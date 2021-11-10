Advertisement
Friday, Nov 12, 2021
Outlook-ICARE India MBA Rankings 2022

India's Best B-Schools 2022: Top Featured Sector Specialist Institutions

MBA Rankings: Outlook-ICARE's annual rankings of top Featured Sector Specialist Institutions for MBA for 2022 can help students make an informed choice. Here's the full list.

India's Best B-Schools 2022: Top Featured Sector Specialist Institutions
Photograph by Tribhuvan Tiwari
India's Best B-Schools 2022: Top Featured Sector Specialist Institutions
2021-11-12T17:12:10+05:30

22 November 2021

Name of InstituteCitySectors Amity School of Urban management Noida Infrastructure and Real Estate management IIFT New Delhi International Business IIM Lucknow IT/Systems IIM Kolkata Healthcare Management IIT Madras Chennai Operation Management & Enterprise IPE Hyderabad Formulation of Policies IRMA Anand Rural management Manage Hyderabad Agriculture NIIE Mumbai Industrial Engineering XLRI - Xavier School Of Management Jamshedpur Human Resources   Name Of Institute Amity School of Urban management City Noida Sectors Infrastructure and Real Estate management Name Of Institute IIFT Place New Delhi Sectors International Business Name Of Institute IIM Place Lucknow Sectors IT/Systems Name Of Institute IIM Place Kolkata Sectors Healthcare Management Name Of Institute IIT Madras Place Chennai Sectors Operation Management & Enterprise Name Of Institute IPE Place Hyderabad Sectors Formulation of Policies Name Of Institute IRMA Place Anand Sectors Rural management Name Of Institute Manage Place Hyderabad Sectors Agriculture Name Of Institute NIIE Place Mumbai Sectors Industrial Engineering Name Of Institute XLRI - Xavier School Of Management Place Jamshedpur Sectors Human Resources     In alphabetical order

Best B-Schools Education Outlook Ranks Rankings & Stats Outlook-ICARE Rankings India’s Best B-Schools 2022 Business
