2021-11-10T13:48:14+05:30 India's Best B-Schools 2022: Top Featured Sector Specialist Institutions outlookindia.com 2021-11-12T17:12:10+05:30

Name of InstituteCitySectors Amity School of Urban management Noida Infrastructure and Real Estate management IIFT New Delhi International Business IIM Lucknow IT/Systems IIM Kolkata Healthcare Management IIT Madras Chennai Operation Management & Enterprise IPE Hyderabad Formulation of Policies IRMA Anand Rural management Manage Hyderabad Agriculture NIIE Mumbai Industrial Engineering XLRI - Xavier School Of Management Jamshedpur Human Resources