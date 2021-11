2021-11-10T13:38:37+05:30 India's Best B-Schools 2022: Top Private B-Schools - Pune outlookindia.com 2021-11-12T17:08:44+05:30

Rank 2021Name of InstitutePlaceStateOverall Score 1 SYMBIOSIS INSTITUTE OF BUSINESS MANAGEMENT Pune Maharashtra 91.38 2 SYMBIOSIS CENTER FOR MANAGEMENT & HUMAN RESOURCE DEVELOPMENT Pune Maharashtra 79.45 3 SYMBIOSIS INSTITUTE OF MEDIA & COMMUNICATION Pune Maharashtra 71.35 4 LEXICON MANAGEMENT INSTITUTE OF LEADERSHIP & EXCELLENCE Pune Maharashtra 63.8 5 SYMBIOSIS CENTER FOR INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY (SCIT) Pune Maharashtra 60.61 6 SYMBIOSIS INSTITUTE OF DIGITAL & TELECOM MANAGEMENT Pune Maharashtra 59.56 7 SYMBIOSIS STUDIES OF COMPUTER STUDIES & RESEARCH (SICSR) Pune Maharashtra 55.23 8 IIEBM INDUS BUSINESS SCHOOL Pune Maharashtra 54.81 9 INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL OF BUSINESS AND MEDIA (ISB&M) Pune Maharashtra 49.83 10 PUNE INSTITUTE OF BUSINESS MANAGEMENT Pune Maharashtra 49.53 11 MIT ADT UNIVERSITY Pune Maharashtra 42.69 12 MIT WORLD PEACE UNIVERSITY Pune Maharashtra 41.71