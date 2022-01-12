Friday, Jan 14, 2022
An Affair To Remember: Bollywood’s Tryst With Romantic Love

Bollywood’s tryst with romantic love has oscillated between the sublime and the ridiculous.

Illustrations: Shutterstock

2022-01-14T16:33:26+05:30
Giridhar Jha
24 January 2022

What would Bollywood be without its love stories? Simple, it would be anything but Bollywood! From the time when romantic love on-screen meant keeping a platonic distance from each other to the digital era of no-holds-barred passion between the sheets, the good, old romance has evolved organically in its many-splendoured forms in Hindi cinema. It has been a fascinating journey of love on celluloid. On one hand, die-hard romantics have sung innumerable paeans to love but some seemingly misogynistic souls have also denounced mohabbat as a bekaar, bedaam ke cheez (worthless thing). In fact, love has been the common thread between the diametrically opposite worlds of formulaic flicks and realistic cinema.

Here is a not-so-sneak peek into the Bollywood-exclusive world of love where dilwala gets the dulhania in his arms and diljala ends up with a bottle of daaru in hand. Enjoy a mushy ride ahead!

