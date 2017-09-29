Deep Throat

Biting Bytes

Now that there are two establi­shed AIADMK factions—EPS and TTV—the party’s organs will also have two avatars. The official daily Namadhu Dr. MGR and channel Jaya TV are owned by V.K. Sasikala’s family, and naturally support T.T.V. Dhinakaran. The EPS group, realising the need for having their own platform to reach out to cadres, is floating its own daily Namma Dr. MGR and a channel named Amma TV. Now the real war of words will happen between these two dailies and channels, whereas previously it used to be against pro-DMK channels and dailies. So get ready for MGR versus MGR and Jaya versus Amma.

Numbers Game

The main task of the Press Information Bureau (PIB) has been to act as a bridge between the media and the government by communicating official policies and decisions. The endeavour: image-building of the Government of India. Now, PIB officers have been given the additional task of verifying the circulation of newspapers and publications at national and district level. This was being earlier done by the Registrar of Newspapers for India (RNI). The buzz is that RNI will now issue only circulation certificates based on the PIB rep­ort. Government’s Directorate of Advertising and Visual Publicity will go by these figures while releasing ads to the publications. Government ads are major source of revenue for media houses.

Exit The Dragon

The Swadeshi Jagran Manch (SJM) has found an ingenious way to step up its drive against Chinese goods. Making full use of the festival season, the RSS-affiliate has tied up with Ram­lila committees across Delhi to screen a three-minute movie to spread awareness against China and Chinese products. The provocative film, made by Delhi SJM chief Atul Gangwar, warns the government against becoming a “Chinese colony”. The SJM’s campaign will culminate in a rally at Delhi’s Ramlila Maidan on October 29. “The Opposit­ion is not doing its job, so we have to demand change in government policies,” says an SJM activist.