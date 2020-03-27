One Flu Over The Cuckoo’s Nest

It is tiniest of tiny, doesn’t even have a DNA of its own to replicate (thus needs a host to multiply, like a cuckoo). It is just a protein cell and RNA strand inside a layer of fat. Visualise a hen egg. Soap can wash away that fat and kill it, like breaking the shell of a breakfast egg. Yet, the new coronavirus is a formidable killer. It has forced about three billion people indoors around the world—unprecedented in human history.
A plane flies with a banner that says it all in Hamburg, Germany.
Photo by AP
A man wearing a hazmat suit and a mask holds a sign, at Times Square, New York City, that mirrors the mood of the people in the world’s most powerful nation, currently battling a tiny bug rather than bombing ‘rogue regimes’.
Photo by Getty Images
The yellow van at Trafalgar Square, London; the message is universal.
Photo by Getty Images
Street artist TV Boy’s Roman Holiday scene with Gregory Peck and Audrey Hepburn on a wall near the Colosseum in central Rome. Hepburn is carrying a card that says Clear Air Now—a positive effect of the lockdown in Italy, this pandemic’s worst-hit nation thus far.
Photo by Getty Images
Panic buying leaves this supermarket in Toronto empty.
Photo by Getty Images
A worker disinfects the central market in the face of the pandemic in San Jose, Costa Rica
Photo by Getty Images
An aerial view shows an empty white-tiled area surrounding the Kaaba in Mecca's Grand Mosque. An eerie emptiness enveloped the sacred Kaaba in Mecca's Grand Mosque, Islam's holiest site, where attendance at Friday prayers was hit by measures to protect against the deadly new coronavirus.
Photo by Getty Images
Mannequins deck out with protective masks at the display window of a famous bridal dresses store in Zagreb.
Photo by Getty Images
