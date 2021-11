2021-11-10T12:43:21+05:30 India's Best B-Schools 2022: Top Private Affiliated Colleges outlookindia.com 2021-11-12T17:02:57+05:30

Rank 2021Name of InstitutePlaceStateOverall Score 1 L N WELINGKAR INSTITUTE OF MANAGEMENT DEVELOPMENT & RESEARCH Mumbai Maharashtra 78.73 2 N L DALMIA INSTITUTE OF MANAGEMENT STUDIES AND RESEARCH Mumbai Maharashtra 72.34 3 PRESTIGE INSTITUTE OF MANAGEMENT AND RESEARCH Indore Madhya Pradesh 64.34 4 VIGNANA JYOTHI INSTITUTE OF MANAGEMENT Hyderabad Telangana 63.59 5 RV INSTITUTE OF MANAGEMENT Bangalore Karnataka 56.96 6 RUNGTA COLLEGE OF ENGINEERING & TECHNOLOGY, BHILAI Bhilai Chhattisgarh 55.80 7 PRESTIGE INSTITUTE OF MANAGEMENT Gwalior Madhya Pradesh 55.51 8 KRUPANIDHI GROUP OF INSTITUTIONS Bangalore Karnataka 53.63 9 SRM EASWARI ENGINEERING COLLEGE Chennai Tamil Nadu 53.49 10 VIVEKANAND EDUCATION SOCIETY'S BUSINESS SCHOOL Mumbai Maharashtra 52.01 11 SONA SCHOOL OF MANAGEMENT Salem Tamil Nadu 51.04 12 PUNE INSTITUTE OF BUSINESS MANAGEMENT Pune Maharashtra 49.53 13 LLOYD BUSINESS SCHOOL Greater Noida Uttar Pradesh 47.79 14 LALA LAJPATRAI INSTITUTE OF MANAGEMENT STUDIES Mumbai Maharashtra 46.82 15 IES COLLEGE OF TECHNOLOGY Bhopal Madhya Pradesh 46.80 16 TKM INSTITUTE OF MANAGEMENT Kollam Kerala 45.20 17 RIZVI INSTITUTE OF MANAGEMENT STUDIES AND RESEARCH Mumbai Maharashtra 43.93 18 GREATER NOIDA INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY Greater Noida Uttar Pradesh 43.34 19 SAGAR INSTITUTE OF RESEARCH & TECHNOLOGY Bhopal Madhya Pradesh 42.76 20 CENTRAL INSTITUTE OF BUSINESS MANAGEMENT, RESEARCH & DEVELOPMENT Nagpur Maharashtra 41.93 21 SESHADRIPURAM INSTITUTE OF MANAGEMENT STUDIES Bengaluru Karnataka 41.06 22 K V INSTITUTE OF MANAGEMENT AND INFORMATION STUDIES Coimbatore Tamil Nadu 39.13 23 PRESTIGE INSTITUTE OF MANAGEMENT Dewas Madhya Pradesh 39.02 24 DOON BUSINESS SCHOOL Dehradun Uttarakhand 38.83