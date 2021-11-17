Cine-Maa And Pa: How Bollywood Embraced The Adoption Genre

Flipping through the pages of Gulshan Nanda, Ved Prakash Sharma and Su­r­­e­ndra Mohan Pathak to pilfer ‘ins­p­iration’ for their pulp movies has been a hoary pastime of Bollywood filmmakers. At times, however, they turn surreptitiously to Vic­torian literature as well. And Emily Bronte’s Wuthering Heights appears to be a perennial favourite.

From Dilip Kumar’s Dil Diya Dard Liya (1966) to Rajesh Khanna’s Oonche Log (1985), Hindi movies have borrowed, nay stolen, its plot revolving around Heathcliff, an orphan who falls in love with the daughter of the man who brings him home. Good for Ms. Bronte that she did not live long to see what Mumbai’s movie moguls did to her all-time classic or, for that matter, to her famous anti-hero.