Why India Needs Open Prisons To Revive Its Archaic Justice Delivery System

Read More from Outlook

All You Need To Know About Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Kedarnath Visit BJP has planned grand programmes throughout Uttarakhand, which is scheduled for assembly polls early next year, as PM Narendra Modi visits Kedarnath Temple in the hill state.

Peak Pollution In Delhi: Despite Cracker Ban, AQI Touches Hazardous 999 After Diwali As Delhi rested after bursting crackers in Diwali, the particulate matter did too. Air Quality Index (AQI) peaked at hazardous upper limits of 999 at multiple monitoring stations.

T20 World Cup: India To Go For Broke Against Scotland Despite the annihilation of Afghanistan, India's T20 World Cup semifinal prospects remain hanging in the balance. Read match preview for IND vs SCO clash.