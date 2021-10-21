Advertisement
Friday, Oct 22, 2021
Smoke And Mirrors: NCB’s Panchnama In Aryan Khan Case Hides More Than It Reveals

NCB’s methods are under the scanner as experts punch holes in ‘panchnama’, arrest memo.

Guilty or a scapegoat? | Photograph by PTI

2021-10-22T11:52:53+05:30
Jeevan Prakash Sharma
01 November 2021

On October 2, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) announced that it had raided a cruise ship in Mumbai and recovered party drugs from several people, including Aryan Khan, son of Shah Rukh Khan. Since then, the spotlight has shone incessantly on Aryan, with the NCB releasing details of his alleged history of drug abuse and his “connection” with international drugs traffickers.

The jury may still be out on Aryan, one of the eight people initially arrested in the high-profile case, but several legal experts Outlook spoke to expressed doubts over the NCB’s ‘case’, especially the ‘panch­nama’—the rec­ord of observation by two independent people, and hence an important legal document. Also under a cloud are the purported WhatsApp messages the NCB has cited to link Aryan to an drugs cartel.  

Many have pointed out the similarities with the 2020 Sushant Singh Rajput case in which too the NCB had arrested his former girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, who spent more than two weeks in jail. The case has since then...

Jeevan Prakash Sharma Aryan Khan Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) Drugs and Narcotics Celebs High Profile Cases Bollywood Art & Entertainment Cover Stories
