B-Schools Rankings 2020: Top 60 Institutes In South Zone

Outlook-ICARE India MBA Rankings 2020: Here’s the list of top MBA institutes in South zone

04 October 2019
Photograph by Jitender Gupta
2019-10-05T13:05:09+0530
RANKINSTITUTIONPLACESTATEOVERALL SCORE
1 Indian Institute of Management Bangalore Karnataka 91.77
2 Indian Institute of Management Kozhikode Kerala 85.86
3 Indian Institute of Management Tiruchirappalli Tamil Nadu 78.53
4 Great Lakes Institute of Management Chennai Tamil Nadu 75.45
5 T. A. Pai Management Institute Manipal Karnataka 71.67
6 ICFAI Foundation for Higher Education Hyderabad Telangana 71.15
7 Loyola Institute of Business Administration Chennai Tamil Nadu 65.47
8 PSGIM, PSG College of Technology Coimbatore Tamil Nadu 62.92
9 Anna University Chennai Tamil Nadu 62.11
10 Alliance University Bangalore Karnataka 61.67
11 Vellore Institute of Technology Vellore Tamil Nadu 59.67
12 Institute for Financial Management and Research Satyavedu Andhra Pradesh 55.87
13 Bharathidasan Institute of Management Tiruchirappalli Tamil Nadu 54.72
14 Koneru Lakshmaiah Education Foundation University Guntur Andhra Pradesh 52.32
15 SRM Institute of Science and Technology Chennai Tamil Nadu 47.71
16 Jain university Bangalore Karnataka 41.32
17 PES University Bangalore Karnataka 40.17
18 Institute of Management Technology Hyderabad Telangana 37.19
19 Rajagiri Centre For Business Studies Kochi Kerala 36.05
20 Manipal Academy of Higher Education Manipal Karnataka 35.85
21 Amrita School of Business Coimbatore Tamil Nadu 35.72
22 B. S. Abdur Rahman Crescent Institute Of Science And Technology Chennai Tamil Nadu 33.60
23 University of Madras Chennai Tamil Nadu 33.06
24 Thiagarajar School of Management Madurai Tamil Nadu 32.17
25 Karunya Institute of Technology and Sciences Coimbatore Tamil Nadu 28.17
26 SSN School of Management Chennai Tamil Nadu 27.30
27 RV Institute of Management Bangalore Karnataka 26.51
28 St. Joseph's Institute of Management Bangalore Karnataka 26.07
29 JSS Academy of Higher Education & Research Mysore Karnataka 25.58
30 Gitam Hyderabad Business School Hyderabad Telangana 24.91
31 AIMS School of Business Bangalore Karnataka 24.61
32 M.S. Ramaiah Institute of Management Bangalore Karnataka 22.89
33 Institute of Public Enterprise (IPE) Hyderabad Telangana 22.51
34 Bharath Institute of Higher Education and Research Chennai Tamil Nadu 20.12
35 KCT Business School Coimbatore Tamil Nadu 18.52
36 SCMS Cochin School of Business Kochi Kerala 18.41
37 Sathyabama Institute of Science and Technology Chennai Tamil Nadu 16.78
38 The Shanmugha Arts, Science, Technology & Research Academy (SASTRA) Thanjavur Tamil Nadu 16.53
39 Saveetha School of Management Chennai Tamil Nadu 15.15
40 CMR University Bengaluru Karnataka 12.54
41 Kirloskar Institute of Advanced Management Studies Harihar Karnataka 11.34
42 Narsee Monjee Institute Of Management Studies (NMIMS) Bangalore Karnataka 10.67
43 Shri Dharmasthala Manjunatheshwara Institute For Management Development (SDMIMD) Mysore Karnataka 10.54
44 Sri Ramachandra Institute of Higher Education and Research Chennai Tamil Nadu 10.14
45 Xavier Institute of Management and Entrepreneurship (XIME) Bangalore Karnataka 10.01
46 Vels Institute of Science, Technology & Advanced Studies (VISTAS) Chennai Tamil Nadu 9.87
47 Vignana Jyothi Institute of Management Hyderabad Telangana 9.55
48 Hindustan Institute of Technology & Science Chennai Tamil Nadu 9.34
49 Gitam School of International Business Visakhapatnam Andhra Pradesh 9.11
50 Indus Business Academy (IBA) Bangalore Karnataka 8.78
51 Dayanand Sagar University Bengaluru Karnataka 7.58
52 Hallmark Business School Tiruchirappalli Tamil Nadu 6.77
53 Institute for Technology & Management Chennai Tamil Nadu 6.49
54 - 60 Annamalai University Chidambaram Tamil Nadu -
54 - 60 Indian Institute of Management Visakhapatnam Andhra Pradesh -
54 - 60 International School of Management Excellence Bangalore Karnataka -
54 - 60 Kristu Jayanti College Bangalore Karnataka -
54 - 60 NITTE School of Management Bangalore Karnataka -
54 - 60 PRIN.L.N.Welingkar Institute Of Management Development & Research Bangalore Karnataka -
54 - 60 Reva University Bengaluru Karnataka -
54 - 60 School of Management Studies, University of Hyderabad Hyderabad Telangana -
54 - 60 Sona School of Management Salem Tamil Nadu -
54 - 60 Sri Sathya Sai Institute of Higher Learning Prasanthi Nilayam Andhra Pradesh -
* Institutions in ranking bands are arranged in alphabetical order

Methodology

The Outlook-ICARE India MBA Rankings 2020 survey is a 100 per cent outcome-based assessment, developed with deep insights from the ind­ustry and backed by strong research. The goal is to design a comprehensive framework with an aim to assess institutes—public and private—offering MBA and related management degrees in India on globally relevant and employability-oriented parameters, which are Faculty-Student Ratio (FSR), Research Productivity and Quality, Faculty with PhD, Faculty Experience (Teaching/Corporate), Gender Diversity, Regional Diversity, Median Salary and Employability.

The overall rankings are in three broad categories: figures for all parameter heads are given for the Top 25 and Top 75 public and private institutions, respectively; only the total score is given for 76-125 (private); and since those in the 26-30 (public) and 126-150 (private) band have almost similar scores, the overall score is avoided for them. The institutions for which no scores were given are arranged in alphabetical order.

The rankings are further categorised into (1) Institutions of National Importance; (2) University Constituent Colleges (A college that belongs to a university and follows its curriculum and exam pattern); (3) Affiliated Colleges; (4) Standalone Institutions; (5) Top North, South, East, West and Central Zone institutions; (6) Most Promising B-schools or Rising Stars. The Most Promising B-schools or Rising Stars is not a ranking, only a listing. These institutions have the potential to be ranked in future exercises.

The rankings have been analysed and produced by the Indian Centre for Academic Rankings and Excellence (ICARE), a trusted and government-approved academic audit and ratings agency.

Keeping in mind the challenges surrounding data submission Outlook and ICARE have jointly created the first-of-its-kind B-schools listing after taking feedback from academic leaders. The outcome-based framework is analysed wholly on data available in public domain and through renowned third-party sources.

