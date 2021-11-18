Advertisement
Monday, Nov 22, 2021
Adopting, The Light & The Black: Why Some Couples Avoid Adoption

Some couples think adopting a child equals a tacit admission—we can’t procreate on our own.

The Girl with the Balloon Artwork by an anonymous artist on the wall of the old women’s wing at the Patna Medical College and Hospital, apparently inspired by Banksy’s iconic stencil mural series in L | Photograph By Chinki Sinha

2021-11-22T11:29:25+05:30
Kushal Poddar

Kushal Poddar

29 November 2021

It was a cruel joke, and some kin would always poke and jest, saying, “You were adopted.” I did not know the meaning of the phrase or the procedure, and yet an insect would fly in my heart as if, I compreh­ended, it meant severance from my family tree, being a pariah in the foggy plateau of patriar­c­hy­. I must have understood that those words were aimed to make me bleed the wrong blood. Why would one crack that joke with a three-year-old, unless the general accord considered child-adoption as taboo, and that a child subje­c­ted to adoption belonging to a caste outside all those castes they had created?

So I vowed to adopt a child myself, whenever I would have my own family. It was the 1980s. Guess how mainstream middle-class society chose to ignore the sparkles an adopted child might bring to a certain gene pool!

Adoption Orphanage Orphans Parenting
