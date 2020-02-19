‘It’s My First Time Playing A Real-Life Character’

Zeenat Aman talks to Lachmi Deb Roy about her latest play Dearest Bapu, Love Kasturba, which opens at The Great Indian Theatre Festival, Mumbai, on February 22

How was the experience of returning to theatre?

I am performing in a play after 15 years—a long gap. The journey has been interesting and exciting as well as challenging. I am glad I could work with playwright Saif Hyder Hassan. It has been a positive experience and I am thrilled to be part of a play that is so content-driven. This is my debut playing a real-life character—Kasturba—which makes it all the more exciting.

You were known as the glamour queen of Bollywood and now you are essaying the role of Kasturba. How has the transformation been for you?

You must watch the play and judge yourself. To be honest, I did not know much about Kasturba; my director told me about her. Inspired, I did my own research. Few people expected this tremendous transformation. The director made sure that there was no makeup for an authentic look.

Can you tell us about the play and what made you take up this role?

Kasturba was a strong woman and a devoted wife, but we know little about her. The play showcases her as a woman who stood resolutely behind Gandhi. When the director ­approached me for this role and I read the first draft of the script, I was gobsmacked. It was like a tome and involved a solo performance. The director later rewrote the script and made it a two-actor show. There is no work on Gandhiji and his wife that is Kasturba-centric, which makes it all the more special.

Are you planning to work in web series?

I did a web series much before it came into vogue. Given a good role that is worth the time and energy, I would love to talk about it as it comes my way.

Any plans to return to Bollywood?

At this time, it is Kasturba all the way. My energies are focused on it. I want to work on good content-driven subjects irrespective of the medium.

