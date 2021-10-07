Advertisement
Friday, Oct 08, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Song Sung Blue: Aashiqui, Violin Man And Other Stories From Here And There

The past is a world before the pandemic, a place of happiness perhaps, of love, of togetherness. We want a romanticised past to become our future.

Song Sung Blue: Aashiqui, Violin Man And Other Stories From Here And There

Trending

Song Sung Blue: Aashiqui, Violin Man And Other Stories From Here And There
outlookindia.com
2021-10-08T16:38:55+05:30
Chinki Sinha

Chinki Sinha

More stories from Chinki Sinha
View All

18 October 2021

“The disease of this millennium will be called chronophobia or speedomania, and its treatment will be embarrassingly old-fashioned. Contemporary nostalgia is not so much about the past as about vanishing the present.”

—Svetlana Boym, The Future of Nostalgia

“Remembrance of things past is not necessarily the remembrance of things as they were.”

—Marcel Proust, In Search of Lost Time

There was a white piano in a room with huge glass windows at a stranger’s house that night. There was a girl in a blue dress. There were others in the room that night, but the blue made the piano stand out even more. There must have been some conversation in the room that night. Nobody played the piano that night. I remember it was a birthday party. He says it wasn’t.

Many years later, the man whose house it was says there was no white piano ­either. The white piano in that room looked beautiful. I have decided to keep it that way.

A man had once sent me a...

Tags

Chinki Sinha Nostalgia National Opinion
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from India

Camera Candida: A Photographer’s Efforts To Revive The Lost Art Of Portraits

Camera Candida: A Photographer’s Efforts To Revive The Lost Art Of Portraits

An Artist's Labour Of Love Keeps Goa’s Heritage Alive….In Drawings

Post Card From Kashmir: The Dentist They Killed, The Driver They Assaulted

Fallen Earth And Divine Soil

Our Past In The Present

Congress-Left Too Harks Back To The Past In Search For A Better Future

The Quest For Our Glorious Past Is How The Right-Wing Woos The People

Signed, Sealed, Delivered: How India Post Is Reinventing Itself In A Digital World

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

India Celebrates Air Force Day 2021 With Parades And Acrobatic Displays

India Celebrates Air Force Day 2021 With Parades And Acrobatic Displays

Kolkata Knight Riders Hammer Rajasthan Royals, Sniff Berth In IPL Playoffs

Kolkata Knight Riders Hammer Rajasthan Royals, Sniff Berth In IPL Playoffs

How CSK Quickie Deepak Chahar Bowled A Maiden Over!

How CSK Quickie Deepak Chahar Bowled A Maiden Over!

Vaishali Shadangule's Festive-Winter Collection, 'Shakuntala'

Vaishali Shadangule's Festive-Winter Collection, 'Shakuntala'

Advertisement

More from India

Angels And Demons: Growing Up In Bihar With Fantastical Tales Of Djinns And River Ghosts

Angels And Demons: Growing Up In Bihar With Fantastical Tales Of Djinns And River Ghosts

The Sea In Mumbai And A Thousand Splendid Memories

The Sea In Mumbai And A Thousand Splendid Memories

From Delhi To Ontario: Seeking Mother Durga And Dhakis In Canada

From Delhi To Ontario: Seeking Mother Durga And Dhakis In Canada

A Catalogue Of Melancholic Ghosts

A Catalogue Of Melancholic Ghosts

Read More from Outlook

EXCLUSIVE: K Subramanian’s Last Interview As CEA

EXCLUSIVE: K Subramanian’s Last Interview As CEA

Suchetana Ray / Chief Economic Advisor to the Government of India, KV Subramanian resigned from his position on Friday. He said that he would be returning to academia.

Mumbai Court Rejects Aryan Khan’s Bail Application

Mumbai Court Rejects Aryan Khan’s Bail Application

Outlook Web Desk / Mumbai Court rejects bail applications of Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha holding that the applications are not maintainable, in connection with the drugs case.

Rhythm Sangwan, Vijayveer Sidhu Bag India’s 10th ISSF Junior World C'ship Gold

Rhythm Sangwan, Vijayveer Sidhu Bag India’s 10th ISSF Junior World C'ship Gold

PTI / India also won a bronze in 25m Rapid Fire Pistol Mixed Team event while in the women’s 50m Rifle 3 Positions, the country bagged silver.

Lakhimpur Kheri: SC Says 'Not Satisfied' With Steps Taken By UP Govt

Lakhimpur Kheri: SC Says 'Not Satisfied' With Steps Taken By UP Govt

Outlook Web Desk / A three-judge bench headed by CJI NV Ramana also questioned the government over not arresting the accused against whom FIRs have been lodged.

Advertisement