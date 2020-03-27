March 27, 2020
Poshan
Home  »  Magazine  »  Arts & Entertainment  » Lockdown/Art And Culture »  Keep It Light With Kubbra Sait

Keep It Light With Kubbra Sait

With the lockdown, everyone has been suggesting we watch Contagion and Pandemic. But I want to keep things light and easy, fun and giggles. Stuff that will make you get up from your couch, take a break and compel you to do something more productive. Something that may make you wonder, but not leave you sleepless. My list of easy watches while we’re shut up at home are:

Lachmi Deb Roy 06 April 2020
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Keep It Light With Kubbra Sait
Keep It Light With Kubbra Sait
outlookindia.com
2020-03-27T21:58:47+0530

Next Story >>

DIY Cure? Don’t Do It

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Lachmi Deb Roy Movies Lockdown Arts & Entertainment

More from Lachmi Deb Roy

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos