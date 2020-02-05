Jugalbandi For Pa

February 07, 2020
Poshan
17 February 2020
A Homage to ­Abbaji—Ustad Allarakha (Shanmukhananda Hall, Mumbai) has been paying tribute to the tabla maestro on his death anniversary. This year, its 20th edition, was unique as his three sons—Zakir Hussain, Fazal Qureshi and Taufiq Qureshi—played together after almost three decades. “This is the closing of the centenary year of my father and the beginning of the centenary of Pt Ravi Shankar. They were close friends and together they made Indian ­music a global household name,” says Zakir. Artistes and students of the Ustad Allarakha Institute of Music curated the sessions at the event. The line-up included Hollywood music composer Greg Ellis, Salim-Sulaiman, jazz composer Louiz Banks, drummer Gino Banks, jazz guitarist Sanjay Divecha, sitarist Purbayan Chatterjee and saxophonist George Brooks, known for fusing jazz and Indian classical ragas.

