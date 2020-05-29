May 29, 2020
Poshan
Who’s That Girl

Abdul Gani 08 June 2020
Mairembam Ronaldo Singh: In the web series Paatal Lok, I play the role of Cheeni, a trans-woman abandoned by her family at a young age. Her character is close to my heart—I could easily identify with her for I too have faced difficulties as a trans woman. The negative perception that society has of people like us makes me unhappy. Discrimination, oppression and isolation are the challenges we need to overcome in our quest for justice. I hope to spread awareness regarding trans issues and fight for equal rights.

I have always been passionate about acting. I used to perform and mouth dialogues in front of a mirror before I started working with theatre groups in Manipur. When I was auditioning for the show, I never imagined I would be selected. Though the experience was wonderful, it was quite challenging due to differences of language and culture. The producers had to hire a trainer to teach me Hindi and help me prepare for the role. I am glad people liked my performance—it is definitely the most unforgettable and challenging role of my life.

—As told to Abdul Gani

