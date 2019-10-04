World Of Work

Rising

Some kinds of skills in demand are common across domains, they crop up again and again, whether in Energy & Mining, Banking & Insurance, Healthcare, Manufacturing or Retail. No surprises here:

IT & Telecom

Software developers (app, web, ­computer)

Customer service ­representatives Computer systems analysts

Financial analysts

Computer and information systems managers

Business operations ­specialists

General and operations managers

Energy & Mining

Electrical engineers

Electrical and ­electronics ­technicians

Accountants and ­auditors

Management ­analysts

Sales ­representatives

Engineers by training

Banking & Insurance

Loan officers

Personal finance advisors

Healthcare

Registered nurses

Personal care aides

Home health aides

Childcare workers

Dental hygienists

Maids and cleaners

Physiotherapists

Medical and health services managers

Manufacturing

Engineers by training

Accountants and auditors

Sales managers

First-line supervisors of office ­support workers

Retail

Sales representatives

Demonstrators and product ­promoters

First-line supervisors of retail sales workers

Labourers and freight, stock and material movers

Market research and marketing specialists Pharmacists

Falling

There’s also pattern in the kinds of skills universally waning in demand. Those as well as domain-specific changes have to do with low-tech skills or obsolete technology. For example:

Administration

Office clerks (billing, accounting, reception, etc)

Word processors and typists

Data entry keyers

Telephone operators

Food preparation workers

Energy

Power plant operators

Stationary ­engineers and boiler operators

Construction equipment engineers and operators

Welding, brazing and soldering machine operators

Service unit operators, oil, gas and mining

Meter readers, utilities

Heavy and tractor-trailer truck drivers

Mine ­shuttle car operators

Wind turbine service technicians

Banking and insurance

Bill and account collectors

Computer network support specialists

Secretaries and adm­inistrative assistants

Insurance sales agents

Tellers

Computer user support specialists

Healthcare

Medical secretaries

Pharmacy ­technicians

Medical transcriptionists

Clinical lab technicians

Medical equipment repairers

Manufacturing

Machinists

Assemblers

Packers and packagers

Food roasting, baking and drying machine operators

Metal and plastic drilling/boring machine tool ­setters

Aircraft structure and systems assemblers

Coating, painting, and spraying machine setters

Packaging and filling machine operators and tenders

Machine feeders and offbearers

Retail

Cargo and freight agents

Truck drivers

Weighers, measurers, checkers and samplers

Butchers and meat cutters

Automotive service technicians and mechanics

Packers and packagers

