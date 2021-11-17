Paternitas Interruptus: Adoption Is Still Not A Preferred Choice For Indian Society

The cornerstone of our social, cultural and political apparatus rests on legitimi­sing biological reproduction. In India, the family is largely a hegemonic institution wherein men enjoy both religious and cultural entitlements. Needless to say, the family ascendancy reduces the agency of individuals when it comes to negotiating marriage or even reproduction. The most popular blessing in India for heterosexual couples getting married is: “May you be the mother of a hundred sons.” This foregrounds the primary role and social status of marriage in the popular imagination.

Presumably, there is a right age to get married with a ‘suitable’ partner (same caste/gotra/religion). Immediately afterwards, announcement of the ‘good news’ is awaited eagerly by immediate and extended family. Any delay would warr­a­nt numerous visits to faith healers and doctors who can work magic. For women, begetting sons will cement their credentials within the family space, while for men, it means an heir to inherit their wealth and family pride. Among Hin­dus, they also help smoothen their passage to the next world. Despite the gains ushered in by modernity, sons provide social security to parents. Our popular culture, myths and legends are replete with such stories.