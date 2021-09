The piece first came in Outlook Turning Points, a joint issue with NYT

An unwelcome invitation to Shahrukh Khan from 26/11 mastermind Hafiz Saeed. A testy, ballistic volley of words. All set off by a piece he wrote for the Outlook-NYT year-end issue. Here we reprint the essay. Part testament, part self-parody, it’s classic ‘SRK speak’ on what it is to be a Muslim icon. The mock-serious writing shows up the specious reaction in starker relief.

I am an actor. Time does not frame my days with as much conviction as images do. Images rule my life. Moments and...