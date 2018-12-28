﻿
Home »  Magazine »  National »  Outlock Special: Typos And Other Clerical Terrors

Outlock Special: Typos And Other Clerical Terrors

We all make mistakes, don’t we? But what’s important is owning up to them. So, here’s a list of some err…errors, or as well like to call them – clerical terrors, that sneaked into our stories.

28 December 2018
Outlock Special: Typos And Other Clerical Terrors
Outlock Special: Typos And Other Clerical Terrors
outlookindia.com
2018-12-29T12:30:02+0530

READ MORE IN:
Year-Ender Outlook National

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : Are Menstrual Disorders More Prevalent In Developing Countries?
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Outlook VIDEOS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters