Kala Ghoda

Tick February 1 to 9, if you haven’t yet. The KalaGhoda Art Festival, a highlight of Mumbai’s art and cultural calendar, is on through these days. Popular as the KGAF, it is held at the Kala Ghoda Art District, a crescent-shaped precinct, with museums, art galleries, educational institutions, boutiques and restaurants. The place has the finest heritage buildings in the city. It throbs with art, music, dance, food, handicraft, theatre, workshops, street performers, buskers through the event. Perfect for a fun-loving family’s shindig. Author Jerry Pinto will tell the stories hidden in the corners of the city, in the caves and the docks. Did we say food? Yes. Ashirwad Moghe, the sous chef at Qualia, will showcase fermentation. Then there’s The Kitchen of Bengal, mustard et al.

India Art Fair

The India Art Fair at NSIC Exhibition Ground in Delhi’s Okhla opened its 12th edition with contemporary and modern art from home and abroad. There’s art from such hallowed galleries like Aicon Contemporary, New York; Grosvenor Gallery, London; and PSM, Berlin, under one roof. They have works by celebrated artists never or rarely shown in India. But 70 per cent of the floor space is dedicated to Indian exhibitors. Aside art, there’s an impressive line-up for theatre lovers—artiste Maya Krishna Rao, Jelili Atiku of Nigeria and multi-disciplinary performer Piyali Ghosh.