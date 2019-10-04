World Of Work

Rising
Some kinds of skills in demand are common across domains, they crop up again and again, whether in Energy & Mining, Banking & Insurance, Healthcare, Manufacturing or Retail. No surprises here:
IT & Telecom
- Software developers (app, web, computer)
- Customer service representatives Computer systems analysts
- Financial analysts
- Computer and information systems managers
- Business operations specialists
- General and operations managers
Energy & Mining
- Electrical engineers
- Electrical and electronics technicians
- Accountants and auditors
- Management analysts
- Sales representatives
- Engineers by training
Banking & Insurance
- Loan officers
- Personal finance advisors
Healthcare
- Registered nurses
- Personal care aides
- Home health aides
- Childcare workers
- Dental hygienists
- Maids and cleaners
- Physiotherapists
- Medical and health services managers
Manufacturing
- Engineers by training
- Accountants and auditors
- Sales managers
- First-line supervisors of office support workers
Retail
- Sales representatives
- Demonstrators and product promoters
- First-line supervisors of retail sales workers
- Labourers and freight, stock and material movers
- Market research and marketing specialists Pharmacists
Falling
There’s also pattern in the kinds of skills universally waning in demand. Those as well as domain-specific changes have to do with low-tech skills or obsolete technology. For example:
Administration
- Office clerks (billing, accounting, reception, etc)
- Word processors and typists
- Data entry keyers
- Telephone operators
- Food preparation workers
Energy
- Power plant operators
- Stationary engineers and boiler operators
- Construction equipment engineers and operators
- Welding, brazing and soldering machine operators
- Service unit operators, oil, gas and mining
- Meter readers, utilities
- Heavy and tractor-trailer truck drivers
- Mine shuttle car operators
- Wind turbine service technicians
Banking and insurance
- Bill and account collectors
- Computer network support specialists
- Secretaries and administrative assistants
- Insurance sales agents
- Tellers
- Computer user support specialists
Healthcare
- Medical secretaries
- Pharmacy technicians
- Medical transcriptionists
- Clinical lab technicians
- Medical equipment repairers
Manufacturing
- Machinists
- Assemblers
- Packers and packagers
- Food roasting, baking and drying machine operators
- Metal and plastic drilling/boring machine tool setters
- Aircraft structure and systems assemblers
- Coating, painting, and spraying machine setters
- Packaging and filling machine operators and tenders
- Machine feeders and offbearers
Retail
- Cargo and freight agents
- Truck drivers
- Weighers, measurers, checkers and samplers
- Butchers and meat cutters
- Automotive service technicians and mechanics
- Packers and packagers
Also Read
Outlook-ICARE India MBA Rankings 2020: Top Public MBA Institutions
Outlook-ICARE India MBA Rankings 2020: Top Private MBA Institutions
Outlook-ICARE India MBA Rankings 2020: Institutions Of National Importance
Outlook-ICARE India MBA Rankings 2020: University-Constituent Colleges
Outlook-ICARE India MBA Rankings 2020: Affiliated Colleges
Outlook-ICARE India MBA Rankings 2020: Standalone Institutions
Outlook-ICARE India MBA Rankings 2020: Top 50 Institutes In North Zone
Outlook-ICARE India MBA Rankings 2020: Top 60 Institutes In South Zone
Outlook-ICARE India MBA Rankings 2020: Top 15 Institutes In East Zone
Outlook-ICARE India MBA Rankings 2020: Top 10 Institutes In Central Zone
Outlook-ICARE India MBA Rankings 2020: Top 50 Institutes In West Zone
Outlook-ICARE India MBA Rankings 2020: Most Promising B-Schools
Adapt Or Perish! As Old Jobs Shrink, Are You Prepared For Jobs Of Future?
OPINION | The Importance Of Liberal Arts In Business Education Can't Be Denied
Deep-Tech: Cutting Edge Technology In Search Of Deep Pockets
OPINION | Why Private Sector Intervention Is Necessary In Higher Education
How Twinning Arrangements With Foreign Institutions Are Helping Indian Students Fly