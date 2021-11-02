New Style Sheet: Fashion Industry Goes Online To Beat Covid Blues

When the pandemic hit the globe last year, 32-year-old Mohammed Mazhar’s world cracked.

The designer from the small town of Saharanpur, Uttar Pradesh, who works with a team of 200 people from India’s marginal communities, was featured in the 2018 edition of Forbes India 30 under 30 and has a huge base of buyers in Qatar, Kuwait and Saudi Arabia, not to mention a celebrity clientele in India, including Sonam Kapoor, Anushka Sharma, Deepika Padukone, Taapsee Pannu and Salman Khan among others. But even now, a year later, he worries that the pandemic will shatter his business.