ahmedabad
|184
|120
|161
|179
|245
|889
|1
|0
|2
|Indian Institute of Management
|G
|Kolkata
|178
|123
|163
|182
|238
|884
|2
|0
|3
|XLRI â€“ Xavier School of Management
|P
|Jamshedpur
|174
|117
|142
|179
|228
|840
|3
|0
|4
|Faculty of Management Studies, University of Delhi
|G
|New Delhi
|175
|119
|148
|155
|228
|825
|4
|0
|5
|Indian Institute of Management*
|G
|Indore
|170
|113
|144
|170
|225
|821
|6
|1
|6
|S.P. Jain Institute of Management & Research(Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan)
|P
|Mumbai
|165
|107
|149
|161
|227
|808
|7
|1
|7
|SVKMâ€™S Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies
|P
|Mumbai
|158
|104
|141
|163
|221
|787
|8
|1
|8
|Management Development Institute
|P
|Gurgaon
|143
|113
|134
|164
|208
|762
|10
|2
|9
|Symbiosis Institute of Business Management
|P
|Pune
|157
|104
|141
|161
|197
|760
|9
|0
|10
|Xavier Institute of Management*
|P
|Bhubaneswar
|145
|100
|132
|169
|208
|755
|11
|1
|11
|International Management Institute
|P
|New Delhi
|151
|110
|141
|162
|180
|744
|12
|1
|12
|Indian Institute of Management
|G
|Shillong
|159
|106
|130
|161
|175
|731
|13
|1
|13
|Symbiosis Centre for Management & Human Resource Development
|P
|Pune
|149
|104
|117
|162
|198
|730
|14
|1
|14
|Indian Institute Of Management
|G
|Udaipur
|140
|112
|124
|156
|192
|724
|Np
|--
|15
|Shailesh J. Mehta School of Management, IIT Bombay*
|G
|Mumbai
|151
|100
|106
|168
|198
|723
|16
|1
|16
|T. A. Pai Management Institute (TAPMI)
|P
|Manipal
|141
|110
|122
|155
|192
|720
|15
|-1
|17
|Indian Institute Of Management
|G
|Rohtak
|156
|114
|118
|163
|168
|719
|Np
|--
|18
|Indian Institute of Foreign Trade (IIFT)
|G
|New Delhi
|148
|101
|101
|164
|202
|716
|18
|0
|19
|Birla Institute of Technology and Science
|P
|Pilani
|149
|105
|110
|169
|183
|716
|19
|0
|20
|Department of Management Studies (DMS), Indian Institute of Technology
|G
|New Delhi
|143
|104
|119
|164
|185
|715
|17
|-3
|21
|Indian Institute Of Technology (IIT-Madras)
|G
|Chennai
|156
|100
|116
|165
|177
|714
|20
|-1
|22
|National Institute of Industrial Engineering*
|G
|Mumbai
|148
|95
|104
|165
|195
|707
|21
|-1
|23
|Institute of Management Technology
|P
|Ghaziabad
|134
|95
|119
|153
|187
|689
|22
|-1
|24
|Institute of Rural Management Anand
|P
|Anand
|138
|99
|128
|165
|157
|687
|23
|-1
|25
|Vinod Gupta School of Management (IIT Kharagpur)
|G
|Kharagpur
|147
|101
|116
|159
|154
|677
|26
|1
|26
|National Institute of Agricultural Extension Management (MANAGE)
|G
|Hyderabad
|121
|104
|123
|155
|173
|675
|24
|-2
|27
|Goa Institute of Management
|P
|Sanquelim-Goa
|152
|96
|130
|143
|152
|672
|25
|-2
|28
|Sydenham Institute of Management Studies, Research and Entrepreneurship Education
|G
|Mumbai
|132
|104
|112
|131
|185
|664
|27
|-1
|29
|Department of Management Studies - (NIT Trichy)
|G
|Tiruchirappalli
|135
|90
|89
|167
|180
|661
|28
|-1
|30
|Institute of Management,NIRMA University
|P
|Ahmedabad
|127
|86
|121
|158
|153
|646
|29
|-1
|31
|K. J. Somaiya Institute of Management Studies & Research
|P
|Mumbai
|140
|97
|117
|162
|124
|640
|30
|-1
|32
|Prin. L. N. Welingkar Institute of Management Development & Research
|P
|Mumbai
|132
|97
|106
|158
|144
|636
|32
|0
|33
|Lal Bahadur Shastri Institute of Management
|P
|New Delhi
|144
|93
|102
|145
|150
|634
|31
|-2
|34
|Centre For Management Studies, Jamia Millia Islamia
|P
|New Delhi
|137
|97
|126
|128
|144
|632
|Np
|--
|35
|N. L. Dalmia Institute of Management Studies and Research
|P
|Mumbai
|120
|105
|114
|138
|144
|621
|34
|-1
|36
|Institute of Public enterprise (IPE)
|G
|Hyderabad
|120
|94
|120
|140
|142
|616
|33
|-3
|37
|Balaji Institute of Modern Management (BIMM)
|P
|Pune
|100
|88
|100
|162
|158
|608
|37
|0
|38
|Symbiosis Institute of Business Management
|P
|Bangalore
|124
|98
|101
|140
|137
|600
|36
|-2
|39
|Symbiosis Institute of Media & Communication
|P
|Pune
|122
|95
|102
|154
|123
|596
|35
|-4
|40
|Xavier Institute of Management and Entrepreneurship (XIME)
|P
|Bangalore
|126
|108
|108
|131
|121
|594
|45
|5
|41
|Symbiosis Institute of International Business (SIIB)
|P
|Pune
|120
|86
|104
|139
|144
|593
|38
|-3
|42
|School of Management
|P
|Manipal
|114
|106
|111
|147
|113
|591
|40
|-2
|43
|SIES College of Management Studies
|P
|Navi Mumbai
|123
|92
|104
|138
|133
|590
|39
|-4
|44
|Department of Business Economics, Delhi University (DBE)
|P
|New Delhi
|142
|70
|72
|146
|159
|589
|41
|-3
|45
|KIIT School of Management
|P
|Bhubneshwar
|121
|73
|100
|164
|127
|584
|48
|3
|46
|SCMS Cochin School of Business
|P
|Ernakulam
|122
|95
|111
|138
|112
|577
|44
|-2
|47
|Institute For Technology & Management
|P
|Navi Mumbai
|112
|87
|99
|153
|125
|576
|42
|-5
|48
|Symbiosis Institute Of Business Management Hyderabad
|P
|Hyderabad
|123
|89
|97
|144
|120
|573
|43
|-5
|49
|VIT Business School
|P
|Vellore
|130
|76
|88
|159
|120
|573
|51
|2
|50
|GITAM Institute of Management
|P
|Visakhapatnam
|114
|96
|107
|130
|125
|572
|46
|-4
|51
|PSG Institute Of Management
|P
|Coimbatore
|119
|99
|90
|145
|118
|571
|Np
|--
|52
|Punjab College of Technical Education
|P
|Ludhiana
|117
|88
|98
|140
|127
|570
|49
|-3
|53
|Institute of Management Studies (IMS)
|P
|Ghaziabad
|102
|104
|95
|150
|118
|569
|47
|-6
|54
|Symbiosis Centre for Information Technology (SCIT)
|P
|Pune
|128
|84
|69
|150
|134
|564
|52
|-2
|55
|Indian Institute of Forest Management (IIFM)
|G
|Bhopal
|127
|80
|84
|149
|122
|563
|54
|-1
|56
|Symbiosis Institute of Computer Studies & Research (SICSR)
|P
|Pune
|125
|85
|80
|145
|124
|559
|56
|0
|57
|Symbiosis Institute of Operations Management
|P
|Nashik
|127
|89
|82
|129
|131
|558
|53
|-4
|58
|Jagan Institute of Management Studies (JIMS)
|P
|New Delhi
|127
|94
|82
|132
|117
|552
|57
|-1
|59
|Institute of Finance and International Management
|P
|Bangalore
|101
|88
|112
|135
|115
|551
|58
|-1
|60
|Narsee Monjee Institute Of Management Studies (NMIMS)
|P
|Bangalore
|106
|84
|112
|136
|110
|548
|Np
|--
|61
|Shri Dharmasthala Manjunatheshwara Institute For Management Development (SDMIMD)
|P
|Mysore
|122
|89
|82
|125
|128
|546
|Np
|--
|62
|Motilal Nehru National Institute Of Technology
|G
|Allahabad
|102
|87
|112
|132
|112
|545
|Np
|--
|63
|Amity Business School
|P
|Noida
|126
|86
|84
|142
|106
|544
|82
|19
|64
|Chitkara Business School
|P
|Rajpura
|101
|85
|112
|131
|114
|543
|Np
|--
|65
|Kirloskar Institute of Advanced Management Studies
|P
|Harihar
|116
|76
|93
|134
|124
|543
|59
|-6
|66
|Vignana Jyothi Institute of Management
|P
|Hyderabad
|118
|70
|91
|132
|131
|542
|66
|0
|67
|Apeejay School of Management
|P
|New Delhi
|112
|82
|109
|133
|105
|540
|60
|-7
|68
|Jaipuria Institute of Management
|P
|Lucknow
|112
|96
|104
|117
|111
|540
|63
|-5
|69
|Indus Business Academy (IBA)
|P
|Bangalore
|113
|90
|89
|130
|118
|539
|65
|-4
|70
|M.S. Ramaiah Institute of Management
|P
|Bangalore
|108
|75
|72
|149
|133
|538
|62
|-8
|71
|Jaipuria Institute of Management
|P
|Noida
|112
|92
|106
|116
|110
|536
|64
|-7
|72
|Lala Lajpatrai Institute of Management Studies
|P
|Mumbai
|111
|76
|94
|132
|122
|535
|67
|-5
|73
|Jaipuria Institute of Management- (Jaipur)
|P
|Jaipur
|114
|91
|96
|127
|106
|534
|71
|-2
|74
|Symbiosis Institute of Telecom Management
|p
|Pune
|111
|84
|92
|128
|118
|533
|Np
|--
|75
|Institute of Health Management Research (IHMR)
|P
|Jaipur
|103
|86
|90
|139
|115
|532
|70
|-5
|76
|Saveetha School of Management
|P
|Chennai
|102
|85
|82
|138
|125
|531
|76
|0
|77
|Balaji Institute of Telecom and Management
|P
|Pune
|107
|80
|91
|129
|122
|530
|75
|-2
|78
|International Institute Of Health Management Research
|P
|New Delhi
|101
|80
|83
|135
|130
|529
|Np
|--
|79
|Institute Of Management & Information Science
|P
|Bhubaneswar
|106
|85
|87
|136
|114
|528
|Np
|--
|80
|Shri Ram Murti Smarak College of Engineering & Technology,Faculty of Management Science
|P
|Bareilly
|106
|86
|91
|140
|104
|527
|73
|-7
|81
|Sri Balaji Society's Balaji Institute of Management and Human Resource Development (BIMHRD)
|P
|Pune
|122
|82
|82
|130
|109
|526
|78
|-3
|82
|International School of Management Excellence
|P
|Bangalore
|113
|67
|89
|134
|122
|525
|83
|1
|83
|G.L.Bajaj Institute of Management And Research
|P
|Noida
|124
|74
|96
|130
|98
|523
|85
|2
|84
|Symbiosis School Of Banking & Finance
|P
|Pune
|100
|89
|97
|131
|105
|522
|Np
|--
|85
|SRM School Of Management
|P
|Chennai
|120
|78
|94
|128
|101
|521
|Np
|--
|86
|Dept. of Business Admn. & Research(DBA&R)
|P
|Shegaon
|105
|79
|89
|138
|109
|520
|92
|6
|87
|IES College of Technology
|P
|Bhopal
|120
|86
|96
|116
|101
|519
|87
|0
|88
|KCT Business School
|P
|Coimbatore
|104
|98
|88
|124
|105
|519
|89
|1
|88
|International Management Institute
|P
|Bhubaneswar
|102
|85
|101
|125
|106
|519
|Np
|--
|90
|Rajagiri Centre For Business Studies
|P
|Kochi
|124
|86
|90
|120
|99
|519
|88
|-2
|91
|Doon Business School
|P
|Dehradun
|101
|92
|89
|129
|107
|518
|80
|-11
|92
|Manav Rachna International Institute Of Research & Studies (Faculty Of Management Studies)
|P
|Faidabad
|101
|88
|95
|128
|105
|517
|95
|3
|93
|ST.Joseph's Institute Of Management
|P
|Bangalore
|116
|88
|86
|126
|101
|517
|Np
|--
|94
|PRIN.L.N.Welingkar Institute Of Management Development & Research
|P
|Bangalore
|104
|79
|94
|134
|105
|516
|Np
|--
|95
|Prestige Institute of Management and Research
|P
|Indore
|108
|76
|80
|136
|114
|514
|90
|-5
|96
|Jagannath International Management School
|P
|New Delhi
|101
|90
|91
|126
|106
|514
|84
|-12
|97
|Durgadevi Saraf Institute of Management Studies
|P
|Mumbai
|101
|82
|86
|134
|110
|513
|107
|10
|98
|Universal Business School
|P
|Mumbai
|102
|92
|94
|120
|104
|512
|123
|25
|99
|Jaipuria Institute of Management
|P
|Indore
|108
|84
|98
|117
|105
|512
|Np
|--
|100
|Pune Institute Of Business Management
|p
|Pune
|90
|92
|94
|130
|105
|511
|Np
|--
***
