Advertisement
Sunday, Sep 26, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Caste Your Vote: Why A Caste Census Could Radically Change India’s Political Map

From allies like JD(U), Apna Dal and Republican Party of India to opposition parties including RJD, Samajwadi Party, BSP and the Congress demand a caste census. Will the Narendra Modi Government bite the bullet?

Caste Your Vote: Why A Caste Census Could Radically Change India’s Political Map
Human in Una ­ performance by ­Prabhakar Kamble |

Trending

Caste Your Vote: Why A Caste Census Could Radically Change India’s Political Map
outlookindia.com
2021-09-24T14:53:12+05:30
Preetha Nair
Preetha Nair

Preetha Nair

More stories from Preetha Nair
View All

04 October 2021

Thirty-nine years ago, as the Lok Sabha was discussing the Mandal Commission report that had recommended reservations for the Other Backward Classes (OBCs) on April 30, 1982, Ram Vilas Paswan, then a young Dalit MP from the Lok Dal, delivered an impassioned speech in support of OBC quotas, French political scientist Christophe Jaffrelot recalls in his book India’s Silent Revolution. Paswan claimed that caste hierarchy was ‘intrinsic’ to Hinduism, the essence of which was the Manu Smriti. The claim did not go unchallenged, however. The then defence minister R. Venkatraman stole Paswan’s thunder by asserting that not the Manu Smriti but the Bhagwad Gita, as told to Arjun by Lord Krishna, a Yadav, was the essence of Hinduism.

Decades after OBC reservations have ceased to breathe fire, the next demand on the social justice agenda, a caste census, has set the cat among the pigeons. The demand generated heat in the UPA days, a socio-economic caste census was commissioned, but no data have been released yet. Now, counting caste in the 2021 census...

Tags

Preetha Nair India Dalits Politics Other Backward Castes (OBCs) Quota- Reservations Caste-Census Elections National Cover Stories
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

More from India

Smoke And Mirrors: Smog Towers To Clean Up Dirty Air Is A Polluted Idea

Smoke And Mirrors: Smog Towers To Clean Up Dirty Air Is A Polluted Idea

Police Reforms In India Are Long Overdue But No Government Has Made It A Priority

Policymakers Must Consider The Many Upsides Of Caste Census

A Tulsi Plant, Unworn Sandals, A Mat, Brooms…Hathras Memories In A Post-Truth World

Dateline Hathras: One Year Later, Family Awaits Justice For Dalit Woman Gangraped And Murdered

The Password Is Cheat: Tech-savvy Scamsters Take Control Of Online Entrance Exams

Cycle Of Life: Nitish Kumar Shows How To Win Over Women And Win Elections

Casteing Gender At The Ballot Box

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

IPL 2021: Bowlers Script Delhi Capitals' Win Vs Rajasthan Royals

IPL 2021: Bowlers Script Delhi Capitals' Win Vs Rajasthan Royals

IPL 2021: Hot And Cold Punjab Kings Score Dramatic Win Vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

IPL 2021: Hot And Cold Punjab Kings Score Dramatic Win Vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

Milan Fashion Week

Milan Fashion Week

Women's Rights Activist Kamla Bhasin Dies At 75

Women's Rights Activist Kamla Bhasin Dies At 75

More from India

In Search Of Individual Caste Identity, Dalits Are No Longer One Cohesive Vote Bank

In Search Of Individual Caste Identity, Dalits Are No Longer One Cohesive Vote Bank

There Is A Method To The Madness In Opposition’s Demand For A Caste Census

There Is A Method To The Madness In Opposition’s Demand For A Caste Census

Congress Bowls A Caste Googly: A Dalit Sikh As Chief Minister Of Punjab Ahead Of State Polls

Congress Bowls A Caste Googly: A Dalit Sikh As Chief Minister Of Punjab Ahead Of State Polls

Why Politicians Trust Good Ol’ Yatra To Reach Voter’s Heart

Why Politicians Trust Good Ol’ Yatra To Reach Voter’s Heart

Read More from Outlook

Channi Cabinet: 15 Cabinet Ministers Took Oath, 7 New Faces Inducted

Channi Cabinet: 15 Cabinet Ministers Took Oath, 7 New Faces Inducted

Harish Manav / Brahm Mohindra, Manpreet Singh Badal, Tript Rajinder Singh Bajwa, Aruna Chaudhary, Sukhbinder Singh Sarkaria and Rana Gurjit Singh sworn-in as cabinet ministers.

UP Cabinet Expansion: Half A Dozen MLAs Likely To Take Oath, Backward And SC Fraternity May Get Preference

UP Cabinet Expansion: Half A Dozen MLAs Likely To Take Oath, Backward And SC Fraternity May Get Preference

Bharat Singh / The number of votes of backward and SC/ST fraternities in the state is very high and that is the primary reason why BJP is giving preference to them anddesignating them on ministerial posts.

IPL 2021, CSK Vs KKR: Kolkata Hot In Pursuit Of Playoff Spot In Abu Dhabi

IPL 2021, CSK Vs KKR: Kolkata Hot In Pursuit Of Playoff Spot In Abu Dhabi

PTI / Follow live cricket scores and updates of Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders. Both teams are unbeaten in the UAE leg of IPL 2021.

Cyclone Gulaab Likely To Make Landfall By Midnight, Red Alert In 7 Odisha Districts

Cyclone Gulaab Likely To Make Landfall By Midnight, Red Alert In 7 Odisha Districts

Sandeep Sahu / Cyclone ‘Gulaab’ is likely to move westwards and cross the north Andhra Pradesh-south Odisha coast around. Wind speeds could reach 75-85 km/hr, gusting up to 95 km/hr, during landfall.

Advertisement