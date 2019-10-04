B-Schools Rankings 2020: Top 60 Institutes In South Zone

|RANK
|INSTITUTION
|PLACE
|STATE
|OVERALL SCORE
|1
|Indian Institute of Management
|Bangalore
|Karnataka
|91.77
|2
|Indian Institute of Management
|Kozhikode
|Kerala
|85.86
|3
|Indian Institute of Management
|Tiruchirappalli
|Tamil Nadu
|78.53
|4
|Great Lakes Institute of Management
|Chennai
|Tamil Nadu
|75.45
|5
|T. A. Pai Management Institute
|Manipal
|Karnataka
|71.67
|6
|ICFAI Foundation for Higher Education
|Hyderabad
|Telangana
|71.15
|7
|Loyola Institute of Business Administration
|Chennai
|Tamil Nadu
|65.47
|8
|PSGIM, PSG College of Technology
|Coimbatore
|Tamil Nadu
|62.92
|9
|Anna University
|Chennai
|Tamil Nadu
|62.11
|10
|Alliance University
|Bangalore
|Karnataka
|61.67
|11
|Vellore Institute of Technology
|Vellore
|Tamil Nadu
|59.67
|12
|Institute for Financial Management and Research
|Satyavedu
|Andhra Pradesh
|55.87
|13
|Bharathidasan Institute of Management
|Tiruchirappalli
|Tamil Nadu
|54.72
|14
|Koneru Lakshmaiah Education Foundation University
|Guntur
|Andhra Pradesh
|52.32
|15
|SRM Institute of Science and Technology
|Chennai
|Tamil Nadu
|47.71
|16
|Jain university
|Bangalore
|Karnataka
|41.32
|17
|PES University
|Bangalore
|Karnataka
|40.17
|18
|Institute of Management Technology
|Hyderabad
|Telangana
|37.19
|19
|Rajagiri Centre For Business Studies
|Kochi
|Kerala
|36.05
|20
|Manipal Academy of Higher Education
|Manipal
|Karnataka
|35.85
|21
|Amrita School of Business
|Coimbatore
|Tamil Nadu
|35.72
|22
|B. S. Abdur Rahman Crescent Institute Of Science And Technology
|Chennai
|Tamil Nadu
|33.60
|23
|University of Madras
|Chennai
|Tamil Nadu
|33.06
|24
|Thiagarajar School of Management
|Madurai
|Tamil Nadu
|32.17
|25
|Karunya Institute of Technology and Sciences
|Coimbatore
|Tamil Nadu
|28.17
|26
|SSN School of Management
|Chennai
|Tamil Nadu
|27.30
|27
|RV Institute of Management
|Bangalore
|Karnataka
|26.51
|28
|St. Joseph's Institute of Management
|Bangalore
|Karnataka
|26.07
|29
|JSS Academy of Higher Education & Research
|Mysore
|Karnataka
|25.58
|30
|Gitam Hyderabad Business School
|Hyderabad
|Telangana
|24.91
|31
|AIMS School of Business
|Bangalore
|Karnataka
|24.61
|32
|M.S. Ramaiah Institute of Management
|Bangalore
|Karnataka
|22.89
|33
|Institute of Public Enterprise (IPE)
|Hyderabad
|Telangana
|22.51
|34
|Bharath Institute of Higher Education and Research
|Chennai
|Tamil Nadu
|20.12
|35
|KCT Business School
|Coimbatore
|Tamil Nadu
|18.52
|36
|SCMS Cochin School of Business
|Kochi
|Kerala
|18.41
|37
|Sathyabama Institute of Science and Technology
|Chennai
|Tamil Nadu
|16.78
|38
|The Shanmugha Arts, Science, Technology & Research Academy (SASTRA)
|Thanjavur
|Tamil Nadu
|16.53
|39
|Saveetha School of Management
|Chennai
|Tamil Nadu
|15.15
|40
|CMR University
|Bengaluru
|Karnataka
|12.54
|41
|Kirloskar Institute of Advanced Management Studies
|Harihar
|Karnataka
|11.34
|42
|Narsee Monjee Institute Of Management Studies (NMIMS)
|Bangalore
|Karnataka
|10.67
|43
|Shri Dharmasthala Manjunatheshwara Institute For Management Development (SDMIMD)
|Mysore
|Karnataka
|10.54
|44
|Sri Ramachandra Institute of Higher Education and Research
|Chennai
|Tamil Nadu
|10.14
|45
|Xavier Institute of Management and Entrepreneurship (XIME)
|Bangalore
|Karnataka
|10.01
|46
|Vels Institute of Science, Technology & Advanced Studies (VISTAS)
|Chennai
|Tamil Nadu
|9.87
|47
|Vignana Jyothi Institute of Management
|Hyderabad
|Telangana
|9.55
|48
|Hindustan Institute of Technology & Science
|Chennai
|Tamil Nadu
|9.34
|49
|Gitam School of International Business
|Visakhapatnam
|Andhra Pradesh
|9.11
|50
|Indus Business Academy (IBA)
|Bangalore
|Karnataka
|8.78
|51
|Dayanand Sagar University
|Bengaluru
|Karnataka
|7.58
|52
|Hallmark Business School
|Tiruchirappalli
|Tamil Nadu
|6.77
|53
|Institute for Technology & Management
|Chennai
|Tamil Nadu
|6.49
|54 - 60
|Annamalai University
|Chidambaram
|Tamil Nadu
|-
|54 - 60
|Indian Institute of Management
|Visakhapatnam
|Andhra Pradesh
|-
|54 - 60
|International School of Management Excellence
|Bangalore
|Karnataka
|-
|54 - 60
|Kristu Jayanti College
|Bangalore
|Karnataka
|-
|54 - 60
|NITTE School of Management
|Bangalore
|Karnataka
|-
|54 - 60
|PRIN.L.N.Welingkar Institute Of Management Development & Research
|Bangalore
|Karnataka
|-
|54 - 60
|Reva University
|Bengaluru
|Karnataka
|-
|54 - 60
|School of Management Studies, University of Hyderabad
|Hyderabad
|Telangana
|-
|54 - 60
|Sona School of Management
|Salem
|Tamil Nadu
|-
|54 - 60
|Sri Sathya Sai Institute of Higher Learning
|Prasanthi Nilayam
|Andhra Pradesh
|-
* Institutions in ranking bands are arranged in alphabetical order
Methodology
The Outlook-ICARE India MBA Rankings 2020 survey is a 100 per cent outcome-based assessment, developed with deep insights from the industry and backed by strong research. The goal is to design a comprehensive framework with an aim to assess institutes—public and private—offering MBA and related management degrees in India on globally relevant and employability-oriented parameters, which are Faculty-Student Ratio (FSR), Research Productivity and Quality, Faculty with PhD, Faculty Experience (Teaching/Corporate), Gender Diversity, Regional Diversity, Median Salary and Employability.
The overall rankings are in three broad categories: figures for all parameter heads are given for the Top 25 and Top 75 public and private institutions, respectively; only the total score is given for 76-125 (private); and since those in the 26-30 (public) and 126-150 (private) band have almost similar scores, the overall score is avoided for them. The institutions for which no scores were given are arranged in alphabetical order.
The rankings are further categorised into (1) Institutions of National Importance; (2) University Constituent Colleges (A college that belongs to a university and follows its curriculum and exam pattern); (3) Affiliated Colleges; (4) Standalone Institutions; (5) Top North, South, East, West and Central Zone institutions; (6) Most Promising B-schools or Rising Stars. The Most Promising B-schools or Rising Stars is not a ranking, only a listing. These institutions have the potential to be ranked in future exercises.
The rankings have been analysed and produced by the Indian Centre for Academic Rankings and Excellence (ICARE), a trusted and government-approved academic audit and ratings agency.
Keeping in mind the challenges surrounding data submission Outlook and ICARE have jointly created the first-of-its-kind B-schools listing after taking feedback from academic leaders. The outcome-based framework is analysed wholly on data available in public domain and through renowned third-party sources.
