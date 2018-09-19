MBA Or MSc: A Round-Up Of Needs And Natures Of Business Education Around The World

In India, it has almost become a necessity to “do an MBA”, driven by a perception that it is necessary to have an MBA to get a good start in your career. This has led to a proliferation of business schools, as well as to global institutes targeting the Indian student. Many Indian students are applying to international business schools. While this is mostly for masters level MBA courses, some are bachelors level students.
Business programmes can be looked at 2 levels: 1) Bachelors programmes and 2) Masters programmes. A foreign Bachelors in business is not likely to give a student the kind of edge that she is looking for in terms of job prospects.
In the UK, studying business is like any other subject in the Arts. Companies in the UK believe in training natural ability, and hire based on tests and interviews. Other countries fall between the two types of recruitment, where the degree helps, but isn’t the key to success. Finally, be mindful that even at an undergraduate level, business degrees cost more.
Top International Colleges
|Rank
|Name of College / University
|City/State
|country
|Course Length
|1
|INSEAD
|Fontainebleau
|France
|1 year
|2
|Stanford University
|Paolo Alto, California
|USA
|2 years
|3
|Harvard University
|Cambridge, Massachusetts
|USA
|2 years
|4
|Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT)
|Cambridge, Massachusetts
|USA
|2 years
|5
|California Institute of Technology (Caltech)
|Pasadena, California
|USA
|2 years
|6
|University of Chicago
|Chicago, Illinois
|USA
|2 years
|7
|London Business School
|London
|UK
|2 years
|8
|IE Business School
|Madrid
|Spain
|1 year
|9
|Princeton University
|Princeton, New Jersey
|USA
|2 years
|10
|University of Pennsylvania (Wharton)
|Â Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
|USA
|2 years
|11
|Columbia University
|New York
|USA
|2 years
|12
|University of Cambridge
|Cambridge
|UK
|1 year
|13
|University of Oxford
|Oxford
|UK
|1 year
|14
|Yale University
|New Haven, Connecticut
|USA
|2 years
|15
|Johns Hopkins University
|Â Baltimore, Maryland
|USA
|2 years
|16
|University of California, Berkeley (UCB)
|Berkeley, California
|USA
|2 years
|17
|Northwestern University
|Evanston, Illinois
|USA
|2 years
|18
|CEIBS
|Shanghai
|China
|1.5 years
|19
|Duke University
|Â Durham, North Carolina
|USA
|2 years
|20
|University of Michigan
|Ann Arbor, Michigan
|USA
|2 years
|21
|University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA)
|Â Los Angeles, California
|USA
|2 years
|22
|Cornell University
|Â Ithaca, New York
|USA
|2 years
|23
|National University of Singapore
|Singapore
|Singapore
|1.5 years
|24
|Peking University
|Beijing
|China
|2 years
|25
|New York University
|New York
|USA
|2 years
|26
|University of Hong Kong
|Hong Kong
|China
|14 months
|27
|Carnegie Mellon University
|Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
|USA
|2 years
|28
|Tsing Hua University
|Beijing
|China
|21 months
|29
|Nanyang Technological University, Singapore
|Singapore
|Singapore
|1 year
|30
|Hong Kong University of Science and Technology
|Hong Kong
|China
|Upto 16 Months
|31
|Renmin University of China - School of Business
|Beijing
|China
|2 years
|32
|Indian Institute of Management- Ahmedabad
|Ahmedabad
|India
|2 years
|33
|Fudan University
|Shanghai
|China
|2 years
|34
|University of Melbourne
|Melbourne
|Australia
|1 year
|35
|University of Texas at Austin
|Austin, Texas
|USA
|2 years
|36
|University of Toronto
|Toronto
|Canada
|2 years
|37
|Korea University
|Seoul
|South Korea
|1 year
|38
|Indian Institute of Management - Bangalore
|Bangalore
|India
|2 years
|39
|Australian National University
|Canberra
|Australia
|1 year
|40
|Manchester Business School
|Manchester
|UK
|1-1.5 years
|41
|Singapore Management University
|Singapore
|Singapore
|1 year
|42
|Dartmouth CollegeÂ
|Hanover, New Hampshire
|USA
|2 years
|43
|University of Sussex
|Brighton
|UK
|1 year
|44
|Chinese University of Hong Kong
|Hong Kong
|China
|Upto 16 Months
|45
|Sungkyunkwan University
|Seoul
|South Korea
|1.5 Years
|46
|Brown University
|Â Providence, Rhode Island
|USA
|2 years
|47
|University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign
|Champaign, Illinois
|USA
|2 years
|48
|McGill University
|Montreal
|Canada
|2 years
|49
|University of Edinburgh
|Edinburgh
|U K
|1 year
|50
|University of Washington
|Seattle, Washington
|USA
|2 years
|51
|Shanghai Jiao tong University
|Shanghai
|China
|2 years
|52
|Indian School Of Business
|Hyderabad
|India
|1 year
|53
|University of Sydney
|Sydney
|Australia
|1 year
|54
|City University of London
|London
|UK
|1 year
|55
|University of Lancaster
|Lancaster
|UK
|2 years
|56
|Georgia Institute of Technology
|Atlanta, georgia
|USA
|2 years
|57
|University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill
|Â Chapel Hill, Noth Carolina
|USA
|2 years
|58
|University of Wisconsin-Madison
|Â Madison, Wisconsin
|USA
|2 years
|59
|The Ohio State University
|Columbus, Ohio
|USA
|2 years
|60
|Boston University
|Boston, Massachusets
|USA
|2 years
|61
|Indiana University Bloomington
|Bloomington, Indiana
|USA
|2 years
|62
|Purdue University
|Â West Lafayette, Idiana
|USA
|2 years
|63
|Georgetown UniversityÂ
|Washington DC
|USA
|2 years
|64
|Cardiff University
|Â Cardiff
|UK
|1 year
|65
|Nottingham University
|Nottingham
|UK
|1 year
|66
|Rice University
|Houston, Texas
|USA
|2 years
|67
|University of Bath
|Bath
|UK
|1 year
|68
|University of California, San Diego (UCSD)
|San Diego, California
|USA
|2 years
|69
|Washington University in St. Louis
|St. Louis
|USA
|2 years
|70
|The University of British Columbia
|Vancouver, British Columbia
|Canada
|2 years
|71
|University of California, Davis
|Davis, California
|USA
|2 years
|72
|Seoul National University
|Seoul
|South Korea
|1.5 Years
|73
|Pennsylvania State University
|Â State College, Pennsylvania
|USA
|2 years
|74
|Monash University
|Melbourne
|Australia
|1 year
|75
|University of Leeds
|Leeds
|UK
|1 year
|76
|University of Durham
|Durham
|UK
|1 year
|77
|Arizona State University
|Tempe, Arizona
|USA
|2 years
|78
|University of New South Wales
|Sydney
|Australia
|1 year
|79
|University of Maryland, College Park
|College Park, Maryland
|USA
|2 years
|80
|Michigan State University
|East Lansing, Michigan
|USA
|2 years
|81
|Emory University
|Atlanta, Georgia
|2 years
|82
|University of Southern California
|Los Angeles, California
|USA
|2 years
|83
|University of Queensland
|Brisbane
|Australia
|1 year
|84
|University of Virginia
|Charlottesville, Virginia
|USA
|2 years
|85
|University of Minnesota
|Minneapolis, Minnesota
|USA
|2 years
|86
|University of California, Santa Barbara (UCSB)
|Santa Barbara, California
|USA
|2 years
|87
|Aston University
|Birmingham
|UK
|1 year
|88
|Brunel University London
|London
|UK
|1 year
|89
|HEC MontrÃ©al
|Montral
|Canada
|2 years
|90
|Strathclyde
|Glasgow
|UK
|1 year
|91
|Indian Institute of Management - Calcutta
|Calcutta
|Calcutta
|2 years
|92
|University of Colorado Boulder
|Boulder, Colorado
|USA
|2 years
|93
|Colorado State University
|Fort Collins, Colorado
|USA
|2 years
|94
|University of Florida
|Gainesville, Florida
|USA
|2 years
|95
|The University of York
|York
|UK
|1 year
|96
|The University of St Andrews
|St Andrews
|UK
|1 year
|97
|University of Notre Dame
|Notre Dame, Indiana
|USA
|2 years
|98
|University of California, Irvine
|Irvine, California
|USA
|2 years
|99
|Vanderbilt University
|Nashville, Tennesee
|USA
|2 years
|100
|University of Pittsburgh
|Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
|USA
|2 years
Studying masters in business is not as straightforward as in India. Globally, an MBA degree tends to require work experience, and is seen as improving managerial abilities. The options for masters are a) MSc in Business, b) Masters in Management/Masters in Business and c) the MBA.
One must keep in mind that even at the UG level, foreign business degrees cost more than either arts or science degrees, except medicine.
The MSc is a recent US innovation. The main drive arose from the need for people trained in the areas of analytics and data science. The degree is more narrowly focused than an MBA. The degree requires no work experience. The masters in management/business is offered in New Zealand and Australia. It is aimed at people with little or no work experience. Usually, 18 months to two years long, it focuses on the fundamentals of business and how it relates to industry. Finally, there is the MBA offered by most countries, which almost always requires a minimum of two years of work experience. Most US MBA programmes are two years long, allowing students to intern in summer.
In the UK and Europe, courses tend to be between a year and 18 months long, to allow students to get back into the job market soon. They also require minimum work experience of three years. The exceptions are the London Business School and INSEAD—both recommend two years work experience. MBAs in New Zealand and Australia generally require five years of work experience, three of which have to be managerial; the MBA is a year long, making you ineligible for staying back.
MBAs in most countries usually require a minimum two-year work experience. In Europe, courses are designed to allow students to get back to jobs soon.
Finally, when considering where to study, you might want to consider the chances for getting a job after you complete your studies. Australia allows you to stay back for 18 months if you complete a two-year degree, but it is hard to find jobs there. New Zealand allows students between one and three years. Vacancies might exist in the STEM fields. The US has a year of OPT—optional practical training—at the end of your degree, but the work you take up must be related to your degree. The UK has a four-month period at the end of your degree to allow you to find a job. But finding one in the current market is difficult.
Asian countries have their own visa policies. Singapore allows students to apply for a long-term visit pass after a degree for jobs. Hong Kong allows non-local students a 12-month stay back to search for jobs. Among European countries, Ireland offers two years of post study work permit after the completion of masters degrees. France also offers two years post study work permits to students with a masters degree. Germany offers 18 months to search for jobs.
Unlike Indian MBA schools, most global programmes do not have campus placements, but rely on job fairs, internships and alumni and faculty contacts.
Most European countries require or recommend that you speak the local language when applying for jobs. The exception is Ireland, which speaks English, and has job availability. Trinity College, Dublin, and University College Dublin, though ranked outside the global top hundred, are good options.
Unlike Indian MBA institutes, most global programmes do not have campus placements, but expect you to get placements based on job fairs, internships and contacts of their alumni and professors. Overall, an Indian student with minimal work experience should look at applying for MSc. programmes, while those with two or more years of job experience and a 700+ score in GMAT could look at top schools. It would be sensible to look at schools where placements with top global firms are common and which have strong industry connects for internships.
