Post Card From Kashmir: The Dentist They Killed, The Driver They Assaulted

Yaad-e-maazi azaab hai ya rab

Cheen lay mujhse hafiza mera

(Lord, the memory of the past

is a great torment.

Erase my every memory.)

On being asked whether I could write a piece on ‘Nostalgia’, I didn’t get the question at first, and couldn’t help but inquire “Nostalgia about what? Kashmir?” In my mind, nostalgia is ­associated with a piece I read as a child in a cricket magazine that began with: “Driving down the lanes of nostalgia, I recall….” It was evidently a word associated with fond memories and happy events of the past, as the ­columnist described his childhood romance with Test cricket that grew to be a lifelong ­passion. Thought of in this way, nostalgia seemed out of place as I could think of no such situation in my childhood that I could recall with fondness or joy.

Not that my childhood was particularly ­unhappy or sad on an individual level—my ­loving family spared no expense or effort to keep me happy. Their...