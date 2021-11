Transgenders In India Still Struggling For Right To Adopt Or Marry

... There were green

Tattoos on their cheeks, jasmines in their hair, some

Were dark and some were almost fair. Their voices

Were harsh, their songs melancholy; they sang of

Lovers dying and or children left unborn....

Some beat their drums; others beat their sorry breasts

And wailed, and writhed in vacant ecstasy.

—The Dance of the Eunuchs by Kamala Das