Advertisement
Friday, Nov 05, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Why India Needs Open Prisons To Revive Its Archaic Justice Delivery System

As crime hurts, justice should heal. ‘Open prisons’ show us the way to a more compassionate society.

Why India Needs Open Prisons To Revive Its Archaic Justice Delivery System
Camp of Second Chance | Photo courtesy: PAAR, Rajasthan

Trending

Why India Needs Open Prisons To Revive Its Archaic Justice Delivery System
outlookindia.com
2021-11-05T12:13:49+05:30
Meera Dewan

Meera Dewan

More stories from Meera Dewan
View All

15 November 2021

“There’s silence in the courtroom
As the prisoner hears the law,
As judgement breaks the silence,
The prisoner hopes no more.”

—Susmit Bose, singer-songwriter

Tags

Meera Dewan Prisons & Prisoners National Opinion
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from India

Lakhimpur Kheri Violence: Grief Turning To Anger As Families Of The Dead Seek Justice

Lakhimpur Kheri Violence: Grief Turning To Anger As Families Of The Dead Seek Justice

Fish Eye View: Hilsa Is Diplomacy Dipped In Mustard Sauce

How Green Was The Valley: Bihari Workers Fleeing Kashmir Bemoan Loss Of Livelihood

Shock And Woe: Killings Of Migrant Workers Leave Kashmir Without Its Cheap Work Force

Deras Of Punjab: Powerful Symbols Of Dalit Assertion

Lalu Yadav’s Bihar Gambit Gives Poll Ammunition To RJD, Congress, BJP

Global Hunger Index Might Not Be Flawless But India Still Needs To Take It As Warning

The Nihangs: Sikh Warrior Creed That Evokes Respect And Fear In Equal Measure

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

ICC T20 World Cup 2021: Sri Lanka Beat West Indies

ICC T20 World Cup 2021: Sri Lanka Beat West Indies

ICC T20 World Cup 2021: Australia Beat Bangladesh

ICC T20 World Cup 2021: Australia Beat Bangladesh

Saffron Harvesting Season In Full Swing In Kashmir

Saffron Harvesting Season In Full Swing In Kashmir

ICC World Test Championship 2021, Final: India And New Zealand Showdown In Southampton

ICC World Test Championship 2021, Final: India And New Zealand Showdown In Southampton

Advertisement

More from India

An Unfolding Dalit Movement In Tamil Nadu Has Escaped Nation’s Attention

An Unfolding Dalit Movement In Tamil Nadu Has Escaped Nation’s Attention

India Needs A Caste Census To Know Where The Marginalised Stand In The Development Index

India Needs A Caste Census To Know Where The Marginalised Stand In The Development Index

Lakhimpur Kheri: Heartbreak And Tears As Families Try To Cope With Personal Grief

Lakhimpur Kheri: Heartbreak And Tears As Families Try To Cope With Personal Grief

The Negotiator: Rakesh Tikait Is The Glue Holding Farmers’ Agitation Together

The Negotiator: Rakesh Tikait Is The Glue Holding Farmers’ Agitation Together

Read More from Outlook

All You Need To Know About Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Kedarnath Visit

All You Need To Know About Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Kedarnath Visit

Outlook Web Desk / BJP has planned grand programmes throughout Uttarakhand, which is scheduled for assembly polls early next year, as PM Narendra Modi visits Kedarnath Temple in the hill state.

Peak Pollution In Delhi: Despite Cracker Ban, AQI Touches Hazardous 999 After Diwali

Peak Pollution In Delhi: Despite Cracker Ban, AQI Touches Hazardous 999 After Diwali

Outlook Web Desk / As Delhi rested after bursting crackers in Diwali, the particulate matter did too. Air Quality Index (AQI) peaked at hazardous upper limits of 999 at multiple monitoring stations.

T20 World Cup: India To Go For Broke Against Scotland

T20 World Cup: India To Go For Broke Against Scotland

PTI / Despite the annihilation of Afghanistan, India's T20 World Cup semifinal prospects remain hanging in the balance. Read match preview for IND vs SCO clash.

New Style Sheet: Fashion Industry Goes Online To Beat Covid Blues

New Style Sheet: Fashion Industry Goes Online To Beat Covid Blues

Lachmi Deb Roy / Covid pandemic leaves fashion industry with no choice but to go digital, but hesitancy and uncertainty abound.

Advertisement