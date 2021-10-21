The Third Colour: Shah Rukh Khan Is A Symbol Worth Rooting For

In one of my worst fears, I—a part-time stand-up comedian—am jailed full-time for a joke, while influential people from the film industry write columns to show solidarity. This worst fear becomes slightly bearable when I imagine that among those tweeting in my support is Shah Rukh Khan. (I know nobody would write a word if/when it actually happens in reality, and I would totally understand.)

But it turns out, worst fears can’t compete with reality in 2021. As it happens, I’m writing a piece to stand with Shah Rukh Khan. But am I really? How can I stand in solidarity with a person I don’t know at all? We have interacted only professionally a couple of times after I wrote the lyrics of Jabra Fan anthem for his film Fan (2016). I can claim to know his Raj and Rahul and Kabeer, the shy Sunil and the goofy Maxie, but do I know him? Do I know what the real SRK’s hopes or fears are? Significant details like what song he plays when he misses his mother, or insignificant ones like whether he prefers ghee-jeera katadka...