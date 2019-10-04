B-Schools Rankings 2020: Top 50 Institutes In West Zone

RANK INSTITUTION PLACE STATE OVERALL SCORE 1 Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad Gujarat 91.20 2 S. P. Jain Institute of Management & Research Mumbai Maharashtra 81.01 3 Indian Institute of Management Udaipur Rajasthan 77.16 4 SVKM`s Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies Mumbai Maharashtra 76.64 5 Symbiosis Institute of Business Management Pune Maharashtra 73.74 6 Birla Institute of Technology and Science Pilani Rajasthan 69.10 7 Jamnalal Bajaj Institute of Management Studies Mumbai Maharashtra 67.31 8 Nirma University Ahmedabad Gujarat 65.15 9 National Institute of Industrial Engineering Mumbai Maharashtra 62.85 10 Institute of Rural Management Anand Gujarat 60.84 11 K. J. Somaiya Institute of Management Studies & Research Mumbai Maharashtra 56.29 12 Goa Institute of Management Sanquelim Goa 46.55 13 Institute of Management and Entrepreneurship Development Pune Maharashtra 44.56 14 Principal L. N. Welingkar Institute of Management Development & Research Mumbai Maharashtra 41.45 15 Jaipuria Institute of Management Jaipur Rajasthan 39.86 16 IIHMR University Jaipur Rajasthan 38.92 17 Institute of Management Technology Nagpur Maharashtra 37.38 18 Padmashree Dr DY Patil Vidyapeeth Mumbai Maharashtra 35.16 19 Gujarat University Ahmedabad Gujarat 34.73 20 Savitribai Phule Pune University Pune Maharashtra 34.34 21 Ganpat University Mehsana Gujarat 34.05 22 Maharaja Sayajirao University of Baroda Vadodara Gujarat 33.43 23 Dr DY Patil Vidyapeeth Pune Maharashtra 32.94 24 Manipal University Jaipur Rajasthan 32.64 25 Parul University Vadodara Gujarat 28.69 26 Pandit Deendayal Petroleum University Ahmedabad Gujarat 28.40 27 Vivekanand Education Society`s Institute of Management Studies and Research Mumbai Maharashtra 21.72 28 N. L. Dalmia Institute of Management Studies and Research Mumbai Maharashtra 20.81 29 FLAME University Pune Maharashtra 20.48 30 Balaji Institute of Technology & Management Pune Maharashtra 18.92 31 SIES College of Management Studies Navi Mumbai Maharashtra 17.73 32 ITM Business School Navi Mumbai Maharashtra 16.20 33 IES Management College and Research Centre Mumbai Maharashtra 14.93 34 Banasthali Vidyapith Banasthali Rajasthan 12.86 35 Indira School of Business Studies Tathawade Maharashtra 11.78 36 Lala Lajpatrai Institute of Management Studies Mumbai Maharashtra 9.63 37 Chetana's Institute of Management & Research Mumbai Maharashtra 7.92 38 Durgadevi Saraf Institute of Management Studies Mumbai Maharashtra 7.33 39 International Institute for Management Studies Pune Maharashtra 6.23 40 - 50 Indian Institute of Management Nagpur Maharashtra - 40 - 50 International School of Business and Media (ISB&M) Pune Maharashtra - 40 - 50 Jagan Institute of Management Studies Jaipur Rajasthan - 40 - 50 JK Lashmipath University Jaipur Rajasthan - 40 - 50 NIIT University Neemrana Rajasthan - 40 - 50 NIMS University Jaipur Rajasthan - 40 - 50 Rizvi Institute of Management Studies and Research Mumbai Maharashtra - 40 - 50 Sydenham Institute of Management Studies, Research and Entrepreneurship Education Mumbai Maharashtra - 40 - 50 Thakur Institute of Management Studies and Research Mumbai Maharashtra - 40 - 50 Universal Business School Mumbai Maharashtra -

* Institutions in ranking bands are arranged in alphabetical order

Methodology

The Outlook-ICARE India MBA Rankings 2020 survey is a 100 per cent outcome-based assessment, developed with deep insights from the ind­ustry and backed by strong research. The goal is to design a comprehensive framework with an aim to assess institutes—public and private—offering MBA and related management degrees in India on globally relevant and employability-oriented parameters, which are Faculty-Student Ratio (FSR), Research Productivity and Quality, Faculty with PhD, Faculty Experience (Teaching/Corporate), Gender Diversity, Regional Diversity, Median Salary and Employability.

The overall rankings are in three broad categories: figures for all parameter heads are given for the Top 25 and Top 75 public and private institutions, respectively; only the total score is given for 76-125 (private); and since those in the 26-30 (public) and 126-150 (private) band have almost similar scores, the overall score is avoided for them. The institutions for which no scores were given are arranged in alphabetical order.

The rankings are further categorised into (1) Institutions of National Importance; (2) University Constituent Colleges (A college that belongs to a university and follows its curriculum and exam pattern); (3) Affiliated Colleges; (4) Standalone Institutions; (5) Top North, South, East, West and Central Zone institutions; (6) Most Promising B-schools or Rising Stars. The Most Promising B-schools or Rising Stars is not a ranking, only a listing. These institutions have the potential to be ranked in future exercises.

The rankings have been analysed and produced by the Indian Centre for Academic Rankings and Excellence (ICARE), a trusted and government-approved academic audit and ratings agency.

Keeping in mind the challenges surrounding data submission Outlook and ICARE have jointly created the first-of-its-kind B-schools listing after taking feedback from academic leaders. The outcome-based framework is analysed wholly on data available in public domain and through renowned third-party sources.

