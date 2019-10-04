B-Schools Rankings 2020: Top 60 Institutes In South Zone

RANK INSTITUTION PLACE STATE OVERALL SCORE 1 Indian Institute of Management Bangalore Karnataka 91.77 2 Indian Institute of Management Kozhikode Kerala 85.86 3 Indian Institute of Management Tiruchirappalli Tamil Nadu 78.53 4 Great Lakes Institute of Management Chennai Tamil Nadu 75.45 5 T. A. Pai Management Institute Manipal Karnataka 71.67 6 ICFAI Foundation for Higher Education Hyderabad Telangana 71.15 7 Loyola Institute of Business Administration Chennai Tamil Nadu 65.47 8 PSGIM, PSG College of Technology Coimbatore Tamil Nadu 62.92 9 Anna University Chennai Tamil Nadu 62.11 10 Alliance University Bangalore Karnataka 61.67 11 Vellore Institute of Technology Vellore Tamil Nadu 59.67 12 Institute for Financial Management and Research Satyavedu Andhra Pradesh 55.87 13 Bharathidasan Institute of Management Tiruchirappalli Tamil Nadu 54.72 14 Koneru Lakshmaiah Education Foundation University Guntur Andhra Pradesh 52.32 15 SRM Institute of Science and Technology Chennai Tamil Nadu 47.71 16 Jain university Bangalore Karnataka 41.32 17 PES University Bangalore Karnataka 40.17 18 Institute of Management Technology Hyderabad Telangana 37.19 19 Rajagiri Centre For Business Studies Kochi Kerala 36.05 20 Manipal Academy of Higher Education Manipal Karnataka 35.85 21 Amrita School of Business Coimbatore Tamil Nadu 35.72 22 B. S. Abdur Rahman Crescent Institute Of Science And Technology Chennai Tamil Nadu 33.60 23 University of Madras Chennai Tamil Nadu 33.06 24 Thiagarajar School of Management Madurai Tamil Nadu 32.17 25 Karunya Institute of Technology and Sciences Coimbatore Tamil Nadu 28.17 26 SSN School of Management Chennai Tamil Nadu 27.30 27 RV Institute of Management Bangalore Karnataka 26.51 28 St. Joseph's Institute of Management Bangalore Karnataka 26.07 29 JSS Academy of Higher Education & Research Mysore Karnataka 25.58 30 Gitam Hyderabad Business School Hyderabad Telangana 24.91 31 AIMS School of Business Bangalore Karnataka 24.61 32 M.S. Ramaiah Institute of Management Bangalore Karnataka 22.89 33 Institute of Public Enterprise (IPE) Hyderabad Telangana 22.51 34 Bharath Institute of Higher Education and Research Chennai Tamil Nadu 20.12 35 KCT Business School Coimbatore Tamil Nadu 18.52 36 SCMS Cochin School of Business Kochi Kerala 18.41 37 Sathyabama Institute of Science and Technology Chennai Tamil Nadu 16.78 38 The Shanmugha Arts, Science, Technology & Research Academy (SASTRA) Thanjavur Tamil Nadu 16.53 39 Saveetha School of Management Chennai Tamil Nadu 15.15 40 CMR University Bengaluru Karnataka 12.54 41 Kirloskar Institute of Advanced Management Studies Harihar Karnataka 11.34 42 Narsee Monjee Institute Of Management Studies (NMIMS) Bangalore Karnataka 10.67 43 Shri Dharmasthala Manjunatheshwara Institute For Management Development (SDMIMD) Mysore Karnataka 10.54 44 Sri Ramachandra Institute of Higher Education and Research Chennai Tamil Nadu 10.14 45 Xavier Institute of Management and Entrepreneurship (XIME) Bangalore Karnataka 10.01 46 Vels Institute of Science, Technology & Advanced Studies (VISTAS) Chennai Tamil Nadu 9.87 47 Vignana Jyothi Institute of Management Hyderabad Telangana 9.55 48 Hindustan Institute of Technology & Science Chennai Tamil Nadu 9.34 49 Gitam School of International Business Visakhapatnam Andhra Pradesh 9.11 50 Indus Business Academy (IBA) Bangalore Karnataka 8.78 51 Dayanand Sagar University Bengaluru Karnataka 7.58 52 Hallmark Business School Tiruchirappalli Tamil Nadu 6.77 53 Institute for Technology & Management Chennai Tamil Nadu 6.49 54 - 60 Annamalai University Chidambaram Tamil Nadu - 54 - 60 Indian Institute of Management Visakhapatnam Andhra Pradesh - 54 - 60 International School of Management Excellence Bangalore Karnataka - 54 - 60 Kristu Jayanti College Bangalore Karnataka - 54 - 60 NITTE School of Management Bangalore Karnataka - 54 - 60 PRIN.L.N.Welingkar Institute Of Management Development & Research Bangalore Karnataka - 54 - 60 Reva University Bengaluru Karnataka - 54 - 60 School of Management Studies, University of Hyderabad Hyderabad Telangana - 54 - 60 Sona School of Management Salem Tamil Nadu - 54 - 60 Sri Sathya Sai Institute of Higher Learning Prasanthi Nilayam Andhra Pradesh -

RANK 1 INSTITUTION Indian Institute of Management Bangalore PLACE Bangalore STATE Karnataka OVERALL SCORE 91.77 RANK 2 INSTITUTION Indian Institute of Management Kozhikode PLACE Kozhikode STATE Kerala OVERALL SCORE 85.86 RANK 3 INSTITUTION Indian Institute of Management Tiruchirappalli PLACE Tiruchirappalli STATE Tamil Nadu OVERALL SCORE 78.53 RANK 4 INSTITUTION Great Lakes Institute of Management PLACE Chennai STATE Tamil Nadu OVERALL SCORE 75.45 RANK 5 INSTITUTION T. A. Pai Management Institute PLACE Manipal STATE Karnataka OVERALL SCORE 71.67 RANK 6 INSTITUTION ICFAI Foundation for Higher Education PLACE Hyderabad STATE Telangana OVERALL SCORE 71.15 RANK 7 INSTITUTION Loyola Institute of Business Administration PLACE Chennai STATE Tamil Nadu OVERALL SCORE 65.47 RANK 8 INSTITUTION PSGIM, PSG College of Technology PLACE Coimbatore STATE Tamil Nadu OVERALL SCORE 62.92 RANK 9 INSTITUTION Anna University PLACE Chennai STATE Tamil Nadu OVERALL SCORE 62.11 RANK 10 INSTITUTION Alliance University PLACE Bangalore STATE Karnataka OVERALL SCORE 61.67 RANK 11 INSTITUTION Vellore Institute of Technology PLACE Vellore STATE Tamil Nadu OVERALL SCORE 59.67 RANK 12 INSTITUTION Institute for Financial Management and Research PLACE Satyavedu STATE Andhra Pradesh OVERALL SCORE 55.87 RANK 13 INSTITUTION Bharathidasan Institute of Management PLACE Tiruchirappalli STATE Tamil Nadu OVERALL SCORE 54.72 RANK 14 INSTITUTION Koneru Lakshmaiah Education Foundation University PLACE Guntur STATE Andhra Pradesh OVERALL SCORE 52.32 RANK 15 INSTITUTION SRM Institute of Science and Technology PLACE Chennai STATE Tamil Nadu OVERALL SCORE 47.71 RANK 16 INSTITUTION Jain university PLACE Bangalore STATE Karnataka OVERALL SCORE 41.32 RANK 17 INSTITUTION PES University PLACE Bangalore STATE Karnataka OVERALL SCORE 40.17 RANK 18 INSTITUTION Institute of Management Technology PLACE Hyderabad STATE Telangana OVERALL SCORE 37.19 RANK 19 INSTITUTION Rajagiri Centre For Business Studies PLACE Kochi STATE Kerala OVERALL SCORE 36.05 RANK 20 INSTITUTION Manipal Academy of Higher Education PLACE Manipal STATE Karnataka OVERALL SCORE 35.85 RANK 21 INSTITUTION Amrita School of Business PLACE Coimbatore STATE Tamil Nadu OVERALL SCORE 35.72 RANK 22 INSTITUTION B. S. Abdur Rahman Crescent Institute Of Science And Technology PLACE Chennai STATE Tamil Nadu OVERALL SCORE 33.60 RANK 23 INSTITUTION University of Madras PLACE Chennai STATE Tamil Nadu OVERALL SCORE 33.06 RANK 24 INSTITUTION Thiagarajar School of Management PLACE Madurai STATE Tamil Nadu OVERALL SCORE 32.17 RANK 25 INSTITUTION Karunya Institute of Technology and Sciences PLACE Coimbatore STATE Tamil Nadu OVERALL SCORE 28.17 RANK 26 INSTITUTION SSN School of Management PLACE Chennai STATE Tamil Nadu OVERALL SCORE 27.30 RANK 27 INSTITUTION RV Institute of Management PLACE Bangalore STATE Karnataka OVERALL SCORE 26.51 RANK 28 INSTITUTION St. Joseph's Institute of Management PLACE Bangalore STATE Karnataka OVERALL SCORE 26.07 RANK 29 INSTITUTION JSS Academy of Higher Education & Research PLACE Mysore STATE Karnataka OVERALL SCORE 25.58 RANK 30 INSTITUTION Gitam Hyderabad Business School PLACE Hyderabad STATE Telangana OVERALL SCORE 24.91 RANK 31 INSTITUTION AIMS School of Business PLACE Bangalore STATE Karnataka OVERALL SCORE 24.61 RANK 32 INSTITUTION M.S. Ramaiah Institute of Management PLACE Bangalore STATE Karnataka OVERALL SCORE 22.89 RANK 33 INSTITUTION Institute of Public Enterprise (IPE) PLACE Hyderabad STATE Telangana OVERALL SCORE 22.51 RANK 34 INSTITUTION Bharath Institute of Higher Education and Research PLACE Chennai STATE Tamil Nadu OVERALL SCORE 20.12 RANK 35 INSTITUTION KCT Business School PLACE Coimbatore STATE Tamil Nadu OVERALL SCORE 18.52 RANK 36 INSTITUTION SCMS Cochin School of Business PLACE Kochi STATE Kerala OVERALL SCORE 18.41 RANK 37 INSTITUTION Sathyabama Institute of Science and Technology PLACE Chennai STATE Tamil Nadu OVERALL SCORE 16.78 RANK 38 INSTITUTION The Shanmugha Arts, Science, Technology & Research Academy (SASTRA) PLACE Thanjavur STATE Tamil Nadu OVERALL SCORE 16.53 RANK 39 INSTITUTION Saveetha School of Management PLACE Chennai STATE Tamil Nadu OVERALL SCORE 15.15 RANK 40 INSTITUTION CMR University PLACE Bengaluru STATE Karnataka OVERALL SCORE 12.54 RANK 41 INSTITUTION Kirloskar Institute of Advanced Management Studies PLACE Harihar STATE Karnataka OVERALL SCORE 11.34 RANK 42 INSTITUTION Narsee Monjee Institute Of Management Studies (NMIMS) PLACE Bangalore STATE Karnataka OVERALL SCORE 10.67 RANK 43 INSTITUTION Shri Dharmasthala Manjunatheshwara Institute For Management Development (SDMIMD) PLACE Mysore STATE Karnataka OVERALL SCORE 10.54 RANK 44 INSTITUTION Sri Ramachandra Institute of Higher Education and Research PLACE Chennai STATE Tamil Nadu OVERALL SCORE 10.14 RANK 45 INSTITUTION Xavier Institute of Management and Entrepreneurship (XIME) PLACE Bangalore STATE Karnataka OVERALL SCORE 10.01 RANK 46 INSTITUTION Vels Institute of Science, Technology & Advanced Studies (VISTAS) PLACE Chennai STATE Tamil Nadu OVERALL SCORE 9.87 RANK 47 INSTITUTION Vignana Jyothi Institute of Management PLACE Hyderabad STATE Telangana OVERALL SCORE 9.55 RANK 48 INSTITUTION Hindustan Institute of Technology & Science PLACE Chennai STATE Tamil Nadu OVERALL SCORE 9.34 RANK 49 INSTITUTION Gitam School of International Business PLACE Visakhapatnam STATE Andhra Pradesh OVERALL SCORE 9.11 RANK 50 INSTITUTION Indus Business Academy (IBA) PLACE Bangalore STATE Karnataka OVERALL SCORE 8.78 RANK 51 INSTITUTION Dayanand Sagar University PLACE Bengaluru STATE Karnataka OVERALL SCORE 7.58 RANK 52 INSTITUTION Hallmark Business School PLACE Tiruchirappalli STATE Tamil Nadu OVERALL SCORE 6.77 RANK 53 INSTITUTION Institute for Technology & Management PLACE Chennai STATE Tamil Nadu OVERALL SCORE 6.49 RANK 54 - 60 INSTITUTION Annamalai University PLACE Chidambaram STATE Tamil Nadu OVERALL SCORE - RANK 54 - 60 INSTITUTION Indian Institute of Management Visakhapatnam PLACE Visakhapatnam STATE Andhra Pradesh OVERALL SCORE - RANK 54 - 60 INSTITUTION International School of Management Excellence PLACE Bangalore STATE Karnataka OVERALL SCORE - RANK 54 - 60 INSTITUTION Kristu Jayanti College PLACE Bangalore STATE Karnataka OVERALL SCORE - RANK 54 - 60 INSTITUTION NITTE School of Management PLACE Bangalore STATE Karnataka OVERALL SCORE - RANK 54 - 60 INSTITUTION PRIN.L.N.Welingkar Institute Of Management Development & Research PLACE Bangalore STATE Karnataka OVERALL SCORE - RANK 54 - 60 INSTITUTION Reva University PLACE Bengaluru STATE Karnataka OVERALL SCORE - RANK 54 - 60 INSTITUTION School of Management Studies, University of Hyderabad PLACE Hyderabad STATE Telangana OVERALL SCORE - RANK 54 - 60 INSTITUTION Sona School of Management PLACE Salem STATE Tamil Nadu OVERALL SCORE - RANK 54 - 60 INSTITUTION Sri Sathya Sai Institute of Higher Learning PLACE Prasanthi Nilayam STATE Andhra Pradesh OVERALL SCORE -

* Institutions in ranking bands are arranged in alphabetical order

Methodology

The Outlook-ICARE India MBA Rankings 2020 survey is a 100 per cent outcome-based assessment, developed with deep insights from the ind­ustry and backed by strong research. The goal is to design a comprehensive framework with an aim to assess institutes—public and private—offering MBA and related management degrees in India on globally relevant and employability-oriented parameters, which are Faculty-Student Ratio (FSR), Research Productivity and Quality, Faculty with PhD, Faculty Experience (Teaching/Corporate), Gender Diversity, Regional Diversity, Median Salary and Employability.

The overall rankings are in three broad categories: figures for all parameter heads are given for the Top 25 and Top 75 public and private institutions, respectively; only the total score is given for 76-125 (private); and since those in the 26-30 (public) and 126-150 (private) band have almost similar scores, the overall score is avoided for them. The institutions for which no scores were given are arranged in alphabetical order.

The rankings are further categorised into (1) Institutions of National Importance; (2) University Constituent Colleges (A college that belongs to a university and follows its curriculum and exam pattern); (3) Affiliated Colleges; (4) Standalone Institutions; (5) Top North, South, East, West and Central Zone institutions; (6) Most Promising B-schools or Rising Stars. The Most Promising B-schools or Rising Stars is not a ranking, only a listing. These institutions have the potential to be ranked in future exercises.

The rankings have been analysed and produced by the Indian Centre for Academic Rankings and Excellence (ICARE), a trusted and government-approved academic audit and ratings agency.

Keeping in mind the challenges surrounding data submission Outlook and ICARE have jointly created the first-of-its-kind B-schools listing after taking feedback from academic leaders. The outcome-based framework is analysed wholly on data available in public domain and through renowned third-party sources.

Also Read

Outlook-ICARE India MBA Rankings 2020: Top Public MBA Institutions

Outlook-ICARE India MBA Rankings 2020: Top Private MBA Institutions

Outlook-ICARE India MBA Rankings 2020: Institutions Of National Importance

Outlook-ICARE India MBA Rankings 2020: University-Constituent Colleges

Outlook-ICARE India MBA Rankings 2020: Affiliated Colleges

Outlook-ICARE India MBA Rankings 2020: Standalone Institutions

Outlook-ICARE India MBA Rankings 2020: Top 50 Institutes In North Zone

Outlook-ICARE India MBA Rankings 2020: Top 60 Institutes In South Zone

Outlook-ICARE India MBA Rankings 2020: Top 15 Institutes In East Zone

Outlook-ICARE India MBA Rankings 2020: Top 10 Institutes In Central Zone

Outlook-ICARE India MBA Rankings 2020: Top 50 Institutes In West Zone

Outlook-ICARE India MBA Rankings 2020: Most Promising B-Schools

Adapt Or Perish! As Old Jobs Shrink, Are You Prepared For Jobs Of Future?

World Of Work

OPINION | The Importance Of Liberal Arts In Business Education Can't Be Denied

Deep-Tech: Cutting Edge Technology In Search Of Deep Pockets

OPINION | Why Private Sector Intervention Is Necessary In Higher Education

How Twinning Arrangements With Foreign Institutions Are Helping Indian Students Fly