Advertisement
Wednesday, Sep 29, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home

Mother’s Diary | Actress Supriya Pathak’s Ode To The Mother—In Her Words And Works

The image of a mother and the role she plays in real life has gone through some drastic transformation, and that has naturally changed our way of looking at it in cinema, says actress Supriya Pathak

Mother’s Diary | Actress Supriya Pathak’s Ode To The Mother—In Her Words And Works
Illustration by Saahil

Trending

Mother’s Diary | Actress Supriya Pathak’s Ode To The Mother—In Her Words And Works
outlookindia.com
2021-09-24T13:55:03+05:30
Supriya Pathak

Supriya Pathak

More stories from Supriya Pathak
View All

04 October 2021

Acting, if you come to think of it, is a bit like being a mother. You give birth to another person who’s still somehow part of you—an extension of your body and ego but still identifiably not-you. It also falls upon you to bring up this person who’s you but not-you, steer a kind of complex maturation. And, most importantly, you grow alongside. After a certain age, you are given the role of a mother most of the time. I have a lot of women my age who are not mothers, so you could say actresses are subjected to a broad-brush characterisation that way. But it can be fun and challenging, and opens up zones for me to experiment. The point is how differently you can craft each individual role—bringing in variety depending on the kind of person you enact, her mannerisms, plus any special regional dialect or class origin if the social make-up is a relevant part of a character. You are essentially conveying the emotions, the inner world, the subjective experience of different individuals—there’s enough there for me to get excited about how I bring my craft to it. At the same time, I am a mother too, so I can inhabit those shades naturally.

Mum’s the Word

The image of a mother and the role she plays in real life has gone through some drastic transformation, and that has naturally changed our way of looking at it in cinema. Even personally, I am quite different from what my mother was. Of course, people change incrementally with every generation…our stories, our values, the way we want to bring up our children, only change is constant across all these realms. It’s inevitable that this reflects in cinema now. Even though, regardless of differences in region, dialect, class, mannerisms, the basic fact of motherhood doesn’t change. There’s a grain of constancy there.

That Mater Dei Thing

Being a mother.’ An extra layering of something ethereal is attached to that commonly. Doubtless, the basic emotion, the feeling is beautiful, and all of us inhere in ourselves precious aspects of that, and it colours our psychologies. But I prefer to cast some critical perspective on this whole beatification of motherhood. I don’t understand why being a mother is made into such a big thing when it is actually saying, by implication, that nothing much changes by being a father. Once you become a mother, it becomes like a halo around your head that stays with you throughout life. I counterpose this with the actual experience of motherhood: the minute you conceive, the minute the sperm goes into the womb, from the beginning of the child’s formation, the woman becomes the mother. It is inside the mother that the child grows. The child encounters and recognises the father much later, whereas you enact and fill out the role of a mother from the beginning. That bodily connection means I can never feel the same way towards somebody else as I would feel towards my own child. This whole perspective helps me perform the role on screen—even if my relationship with my children may be very different from what I may be portraying. For me, my script is the bible. I get everything from the script. That’s how my performance changes with every role.

Saying ‘Yes’

What I will enjoy doing, my audience will enjoy watching…that’s my mantra. I am not here to preach or change the world. Had it been so, I would have been in a different profession. If I am in this profession, I must entertain people to the fullest, while telling things that touch society. I do not want to make a boring film just to prove a point. When I read a script, the first thought I have is: would I watch the film? Secondly, the director, the setup, the people I am going to be working with. Will those people understand me? Allow me to grow with the character? I try to get positive answers to these before agreeing to a role.

Birth a New Film

Our filmic stories were majorly centred around the concept of hero and heroine. Thankfully, now the content is changing drastically. The kind of films I am offered are mostly based on family, where the mother is an inevitable fulcrum. That’s the way our stories are woven. The minute we start saying stories differently, these concepts will change.

(This appeared in the print edition as "Mother’s Diary")

Supriya Pathak is a Hindi film and television actress

Tags

Supriya Pathak Bollywood Diary
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

UEFA Champions League 2021-22: Group Stage - Match Day 2

UEFA Champions League 2021-22: Group Stage - Match Day 2

Lionel Messi Opens PSG Account As French Giants Humble English Champions Manchester City

Lionel Messi Opens PSG Account As French Giants Humble English Champions Manchester City

James Bond's 'No Time Time To Die' World Premiere In Britain

James Bond's 'No Time Time To Die' World Premiere In Britain

Hardik Pandya Strikes Form As Mumbai Indians Beat Punjab Kings In IPL 2021

Hardik Pandya Strikes Form As Mumbai Indians Beat Punjab Kings In IPL 2021

Advertisement

Read More from Outlook

Yogi Adityanath's UP Poll Pitch: A Crime Free State And Development

Yogi Adityanath's UP Poll Pitch: A Crime Free State And Development

Vikas Pathak / Uttar Pradesh BJP president Swatantra Dev Singh has said during a door-to-door campaign that Yogi Adityanath will be the party’s face in the coming state assembly polls.

Fintech, E-Wallet Transform Banking Activities In Tier 1 and Tier 2 Towns Post Covid World

Fintech, E-Wallet Transform Banking Activities In Tier 1 and Tier 2 Towns Post Covid World

Kamalika Ghosh / India's tier I and tier II cities would now become the next target audience for fintech companies because these towns have low levels of digitisation in banking associations.

Women's Day-Night Test: Trial By Fire For India Vs Australia

Women's Day-Night Test: Trial By Fire For India Vs Australia

India and Australia last played a Test in 2006 with only Mithali Raj and Jhulan Goswami featuring in that game among the current players on both sides.

REET Exam Cheating: Rajasthan Govt Suspends 1 RAS, 2 RPS And 13 Education Dept. Employees

REET Exam Cheating: Rajasthan Govt Suspends 1 RAS, 2 RPS And 13 Education Dept. Employees

Outlook Web Desk / From Paper leak to dummy candidates and the use of technology in cheating, the Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teachers saw it all.

Advertisement