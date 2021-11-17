Advertisement
Friday, Nov 19, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Art & Entertainment
Adoption/Movies

Cine-Maa And Pa: How Bollywood Embraced The Adoption Genre

Lost in a mela or left in the train? Indian cinema has reprised the same old story in different settings.

Cine-Maa And Pa: How Bollywood Embraced The Adoption Genre

Trending

Cine-Maa And Pa: How Bollywood Embraced The Adoption Genre
outlookindia.com
2021-11-19T19:06:00+05:30
Giridhar Jha
Giridhar Jha

Giridhar Jha

More stories from Giridhar Jha
View All

29 November 2021

Flipping through the pages of Gulshan Nanda, Ved Prakash Sharma and Su­r­­e­ndra Mohan Pathak to pilfer ‘ins­p­iration’ for their pulp movies has been a hoary pastime of Bollywood filmmakers. At times, however, they turn surreptitiously to Vic­torian literature as well. And Emily Bronte’s Wuthering Heights appears to be a perennial favourite.

From Dilip Kumar’s Dil Diya Dard Liya (1966) to Rajesh Khanna’s Oonche Log (1985), Hindi movies have borrowed, nay stolen, its plot revolving around Heathcliff, an orphan who falls in love with the daughter of the man who brings him home. Good for Ms. Bronte that she did not live long to see what Mumbai’s movie moguls did to her all-time classic or, for that matter, to her famous anti-hero.  

Tags

Giridhar Jha Bollywood Movies Art & Entertainment Cover Stories
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

An Evening In Paris: How A Small-Town Girl Took The Fashion World By Storm

An Evening In Paris: How A Small-Town Girl Took The Fashion World By Storm

Stylopedia, 2021 Edition: Fashion’s New Dictionary

In Post-Pandemic World, Fashion Industry Needs To Be More Inclusive And Sensitive

Not A Cakewalk: Models Reveal How Their World Changed With The Pandemic

Style In Saharanpur: Mohammed Mazhar’s Journey From A UP Town

Wanted | A 'Desi' Model For Fashion Education

Pictures And Words: Holding Truth To Power In An Unequal World

A Stitch In Time...How The Pandemic Changed The Fashion World

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

The Hands That Feed The Nation

The Hands That Feed The Nation

The Sacred Feminine

The Sacred Feminine

Which Side Are You On?

Which Side Are You On?

Singhu Snapshots: Slogans, Sports And Songs

Singhu Snapshots: Slogans, Sports And Songs

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

New Style Sheet: Fashion Industry Goes Online To Beat Covid Blues

New Style Sheet: Fashion Industry Goes Online To Beat Covid Blues

How Art Uplifts Journalism By Lending Soul To The Story

How Art Uplifts Journalism By Lending Soul To The Story

SRK Diary | DU Professor Who Starred As Shah Rukh Khan's 'Love Interest' 30 Years Ago

SRK Diary | DU Professor Who Starred As Shah Rukh Khan's 'Love Interest' 30 Years Ago

Kerala Art Exhibition Explores Hope And Despair In Post-Covid World

Kerala Art Exhibition Explores Hope And Despair In Post-Covid World

Read More from Outlook

Protest Poetry: How Pash's Words Kept The Spirit Of Farmer Agitations Alive

Protest Poetry: How Pash's Words Kept The Spirit Of Farmer Agitations Alive

Suhas Munshi / The stirring poem, titled 'Sab Ton Khatarnaak' (The Most Dangerous), has become the leitmotif of the farmers' protests, which kept the hearts of protestors lit with hope.

Farm Laws To Be Repealed But For Women Farmers, The Battle Has Only Just Begun

Farm Laws To Be Repealed But For Women Farmers, The Battle Has Only Just Begun

Preetha Nair / Scores of women participants in the agitation have tales of the neglect faced by women farmers in India, who remain invisible and relegated to the fringe with no ownership on land.

IND Vs NZ, 2nd T20, Live: New Zealand Reach 84/2 After 10 Overs

IND Vs NZ, 2nd T20, Live: New Zealand Reach 84/2 After 10 Overs

Koushik Paul / Follow live cricket scores of India vs New Zealand 2nd T20 in Ranchi today. India won the first match in Jaipur.

At Ghazipur Border, Farm Law Announcement Met With Cautious Enthusiasm

At Ghazipur Border, Farm Law Announcement Met With Cautious Enthusiasm

Vikas Pathak / The farmers are not-committal at Ghazipur border to when they would return back to their homes.

Advertisement