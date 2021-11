2021-11-10T12:18:50+05:30 India's Best B-Schools 2022: Top Private MBA Institutions - East Zone outlookindia.com 2021-11-12T16:52:22+05:30

Rank 2021Name of InstitutePlaceStateOverall Score 1 XLRI XAVIER SCHOOL OF MANAGEMENT Jamshedpur Jharkhand 93.49 2 XAVIER INSTITUTE OF MANAGEMENT BHUBANESHWAR, XIM UNIVERSITY Bhubaneswar Odisha 88.24 3 KALINGA INSTITUTE OF INDUSTRIAL TECHNOLOGY Bhubaneswar Odisha 85.58 4 INTERNATIONAL MANAGEMENT INSTITUTE Kolkata West Bengal 79.55 5 XAVIER INSTITUTE OF SOCIAL SERVICE, RANCHI Ranchi Jharkhand 69.57 6 CENTURION UNIVERSITY OF TECHNOLOGY AND MANAGEMENT Bhubaneswar Odisha 67.15 7 CALCUTTA BUSINESS SCHOOL Kolkata West Bengal 66.41 8 SISTER NIVEDITA UNIVERSITY Kolkata West Bengal 62.31 9 INSTITUTE OF MANAGEMENT & INFORMATION SCIENCE Bhubaneswar Odisha 53.95 10 INTERNATIONAL MANAGEMENT INSTITUTE Bhubaneswar Odisha 46.2 11 UNIVERSITY OF ENGINEERING & MANAGEMENT (UEM) Kolkata West Bengal 45.24 12 INSTITUTE OF ENGINEERING & MANAGEMENT (IEM) Kolkata West Bengal 44.75 13 JIS UNIVERSITY Kolkata West Bengal 44.45 Rank 2021 1 Name Of Institute XLRI XAVIER SCHOOL OF MANAGEMENT Place Jamshedpur State Jharkhand Overall Score 93.49 Rank 2021 2 Name Of Institute XAVIER INSTITUTE OF MANAGEMENT BHUBANESHWAR, XIM UNIVERSITY Place Bhubaneswar State Odisha Overall Score 88.24 Rank 2021 3 Name Of Institute KALINGA INSTITUTE OF INDUSTRIAL TECHNOLOGY Place Bhubaneswar State Odisha Overall Score 85.58 Rank 2021 4 Name Of Institute INTERNATIONAL MANAGEMENT INSTITUTE Place Kolkata State West Bengal Overall Score 79.55 Rank 2021 5 Name Of Institute XAVIER INSTITUTE OF SOCIAL SERVICE, RANCHI Place Ranchi State Jharkhand Overall Score 69.57 Rank 2021 6 Name Of Institute CENTURION UNIVERSITY OF TECHNOLOGY AND MANAGEMENT Place Bhubaneswar State Odisha Overall Score 67.15 Rank 2021 7 Name Of Institute CALCUTTA BUSINESS SCHOOL Place Kolkata State West Bengal Overall Score 66.41 Rank 2021 8 Name Of Institute SISTER NIVEDITA UNIVERSITY Place Kolkata State West Bengal Overall Score 62.31 Rank 2021 9 Name Of Institute INSTITUTE OF MANAGEMENT & INFORMATION SCIENCE Place Bhubaneswar State Odisha Overall Score 53.95 Rank 2021 10 Name Of Institute INTERNATIONAL MANAGEMENT INSTITUTE Place Bhubaneswar State Odisha Overall Score 46.2 Rank 2021 11 Name Of Institute UNIVERSITY OF ENGINEERING & MANAGEMENT (UEM) Place Kolkata State West Bengal Overall Score 45.24 Rank 2021 12 Name Of Institute INSTITUTE OF ENGINEERING & MANAGEMENT (IEM) Place Kolkata State West Bengal Overall Score 44.75 Rank 2021 13 Name Of Institute JIS UNIVERSITY Place Kolkata State West Bengal Overall Score 44.45 ALSO READ NEP 2020: Time To Move Beyond The Talk And Implement The Roadmap India's Best B-Schools 2022: Dial B For The Best India's Best B-Schools 2022: Top Public MBA Institutions In India India's Best B-Schools 2022: Top Private MBA Institutions In India India's Best B-Schools 2022: Top Private MBA Institutions - North Zone India's Best B-Schools 2022: Top Private MBA Institutions - South Zone India's Best B-Schools 2022: Top Private MBA Institutions - West Zone India's Best B-Schools 2022: Top Private MBA Institutions - Central Zone India's Best B-Schools 2022: Top Institutions Of National...