My Story Of Adoption: The Joys Of Parenthood Can’t Be Expressed In Words

My husband and I had, at the time of our marriage, agreed to have a biological child and adopt a second one. As life would have it, I had a miscarriage and was told that conceiving naturally would be a challenge. An IVF treatment was the only alternative. Our decision to apply for adoption was instantaneous.

Adopting a child no longer means a walk-in to an orphanage. We got ourselves registered in CARA (Central Adoption Resource Authority) and our wait for a referral started. Our choice was ‘any gender’, ‘anywhere in the country’. We figured that just as we wouldn’t have a choice of gender if we were to conceive a biological child, we’d go for the option of any gender. Let life determine.