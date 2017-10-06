Maximum City Reaches Tipping Point

The callousness, incompetence and criminal negligence in how this colonial legacy works would put even General Dyer of Jalianwala Bagh infamy to shame. Even after causing thousands of deaths in some of the world’s worst rail accidents, this public deparment has helped every guilty employee go scot-free.
