MBA Or MSc: A Round-Up Of Needs And Natures Of Business Education Around The World

In India, it has almost become a necessity to “do an MBA”, driven by a perception that it is necessary to have an MBA to get a good start in your career. This has led to a proliferation of business schools, as well as to global institutes targeting the Indian student. Many Indian students are applying to international business schools. While this is mostly for masters level MBA courses, some are bachelors level students.

Business programmes can be looked at 2 levels: 1) Bachelors programmes and 2) Masters programmes. A foreign Bachelors in business is not likely to give a student the kind of edge that she is looking for in terms of job prospects.

In the UK, studying business is like any other subject in the Arts. Companies in the UK bel­ieve in training natural ability, and hire based on tests and interviews. Other countries fall between the two types of recruitment, where the degree helps, but isn’t the key to success. Finally, be mindful that even at an undergraduate level, business degrees cost more.

Top International Colleges

Rank Name of College / University City/State country Course Length 1 INSEAD Fontainebleau France 1 year 2 Stanford University Paolo Alto, California USA 2 years 3 Harvard University Cambridge, Massachusetts USA 2 years 4 Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) Cambridge, Massachusetts USA 2 years 5 California Institute of Technology (Caltech) Pasadena, California USA 2 years 6 University of Chicago Chicago, Illinois USA 2 years 7 London Business School London UK 2 years 8 IE Business School Madrid Spain 1 year 9 Princeton University Princeton, New Jersey USA 2 years 10 University of Pennsylvania (Wharton) Â Philadelphia, Pennsylvania USA 2 years 11 Columbia University New York USA 2 years 12 University of Cambridge Cambridge UK 1 year 13 University of Oxford Oxford UK 1 year 14 Yale University New Haven, Connecticut USA 2 years 15 Johns Hopkins University Â Baltimore, Maryland USA 2 years 16 University of California, Berkeley (UCB) Berkeley, California USA 2 years 17 Northwestern University Evanston, Illinois USA 2 years 18 CEIBS Shanghai China 1.5 years 19 Duke University Â Durham, North Carolina USA 2 years 20 University of Michigan Ann Arbor, Michigan USA 2 years 21 University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) Â Los Angeles, California USA 2 years 22 Cornell University Â Ithaca, New York USA 2 years 23 National University of Singapore Singapore Singapore 1.5 years 24 Peking University Beijing China 2 years 25 New York University New York USA 2 years 26 University of Hong Kong Hong Kong China 14 months 27 Carnegie Mellon University Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania USA 2 years 28 Tsing Hua University Beijing China 21 months 29 Nanyang Technological University, Singapore Singapore Singapore 1 year 30 Hong Kong University of Science and Technology Hong Kong China Upto 16 Months 31 Renmin University of China - School of Business Beijing China 2 years 32 Indian Institute of Management- Ahmedabad Ahmedabad India 2 years 33 Fudan University Shanghai China 2 years 34 University of Melbourne Melbourne Australia 1 year 35 University of Texas at Austin Austin, Texas USA 2 years 36 University of Toronto Toronto Canada 2 years 37 Korea University Seoul South Korea 1 year 38 Indian Institute of Management - Bangalore Bangalore India 2 years 39 Australian National University Canberra Australia 1 year 40 Manchester Business School Manchester UK 1-1.5 years 41 Singapore Management University Singapore Singapore 1 year 42 Dartmouth CollegeÂ Hanover, New Hampshire USA 2 years 43 University of Sussex Brighton UK 1 year 44 Chinese University of Hong Kong Hong Kong China Upto 16 Months 45 Sungkyunkwan University Seoul South Korea 1.5 Years 46 Brown University Â Providence, Rhode Island USA 2 years 47 University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign Champaign, Illinois USA 2 years 48 McGill University Montreal Canada 2 years 49 University of Edinburgh Edinburgh U K 1 year 50 University of Washington Seattle, Washington USA 2 years 51 Shanghai Jiao tong University Shanghai China 2 years 52 Indian School Of Business Hyderabad India 1 year 53 University of Sydney Sydney Australia 1 year 54 City University of London London UK 1 year 55 University of Lancaster Lancaster UK 2 years 56 Georgia Institute of Technology Atlanta, georgia USA 2 years 57 University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill Â Chapel Hill, Noth Carolina USA 2 years 58 University of Wisconsin-Madison Â Madison, Wisconsin USA 2 years 59 The Ohio State University Columbus, Ohio USA 2 years 60 Boston University Boston, Massachusets USA 2 years 61 Indiana University Bloomington Bloomington, Indiana USA 2 years 62 Purdue University Â West Lafayette, Idiana USA 2 years 63 Georgetown UniversityÂ Washington DC USA 2 years 64 Cardiff University Â Cardiff UK 1 year 65 Nottingham University Nottingham UK 1 year 66 Rice University Houston, Texas USA 2 years 67 University of Bath Bath UK 1 year 68 University of California, San Diego (UCSD) San Diego, California USA 2 years 69 Washington University in St. Louis St. Louis USA 2 years 70 The University of British Columbia Vancouver, British Columbia Canada 2 years 71 University of California, Davis Davis, California USA 2 years 72 Seoul National University Seoul South Korea 1.5 Years 73 Pennsylvania State University Â State College, Pennsylvania USA 2 years 74 Monash University Melbourne Australia 1 year 75 University of Leeds Leeds UK 1 year 76 University of Durham Durham UK 1 year 77 Arizona State University Tempe, Arizona USA 2 years 78 University of New South Wales Sydney Australia 1 year 79 University of Maryland, College Park College Park, Maryland USA 2 years 80 Michigan State University East Lansing, Michigan USA 2 years 81 Emory University Atlanta, Georgia 2 years 82 University of Southern California Los Angeles, California USA 2 years 83 University of Queensland Brisbane Australia 1 year 84 University of Virginia Charlottesville, Virginia USA 2 years 85 University of Minnesota Minneapolis, Minnesota USA 2 years 86 University of California, Santa Barbara (UCSB) Santa Barbara, California USA 2 years 87 Aston University Birmingham UK 1 year 88 Brunel University London London UK 1 year 89 HEC MontrÃ©al Montral Canada 2 years 90 Strathclyde Glasgow UK 1 year 91 Indian Institute of Management - Calcutta Calcutta Calcutta 2 years 92 University of Colorado Boulder Boulder, Colorado USA 2 years 93 Colorado State University Fort Collins, Colorado USA 2 years 94 University of Florida Gainesville, Florida USA 2 years 95 The University of York York UK 1 year 96 The University of St Andrews St Andrews UK 1 year 97 University of Notre Dame Notre Dame, Indiana USA 2 years 98 University of California, Irvine Irvine, California USA 2 years 99 Vanderbilt University Nashville, Tennesee USA 2 years 100 University of Pittsburgh Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania USA 2 years

Studying masters in business is not as straightforward as in India. Globally, an MBA degree tends to require work experience, and is seen as improving managerial abilities. The options for masters are a) MSc in Business, b) Masters in Management/Masters in Business and c) the MBA.

One must keep in mind that even at the UG level, foreign business degrees cost more than either arts or science degrees, except medicine.



The MSc is a recent US innovation. The main drive arose from the need for people trained in the areas of analytics and data science. The degree is more narrowly focused than an MBA. The degree requires no work experience. The masters in management/business is offered in New Zealand and Australia. It is aimed at people with little or no work experience. Usually, 18 months to two years long, it focuses on the fundamentals of business and how it relates to industry. Finally, there is the MBA offered by most countries, which almost alw­ays requires a minimum of two years of work experience. Most US MBA programmes are two years long, allowing students to intern in summer.

In the UK and Europe, courses tend to be between a year and 18 months long, to allow students to get back into the job market soon. They also require minimum work experience of three years. The exc­eptions are the London Business School and INSEAD—both recommend two years work experience. MBAs in New Zealand and Australia generally require five years of work experience, three of which have to be managerial; the MBA is a year long, making you ineligible for staying back.

MBAs in most countries usually require a minimum two-year work experience. In Europe, courses are designed to allow students to get back to jobs soon.



Finally, when considering where to study, you might want to consider the chances for getting a job after you complete your studies. Australia allows you to stay back for 18 months if you complete a two-year degree, but it is hard to find jobs there. New Zealand allows students between one and three years. Vacancies might exist in the STEM fields. The US has a year of OPT—optional practical training—at the end of your degree, but the work you take up must be related to your degree. The UK has a four-month period at the end of your degree to allow you to find a job. But finding one in the current market is difficult.

Asian countries have their own visa policies. Singapore allows students to apply for a long-term visit pass after a degree for jobs. Hong Kong allows non-local students a 12-month stay back to search for jobs. Among European countries, Ireland offers two years of post study work permit after the completion of masters degrees. France also offers two years post study work permits to students with a masters degree. Germany offers 18 months to search for jobs.

Unlike Indian MBA schools, most global programmes do not have campus placements, but rely on job fairs, internships and alumni and faculty contacts.



Most European countries require or rec­­ommend that you speak the local language when applying for jobs. The exception is Ireland, which speaks Eng­lish, and has job availability. Trinity College, Dublin, and University College Dublin, though ranked outside the global top hundred, are good options.

Unlike Indian MBA institutes, most global programmes do not have campus placements, but expect you to get placements based on job fairs, internships and contacts of their alumni and professors. Overall, an Indian student with minimal work experience should look at applying for MSc. programmes, while those with two or more years of job experience and a 700+ score in GMAT could look at top schools. It would be sensible to look at schools where placements with top global firms are common and which have strong industry connects for internships.