Advertisement
Sunday, Nov 07, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Art & Entertainment

New Style Sheet: Fashion Industry Goes Online To Beat Covid Blues

Covid pandemic leaves fashion industry with no choice but to go digital, but hesitancy and uncertainty abound

New Style Sheet: Fashion Industry Goes Online To Beat Covid Blues
Design by Leela

Trending

New Style Sheet: Fashion Industry Goes Online To Beat Covid Blues
outlookindia.com
2021-11-06T13:46:28+05:30
Lachmi Deb Roy
Lachmi Deb Roy

Lachmi Deb Roy

More stories from Lachmi Deb Roy
View All

15 November 2021

When the pandemic hit the globe last year, 32-year-old Mohammed Mazhar’s world cracked.

The designer from the small town of Saharanpur, Uttar Pradesh, who works with a team of 200 people from India’s marginal communities, was featured in the 2018 edition of Forbes India 30 under 30 and has a huge base of buyers in Qatar, Kuwait and Saudi Arabia, not to mention a celebrity clientele in India, including Sonam Kapoor, Anushka Sharma, Deepika Padukone, Taapsee Pannu and Salman Khan among others. But even now, a year later, he worries that the pandemic will shatter his business.

Tags

Lachmi Deb Roy India Fashion Novel Coronavirus Outbreak Lakme Fashion Week Art & Entertainment Cover Stories
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

An Evening In Paris: How A Small-Town Girl Took The Fashion World By Storm

An Evening In Paris: How A Small-Town Girl Took The Fashion World By Storm

Stylopedia, 2021 Edition: Fashion’s New Dictionary

In Post-Pandemic World, Fashion Industry Needs To Be More Inclusive And Sensitive

Not A Cakewalk: Models Reveal How Their World Changed With The Pandemic

Style In Saharanpur: Mohammed Mazhar’s Journey From A UP Town

Wanted | A 'Desi' Model For Fashion Education

Pictures And Words: Holding Truth To Power In An Unequal World

A Stitch In Time...How The Pandemic Changed The Fashion World

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

T20 World Cup: South Africa Beat England But Crash Out On Run Rate

T20 World Cup: South Africa Beat England But Crash Out On Run Rate

This Is How Post-Pandemic World Fashion Looks Like

This Is How Post-Pandemic World Fashion Looks Like

ICC T20 World Cup 2021: Australia Beat West Indies

ICC T20 World Cup 2021: Australia Beat West Indies

Man City Humble Man United In 186th Manchester Derby

Man City Humble Man United In 186th Manchester Derby

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

How Art Uplifts Journalism By Lending Soul To The Story

How Art Uplifts Journalism By Lending Soul To The Story

SRK Diary | DU Professor Who Starred As Shah Rukh Khan's 'Love Interest' 30 Years Ago

SRK Diary | DU Professor Who Starred As Shah Rukh Khan's 'Love Interest' 30 Years Ago

Kerala Art Exhibition Explores Hope And Despair In Post-Covid World

Kerala Art Exhibition Explores Hope And Despair In Post-Covid World

My Name Is Khan: The Face That Launched A Thousand Products

My Name Is Khan: The Face That Launched A Thousand Products

Read More from Outlook

BJP National Executive Meet: Leadership Hails PM Modi, Lists Initiatives For Farmers, Sikhs

BJP National Executive Meet: Leadership Hails PM Modi, Lists Initiatives For Farmers, Sikhs

Vikas Pathak / The BJP’s first national executive meet after the pandemic held in blended mode – with 125 delegates attending at the NDMC Convention Centre in the national capital and state delegates, including Chief Ministers, attending online

Sameer Wankhede Was Part Of Plot To 'Kidnap' Aryan Khan: Nawab Malik

Sameer Wankhede Was Part Of Plot To 'Kidnap' Aryan Khan: Nawab Malik

Outlook Web Desk / Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik in a press conference levelled allegations of kidnapping on NCB Mumbai Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede. He said that Wankhede was part of a plot to kidnap Aryan Khan, the son of Shahrukh Khan.

T20 World Cup, LIVE: IND Subplot Write Large As NZ Face AFG Test

T20 World Cup, LIVE: IND Subplot Write Large As NZ Face AFG Test

Jayanta Oinam / New Zealand will enter the T20 World Cup semifinals if they beat Afghanistan. An Afghan win will help India and bring net run rate into play.

Punjab Cabinet Meeting: Petrol, Diesel Prices Likely To Be Discussed

Punjab Cabinet Meeting: Petrol, Diesel Prices Likely To Be Discussed

Harish Manav / After Centre’s cut in excise duty and further reduction in VAT by the Chandigarh administration and Haryana government, fuel prices have dropped drastically in Chandigarh and Panchkula.

Advertisement