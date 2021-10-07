Song Sung Blue: Aashiqui, Violin Man And Other Stories From Here And There

“The disease of this millennium will be called chronophobia or speedomania, and its treatment will be embarrassingly old-fashioned. Contemporary nostalgia is not so much about the past as about vanishing the present.”

—Svetlana Boym, The Future of Nostalgia

“Remembrance of things past is not necessarily the remembrance of things as they were.”

—Marcel Proust, In Search of Lost Time

There was a white piano in a room with huge glass windows at a stranger’s house that night. There was a girl in a blue dress. There were others in the room that night, but the blue made the piano stand out even more. There must have been some conversation in the room that night. Nobody played the piano that night. I remember it was a birthday party. He says it wasn’t.

Many years later, the man whose house it was says there was no white piano ­either. The white piano in that room looked beautiful. I have decided to keep it that way.

A man had once sent me a...