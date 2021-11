2021-11-10T12:22:58+05:30 India's Best B-Schools 2022: Top Private MBA Institutions - West Zone outlookindia.com 2021-11-12T16:54:11+05:30

Rank 2021Name of InstitutePlaceStateOverall Score 1 SYMBIOSIS INSTITUTE OF BUSINESS MANAGEMENT Pune Maharashtra 91.38 2 GOA INSTITUTE OF MANAGEMENT Sattari Goa 84.4 3 SYMBIOSIS CENTER FOR MANAGEMENT & HUMAN RESOURCE DEVELOPMENT Pune Maharashtra 79.45 4 INSTITUTE OF HEALTH MANAGEMENT RESEARCH (IIHMR JAIPUR) Jaipur Rajasthan 79.38 5 L N WELINGKAR INSTITUTE OF MANAGEMENT DEVELOPMENT & RESEARCH Mumbai Maharashtra 78.73 6 INSTITUTE OF RURAL MANAGEMENT Anand Gujarat 78.66 7 PANDIT DEENDAYAL PETROLEUM UNIVERSITY Ahmedabad Gujarat 76.01 8 N L DALMIA INSTITUTE OF MANAGEMENT STUDIES AND RESEARCH Mumbai Maharashtra 72.34 9 ITM BUSINESS SCHOOL Navi Mumbai Maharashtra 72.06 10 SYMBIOSIS INSTITUTE OF MEDIA & COMMUNICATION Pune Maharashtra 71.35 11 GANPAT UNIVERSITY Mehsana Gujarat 70.67 12 MANIPAL UNIVERSITY Jaipur Rajasthan 69.88 13 PARUL UNIVERSITY Vadodara Gujarat 66.91 14 SYMBIOSIS INSTITUTE OF OPERATIONS MANAGEMENT (SIOM) Nashik Maharashtra 66.25 15 LEXICON MANAGEMENT INSTITUTE OF LEADERSHIP & EXCELLENCE Pune Maharashtra 63.8 16 SHANTI BUSINESS SCHOOL Ahmedabad Gujarat 63.78 17 SYMBIOSIS CENTER FOR INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY (SCIT) Pune Maharashtra 60.61 18 SYMBIOSIS INSTITUTE OF DIGITAL & TELECOM MANAGEMENT Pune Maharashtra 59.56 19 INSTITUTE OF RURAL MANAGEMENT Jaipur Rajasthan 57.26 20 SYMBIOSIS STUDIES OF COMPUTER STUDIES & RESEARCH (SICSR) Pune Maharashtra 55.23 21 IIEBM INDUS BUSINESS SCHOOL Pune Maharashtra 54.81 22 JAGAN INSTITUTE OF MANAGEMENT STUDIES Jaipur Rajasthan 53.99 23 INSTITUTE FOR TECHNOLOGY AND MANAGEMENT Navi Mumbai Maharashtra 52.82 24 VIVEKANAND EDUCATION SOCIETY'S BUSINESS SCHOOL Mumbai Maharashtra 52.01 25 NIIT UNIVERSITY Neemrana Rajasthan 50.61 26 INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL OF BUSINESS AND MEDIA (ISB&M) Pune Maharashtra 49.83 27 PUNE INSTITUTE OF BUSINESS MANAGEMENT Pune Maharashtra 49.53 28 NIMS UNIVERSITY Jaipur Rajasthan 49.13 29 LALA LAJPATRAI INSTITUTE OF MANAGEMENT STUDIES Mumbai Maharashtra 46.82 30 UNIVERSITY OF ENGINEERING & MANAGEMENT (UEM) Jaipur Rajasthan 44.35 31 RIZVI INSTITUTE OF MANAGEMENT STUDIES AND RESEARCH Mumbai Maharashtra 43.93 32 MIT ADT UNIVERSITY Pune Maharashtra 42.69 33 CENTRAL INSTITUTE OF BUSINESS MANAGEMENT, RESEARCH & DEVELOPMENT Nagpur Maharashtra 41.93 34 MIT WORLD PEACE UNIVERSITY Pune Maharashtra 41.71