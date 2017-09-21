Deep Throat

The Vastu Mail
A high-profile minister in the Narendra Modi Cabinet, who recently took charge of a challenging portfolio, allegedly brought a Vastu consultant to his headquarters. To ensure smooth running of the ministry, the consultant is believed to have suggested some alterations in the colour-scheme and the position of the minister’s table, and also advised the minister to keep certain plants at strategic positions in the office. All this is supposed to ensure an incident-free stint for the minister. Some years ago, senior officials of the same ministry considered conducting a ‘havan’ to help them get through a trying time.
Montblanc Marxism
Expelled from his party, this young MP was once considered a future leader of the Left. He had been a favourite within the party since his days as a fiery student leader, and was sent to Parliament despite opposition from the party’s state committee. However, his alleged penchant for a lavish lifestyle and “moral degeneration in relation to women” went against party norms. More than a dozen women within the party have allegedly complained about his ‘womanising ways’. His ex-wife, a party worker herself, even complained of domestic violence. The MP liked to flaunt expensive accessories like an Apple watch and Montblanc pens. He was hardly a model of simple living and high thinking, complain his party leaders.
Dispassionate Advocacy
The 18 pro-Dhinakaran AIADMK MLAs were represented in the Madras High Court by a senior advocate who had appeared against V.K. Sasikala in the wealth case. He had convinced the SC to agree to deliver the verdict within a week after Sasikala was elected CM candidate, prompting the Governor to delay her swearing-in. Ultimately, she was sent to jail for corruption and amassing wealth illegally. And here was the same lawyer explaining that the MLAs (who incidentally swear by the same Sasikala) only wanted a change of CM since the current government had become extremely corrupt.
Overheard The corridors of power are buzzing over the names of businessmen and politicians that may tumble out after the arrest of Dawood Ibrahim’s brother in Mumbai.
