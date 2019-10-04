Poshan
﻿
World Of Work

04 October 2019
outlookindia.com
2019-10-05T13:08:12+0530

Rising

Some kinds of skills in demand are common across domains, they crop up again and again, whether in Energy & Mining, Banking & Insurance, Healthcare, Manufacturing or Retail. No surprises here:

IT & Telecom

  • Software developers (app, web, ­computer)
  • Customer service ­representatives Computer systems analysts
  • Financial analysts
  • Computer and information systems managers
  • Business operations ­specialists
  • General and operations managers

Energy & Mining

  • Electrical engineers
  • Electrical and ­electronics ­technicians
  • Accountants and ­auditors
  • Management ­analysts
  • Sales ­representatives
  • Engineers by training

Banking & Insurance

  • Loan officers
  • Personal finance advisors

Healthcare

  • Registered nurses
  • Personal care aides
  • Home health aides
  • Childcare workers
  • Dental hygienists
  • Maids and cleaners
  • Physiotherapists
  • Medical and health services managers

Manufacturing

  • Engineers by training
  • Accountants and auditors
  • Sales managers
  • First-line supervisors of office ­support workers

Retail

  • Sales representatives
  • Demonstrators and product ­promoters
  • First-line supervisors of retail sales workers
  • Labourers and freight, stock and material movers
  • Market research and marketing specialists Pharmacists

Falling

There’s also pattern in the kinds of skills universally waning in demand. Those as well as domain-specific changes have to do with low-tech skills or obsolete technology. For example:

Administration

  • Office clerks (billing, accounting, reception, etc)
  • Word processors and typists
  • Data entry keyers
  • Telephone operators
  • Food preparation workers

Energy

  • Power plant operators
  • Stationary ­engineers and boiler operators
  • Construction equipment engineers and operators
  • Welding, brazing and soldering machine operators
  • Service unit operators, oil, gas and mining
  • Meter readers, utilities
  • Heavy and tractor-trailer truck drivers
  • Mine ­shuttle car operators
  • Wind turbine service technicians

Banking and insurance

  • Bill and account collectors
  • Computer network support specialists
  • Secretaries and adm­inistrative assistants
  • Insurance sales agents
  • Tellers
  • Computer user support specialists

Healthcare

  • Medical secretaries
  • Pharmacy ­technicians
  • Medical transcriptionists
  • Clinical lab technicians
  • Medical equipment repairers

Manufacturing

  • Machinists
  • Assemblers
  • Packers and packagers
  • Food roasting, baking and drying machine operators
  • Metal and plastic drilling/boring machine tool ­setters
  • Aircraft structure and systems assemblers
  • Coating, painting, and spraying machine setters
  • Packaging and filling machine operators and tenders
  • Machine feeders and offbearers

Retail

  • Cargo and freight agents
  • Truck drivers
  • Weighers, measurers, checkers and samplers
  • Butchers and meat cutters
  • Automotive service technicians and mechanics
  • Packers and packagers

