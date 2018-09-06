Kerala’s Tribals Aren’t Getting Vital Post-Flood Aid

When Kerala faced its worst flood in a century, the tribal population was first in the firing line. The hills of Wayanad, Thrissur, and Idukki, where dam gates were opened for the first time in years, are where adivasi communities in the state are concentrated. Outlook dec­i­ded to visit some of these colonies ­after obtaining clear leads from ­act­ivist sources that tribals were still stranded even as late as August 25, and that neither relief nor media ­attention was reaching them.

When we telephone Thrissur’s super­intendent of police (SP), he is dismissive of the notion that adivasis have been ­affected on a large scale. The district collector has little to add, directing us to the tribal development officer (TDO)—who says much the same, and warns us that there could be restrictions on ent­ering the colonies, although media may be permitted.

As we travel towards the Athirappilly waterfalls in Thrissur district, we see evidence of at least five landslides within two kilometres. At Athirappilly police station, assistant sub-inspector (ASI) M.A. Baby tells us that they started evacuating people on August 15. At least six houses were washed away within his juris­diction alone. There were six relief camps, two of which are still operational. The ASI shares data from his jurisdiction and neighbouring ones, and his figures show that—contrary to what the SP, ­collector and TDO have told us—adivasis have ­indeed been aff­ected in large ­numbers, with hundreds having taken refuge in relief camps.

When we reach the check post at Vazhachal, we find a group of tribals and some relief workers quarrelling with forest officers. Minu Saara, who runs the Misaara Charitable Trust in Erna­kulam, tells us they’ve come to distribute vital relief items, but, “forest off­icers asked us to drop the materials at the check post, saying they would distribute it later. When we said we wanted to ­ensure it reached the colonies, they said they could call tribals to the check post and hand it over to them directly. Tribals came, but they refused to carry the ­mat­erials on their own, demanding that we be allowed inside. It led to an ­argument,” she explains.

The relief workers leave, and we also turn back when we are denied entry. The district forest officer had allowed us to proceed earlier, but when we call him now, he claims that written permission is required. We call up the district collector, who says she will check on the situation and get back to us—but doesn’t attend our calls hereafter. However, we see the relief workers returning to the check post, ­accompanied by some local political workers. They argue with the off­icers and trespass, and we follow. They distribute materials at the first colony, just 10 feet beyond the check post. The river has smashed its way through some of the houses and, still furious, continues to flow nearby. One sympathetic forest ­officer shows us a video on his phone of a dam overflowing.

We want to visit more colonies in the interior parts, but the range forest off­icer (RFO) arrives and calls us to an office at the check post. We question him about denying entry to the media and civil society, to which his response is that it’s a sensitive area. Earlier, a man who had come for relief work turned out to be a suspect in a ganja case. "We are worried such anti-social elements will use this opportunity to build contacts with tribal people and later misuse it for ganja cultivation, human trafficking etc," he says. The RFO claims that forest officials are delivering relief materials in the colonies and that only eight families were affected by the flood. When we tell him we saw at least eight houses affected when we entered just one colony, he is speechless.

Adivasi Gotra Maha Sabha leader M. Geethanandan tells Outlook that the forest officials are denying entry even to relief in order to continue using those areas as their fiefdom. He claims that it is more blatant in Attappadi, where the Integrated Tribal Development Project’s (ITDP) nodal officer has issued an order forbidding outsiders from entering adivasi colonies for relief work.

“Tribals are already displaced due to development. This disaster is going to displace them further,” says Geethanandan, adding, “Mechanisation in agriculture has caused them to lose jobs. Destruction of agricultural land due to the flood and landslides will further make them jobless. It is highly probable that tribal areas hit by the disaster may even see starvation in the coming days.”

In Chaligadha, Wayanad, on the banks of Kabani, the tribal residents show us the vast area of destroyed crop land. “Truckloads of soil are needed to reclaim it,” says a resident, Shantha.

“Tribal colonies already face connectivity issues. The disaster has made them further isolated,” says Rajendran C., a tribal social worker, citing the example of his own birthplace, Idamalakkudi in Idukki.

By Thufail P.T. in Thrissur and Wayanad