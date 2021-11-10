2021-11-10T13:48:14+05:30
India's Best B-Schools 2022: Top Featured Sector Specialist Institutions
outlookindia.com
2021-11-12T17:12:10+05:30
Name of InstituteCitySectors
Amity School of Urban management
Noida
Infrastructure and Real Estate management
IIFT
New Delhi
International Business
IIM
Lucknow
IT/Systems
IIM
Kolkata
Healthcare Management
IIT Madras
Chennai
Operation Management & Enterprise
IPE
Hyderabad
Formulation of Policies
IRMA
Anand
Rural management
Manage
Hyderabad
Agriculture
NIIE
Mumbai
Industrial Engineering
XLRI - Xavier School Of Management
Jamshedpur
Human Resources
In alphabetical order
