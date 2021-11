2021-11-10T13:36:24+05:30 India's Best B-Schools 2022: Top Private B-Schools - Mumbai outlookindia.com 2021-11-12T17:07:37+05:30

Rank 2021Name of InstitutePlaceStateOverall Score 1 L N WELINGKAR INSTITUTE OF MANAGEMENT DEVELOPMENT & RESEARCH Mumbai Maharashtra 78.73 2 N L DALMIA INSTITUTE OF MANAGEMENT STUDIES AND RESEARCH Mumbai Maharashtra 72.34 3 ITM BUSINESS SCHOOL Navi Mumbai Maharashtra 72.06 4 INSTITUTE FOR TECHNOLOGY AND MANAGEMENT Navi Mumbai Maharashtra 52.82 5 VIVEKANAND EDUCATION SOCIETY'S BUSINESS SCHOOL Mumbai Maharashtra 52.01 6 LALA LAJPATRAI INSTITUTE OF MANAGEMENT STUDIES Mumbai Maharashtra 46.82 7 RIZVI INSTITUTE OF MANAGEMENT STUDIES AND RESEARCH Mumbai Maharashtra 43.93