April 19, 2020
Poshan
Windows 2020: The Eyes Of Our Houses In The Time Of Corona

In this strange spring of hibernation, we have all retreated inside our caves—the adobe huts and Antillas of our mind.

27 April 2020
2020-04-19T15:52:53+0530

Our houses are like our consciousness, a brick-and-mortar expression of our interior selves. And in this strange spring of hibernation, we have all retreated inside our caves—the adobe huts and Antillas of our mind. But like us, our houses have eyes. They look out and see—beyond empty streets —other rectangular, back-lit eyes looking back at them. The silent dialogue of cities. In that meeting of eyes, in looking upon a world in coma and being caught in the act of looking, we somehow keep our community alive. Here we bring you a most odd and wistful spring collection, from Kashmir to Bombay, from condo to chawl...call it Windows 2020.

Mumbai

Calcutta

(Photographs by Apoorva Salkade, Jitender Gupta, Sandipan Chatterjee, Tribhuvan Tiwari,  Suresh Pandey and Umer Asif)

