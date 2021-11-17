Advertisement
Passing On Love Is More Important Than Genes: Prasoon Joshi Makes A Case For Adoption

Poet-writer Prasoon Joshi’s heart-felt essay on the joys of adoption and parenthood

Art Work By Anupriya

Prasoon Joshi

Prasoon Joshi

29 November 2021

Amidst the dark pandemic,  a bright side has been the morphing of the templated ‘events’ weddings and ‘milestone’ celebrations into smaller, more intimate ceremonies. At a recent one such close and connected gathering, marking the birth of a baby girl, conversations about different ways a family is made—for this one had chosen surrogacy—soon segued into a deeper discussion.

Let’s reflect on the situation when this option was legally absent and the direction the society was taking then. Many would recount stories of couples being under tremendous pressure—divorces, remarriages and other desperate measures—to have a child. But a silver lining was emerging. Adoption as an option. Adoption gives a ray of hope to many, bringing the patter of tiny feet to childless couples well past the expiry date of their hopes. It pushes the boundaries of the norm, compelling people to accept and overcome certain situations, open their hearts, and rise above circumstances.

