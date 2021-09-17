Friday, Sep 17, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Business Read Between The University Rankings

Read Between The University Rankings

Rankings largely reinforce the dominant impressions about institutions’ reputations, says little about students’ needs

Read Between The University Rankings
Photograph by Suresh K. Pandey

Trending

Read Between The University Rankings
outlookindia.com
2021-09-17T18:48:11+05:30
Saikat Majumdar
Saikat Majumdar

Saikat Majumdar

More stories from Saikat Majumdar
View All

27 September 2021

I would strongly advise students not take institutional rankings as the absolute criterion of their choice of where to study. To students who can dare to be imaginative and experimental, I would go one step farther and say, don’t even consider them as your primary criterion. When it comes to ranking systems in India, these rankings simply indicate traditional and popular assumptions about education and excellence, failing to take into account changes that come with time, needs of particular students, or for that matter, the rapidly evolving needs of the world order. There are many reasons behind this. But let me begin with a personal experience that shaped and eventually upset educational choices made in my own family.

ALSO READ: With A Legacy Of Fine Knowledge, India On Way To Become A Global Education Hub?

In 2016, when we moved from California to Delhi, our professional move was part of a significant step in the...

Tags

Saikat Majumdar India Education Rankings & Stats University Indian Students Higher Education Business Cover Stories Opinion
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

More from Business

Outlook-ICARE India’s Top Universities Rankings 2021: Top 21 Private Medical Universities

Outlook-ICARE India’s Top Universities Rankings 2021: Top 21 Private Medical Universities

Outlook-ICARE India’s Top Universities Rankings 2021: Top 15 Government Medical Universities

Outlook-ICARE India’s Top Universities Rankings 2021: Top 20 Technical Universities

Outlook-ICARE India’s Top Universities Rankings 2021: Top 75 State Public Universities

Outlook-ICARE India’s Top Universities Rankings 2021: Top 25 Central Universities

Outlook-ICARE India’s Top Universities Rankings 2021: Top 45 Deemed To Be Universities

Outlook-ICARE India’s Top Universities Rankings 2021: Top 12 Emerging Private Universities

Outlook-ICARE India’s Top Universities Rankings 2021: Top 50 State Private Universities

Photo Gallery

BJP Supporters Celebrate PM Narendra Modi's 71st Birthday

BJP Supporters Celebrate PM Narendra Modi's 71st Birthday

Love All! Former Tennis World No. 1 Simona Halep Marries In Romania

Love All! Former Tennis World No. 1 Simona Halep Marries In Romania

Madrid Fashion Week

Madrid Fashion Week

Ganesh Visarjan 2021: Devotees Bid Adieu To Lord Ganesh

Ganesh Visarjan 2021: Devotees Bid Adieu To Lord Ganesh

More from Business

For Quality Education, Wire In To The World

For Quality Education, Wire In To The World

Study In Contrast: India’s Export And Import Of Students

Study In Contrast: India’s Export And Import Of Students

Technology Can Help Students Overcome Language Barriers: Prof V. Ramgopal Rao

Technology Can Help Students Overcome Language Barriers: Prof V. Ramgopal Rao

Knowledge Democracy Spreads Through IITs And Top Institutes

Knowledge Democracy Spreads Through IITs And Top Institutes

Read More from Outlook

Nitin Gadkari Claims He Makes Rs 4 Lakh Every Month From YouTube For His Lecture Videos

Nitin Gadkari Claims He Makes Rs 4 Lakh Every Month From YouTube For His Lecture Videos

Outlook Web Desk / The Union Minister claims he became a chef and started cooking at home and has delivered more than 950 lectures online.

PM's Birthday Gift: 1 Crore Vaccinations In A Day As Health Ministry Pushes For New Record

PM's Birthday Gift: 1 Crore Vaccinations In A Day As Health Ministry Pushes For New Record

Outlook Web Desk / Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said the country will all make a new record of COVID-19 vaccination, which will be a birthday gift to PM Narendra Modi.

Why Moratorium On AGR Dues And Other Reforms Are Too Little, Too Late For Telecom Sector

Why Moratorium On AGR Dues And Other Reforms Are Too Little, Too Late For Telecom Sector

Neeraj Thakur / The real trouble for the telecom operators began when the government decided to price the 3G spectrum at a very high rate which eventually gave it a windfall gain of Rs 67,719 crore.

J&K Asks Govt Employees To Submit Reports On Their Family And Associates

J&K Asks Govt Employees To Submit Reports On Their Family And Associates

Naseer Ganai / Government employees in J&K have been warned of action in case they fail to submit detailed reports on their relatives, persons sharing residential space with 'hostile' links.

Advertisement