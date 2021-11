2021-11-10T12:46:34+05:30 India's Best B-Schools 2022: Top Private B-Schools - Delhi-NCR outlookindia.com 2021-11-12T17:05:34+05:30

Rank 2021Name of InstitutePlaceStateOverall Score 1 MANAGEMENT DEVELOPMENT INSTITUTION Gurgaon Haryana 91.83 2 INTERNATIONAL MANAGEMENT INSTITUTE, NEW DELHI New Delhi Delhi 88.08 3 AMITY BUSINESS SCHOOL, AMITY UNIVERSITY Noida Uttar Pradesh 86.14 4 INSTITUTE OF MANAGEMENT TECHNOLOGY Ghaziabad Uttar Pradesh 83.61 5 LAL BAHADUR SHASTRI INSTITUTE OF MANAGEMENT New Delhi Delhi 79.05 6 JAGAN INSTITUTE OF MANAGEMENT STUDIES (JIMS) New Delhi Delhi 73.72 7 JAIPURIA SCHOOL OF BUSINESS Ghaziabad Uttar Pradesh 67.38 8 JAGANNATH INTERNATIONAL MANAGEMENT SCHOOL New Delhi Delhi 64.05 9 MANAV RACHNA INTERNATIONAL INSTITUTE OF RESEARCH & STUDIES Faridabad Haryana 63.24 10 INSTITUTE OF MANAGEMENT STUDIES Ghaziabad Uttar Pradesh 62.63 11 BIRLA INSTITUTE OF MANAGEMENT TECHNOLOGY Noida Uttar Pradesh 61.9 12 INSTITUTE OF HEALTH MANAGEMENT RESEARCH (IIHMR DELHI) New Delhi Delhi 49.05 13 LLOYD BUSINESS SCHOOL Greater Noida Uttar Pradesh 47.79 14 SRM UNIVERSITY Sonepat Haryana 47.11 15 NICE SCHOOL OF BUSINESS STUDIES, SHOBHIT UNIVERSITY Meerut Uttar Pradesh 46.71 16 GREATER NOIDA INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY Greater Noida Uttar Pradesh 43.34 17 USHA & LAKSHMI MITTAL INSTITUTE OF MANAGEMENT New Delhi Delhi 41.34 18 DELHI BUSINESS SCHOOL New Delhi Delhi 38.99