Friday, Oct 01, 2021
Relooking, Retelling And Rereading Women In The Epics

It is time for us to celebrate the iconic women in our sacred literature, Sita, Draupadi and Radha, in their various identities and vernacular manifestations

2021-10-01T16:44:40+05:30
Alka Pande

Alka Pande

11 October 2021

Three women from our sacred literature have always stood out: the beautiful pativrata Sita; the fiery, vengeful Draupadi, who engendered a catastrophic 18-day war betw­een brothers; and Radha, the beautiful and equal partner of Krishna who remained the ‘other’ woman. As a woman growing up in met­ropol­itan India, having the luxury of going to one of the finest public schools in Lutyens’ Delhi—the Convent of Jesus and Mary, and enjoying the privilege of the inner circles of the rich and famous, backed by the intellectual rigour of the ‘kathasaritasagar’ of Indian culture, I am today questioning the stereotypical sketches of these three icons of Indian womanhood.

I am surprised at the growing marginalisation of the consorts of male gods in our sacred literature, and the growth of strident, patriarchal tropes of Ram. Earlier, Jai Siya Ram was the common greeting. Now it is Jai Sri Ram. But where is Radhey Radhey? Why is Sita rele­g­a­­ted to anonymity and Draupadi...

