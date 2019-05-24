﻿
Home »  Magazine »  National »  Why The Elections Disappoint Me

Why The Elections Disappoint Me

The election results reflect the corporate capture of the political process, a phenomenon that seems to gain strength no matter which party happens to be in power. Sadly, this is not a ­national but a global phenomenon, writes Amitav Ghosh.

Amitav Ghosh 24 May 2019
Why The Elections Disappoint Me
Why The Elections Disappoint Me
outlookindia.com
2019-05-25T14:46:01+0530

For me, these elections were dismaying even before they began. I am not referring here to the injection of vast quantities of untraceable money into the electoral process or the questionable decisions of the Election Commission. I am referring rather to the fact that India’s dire environmental and climatic threats—deepening droughts; catastrophic air pollution; ‘dead zones’ in oceans; water-stressed cities; and an agrarian crisis that has led to thousands of farmer suicides—never figured as major election issues for any of the contesting parties.

A different outcome might have slowed the country’s headlong rush ­towards a majoritarian and ­increasingly repressive future. But would such an outcome have made much difference in terms of preparing the country to deal with its current environmental and climatic challenges? Probably not, because these results reflect the corporate capture of the political process, a phenomenon that seems to gain strength no matter which party happens to be in power. Sadly, this is not a ­national but a global phenomenon.

In this age of instant global communication, every election, everywhere, is a reflection of global trends. It would seem that faced with the stark reality of an ever-dwindling future on an ­ever-more damaged planet, people everywhere are choosing to look in the other direction. We can only hope that a new generation of leaders will arise in time to change this trajectory while something still remains to be salvaged.

(Ghosh’s new book Gun Island is out soon)

Get the latest election news, analysis, data and live updates on Lok Sabha Elections 2019 here.
READ MORE IN:
Amitav Ghosh Lok Sabha Election 2019 Results Lok Sabha Elections 2019 Lok Sabha Election Results Politics National Opinion

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : The Importance Of Modi Goes Beyond Narrow Politics: Mahesh Rangarajan
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Amitav Ghosh
  • In Meluku, East Of Eden
    Cover Story
    In Meluku, East Of Eden
    The story of spices is the story of temptation—and human civilisation’s...
  • River Of Smoke
    Book Extracts
    River Of Smoke
    Outlook Exclusive: Extracts from the eagerly-awaited book two in Amitav...
  • Wild Fictions
    Outlook Exclusive
    Wild Fictions
    How literature, legends and folklore have influenced our responses to nature...
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Outlook VIDEOS



Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters