India's Best B-Schools 2022: Top Private B-Schools - Chennai

Rank 2021Name of InstitutePlaceStateOverall Score 1 GREAT LAKES INSTITUTE OF MANAGEMENT Chennai Tamil Nadu 90.64 2 LOYOLA INSTITUTE OF BUSINESS ADMINISTRATION Chennai Tamil Nadu 87.67 3 SRM INSTITUTE OF SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY Chennai Tamil Nadu 74.3 4 SATHYABAMA INSTITUTE OF SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY Chennai Tamil Nadu 61.58 5 HINDUSTAN INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY & SCIENCE Chennai Tamil Nadu 59.56 6 INSTITUTE FOR TECHNOLOGY & MANAGEMENT Chennai Tamil Nadu 54.48 7 SRM EASWARI ENGINEERING COLLEGE Chennai Tamil Nadu 53.49 8 DR M G R EDUCATIONAL AND RESEARCH INSTITUTE Chennai Tamil Nadu 50.17 Rank 2021 1 Name Of Institute GREAT LAKES INSTITUTE OF MANAGEMENT Place Chennai State Tamil Nadu Overall Score 90.64 Rank 2021 2 Name Of Institute LOYOLA INSTITUTE OF BUSINESS ADMINISTRATION Place Chennai State Tamil Nadu Overall Score 87.67 Rank 2021 3 Name Of Institute SRM INSTITUTE OF SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY Place Chennai State Tamil Nadu Overall Score 74.3 Rank 2021 4 Name Of Institute SATHYABAMA INSTITUTE OF SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY Place Chennai State Tamil Nadu Overall Score 61.58 Rank 2021 5 Name Of Institute HINDUSTAN INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY & SCIENCE Place Chennai State Tamil Nadu Overall Score 59.56 Rank 2021 6 Name Of Institute INSTITUTE FOR TECHNOLOGY & MANAGEMENT Place Chennai State Tamil Nadu Overall Score 54.48 Rank 2021 7 Name Of Institute SRM EASWARI ENGINEERING COLLEGE Place Chennai State Tamil Nadu Overall Score 53.49 Rank 2021 8 Name Of Institute DR M G R EDUCATIONAL AND RESEARCH INSTITUTE Place Chennai State Tamil Nadu Overall Score 50.17