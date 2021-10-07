Post Card From Kashmir: The Dentist They Killed, The Driver They Assaulted

Yaad-e-maazi azaab hai ya rab
Cheen lay mujhse hafiza mera
(Lord, the memory of the past
is a great torment.
Erase my every memory.)
On being asked whether I could write a piece on ‘Nostalgia’, I didn’t get the question at first, and couldn’t help but inquire “Nostalgia about what? Kashmir?” In my mind, nostalgia is associated with a piece I read as a child in a cricket magazine that began with: “Driving down the lanes of nostalgia, I recall….” It was evidently a word associated with fond memories and happy events of the past, as the columnist described his childhood romance with Test cricket that grew to be a lifelong passion. Thought of in this way, nostalgia seemed out of place as I could think of no such situation in my childhood that I could recall with fondness or joy.
Not that my childhood was particularly unhappy or sad on an individual level—my loving family spared no expense or effort to keep me happy. Their...