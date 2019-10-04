B-Schools Rankings 2020: Top 50 Institutes In West Zone

|RANK
|INSTITUTION
|PLACE
|STATE
|OVERALL SCORE
|1
|Indian Institute of Management
|Ahmedabad
|Gujarat
|91.20
|2
|S. P. Jain Institute of Management & Research
|Mumbai
|Maharashtra
|81.01
|3
|Indian Institute of Management
|Udaipur
|Rajasthan
|77.16
|4
|SVKM`s Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies
|Mumbai
|Maharashtra
|76.64
|5
|Symbiosis Institute of Business Management
|Pune
|Maharashtra
|73.74
|6
|Birla Institute of Technology and Science
|Pilani
|Rajasthan
|69.10
|7
|Jamnalal Bajaj Institute of Management Studies
|Mumbai
|Maharashtra
|67.31
|8
|Nirma University
|Ahmedabad
|Gujarat
|65.15
|9
|National Institute of Industrial Engineering
|Mumbai
|Maharashtra
|62.85
|10
|Institute of Rural Management
|Anand
|Gujarat
|60.84
|11
|K. J. Somaiya Institute of Management Studies & Research
|Mumbai
|Maharashtra
|56.29
|12
|Goa Institute of Management
|Sanquelim
|Goa
|46.55
|13
|Institute of Management and Entrepreneurship Development
|Pune
|Maharashtra
|44.56
|14
|Principal L. N. Welingkar Institute of Management Development & Research
|Mumbai
|Maharashtra
|41.45
|15
|Jaipuria Institute of Management
|Jaipur
|Rajasthan
|39.86
|16
|IIHMR University
|Jaipur
|Rajasthan
|38.92
|17
|Institute of Management Technology
|Nagpur
|Maharashtra
|37.38
|18
|Padmashree Dr DY Patil Vidyapeeth
|Mumbai
|Maharashtra
|35.16
|19
|Gujarat University
|Ahmedabad
|Gujarat
|34.73
|20
|Savitribai Phule Pune University
|Pune
|Maharashtra
|34.34
|21
|Ganpat University
|Mehsana
|Gujarat
|34.05
|22
|Maharaja Sayajirao University of Baroda
|Vadodara
|Gujarat
|33.43
|23
|Dr DY Patil Vidyapeeth
|Pune
|Maharashtra
|32.94
|24
|Manipal University
|Jaipur
|Rajasthan
|32.64
|25
|Parul University
|Vadodara
|Gujarat
|28.69
|26
|Pandit Deendayal Petroleum University
|Ahmedabad
|Gujarat
|28.40
|27
|Vivekanand Education Society`s Institute of Management Studies and Research
|Mumbai
|Maharashtra
|21.72
|28
|N. L. Dalmia Institute of Management Studies and Research
|Mumbai
|Maharashtra
|20.81
|29
|FLAME University
|Pune
|Maharashtra
|20.48
|30
|Balaji Institute of Technology & Management
|Pune
|Maharashtra
|18.92
|31
|SIES College of Management Studies
|Navi Mumbai
|Maharashtra
|17.73
|32
|ITM Business School
|Navi Mumbai
|Maharashtra
|16.20
|33
|IES Management College and Research Centre
|Mumbai
|Maharashtra
|14.93
|34
|Banasthali Vidyapith
|Banasthali
|Rajasthan
|12.86
|35
|Indira School of Business Studies
|Tathawade
|Maharashtra
|11.78
|36
|Lala Lajpatrai Institute of Management Studies
|Mumbai
|Maharashtra
|9.63
|37
|Chetana's Institute of Management & Research
|Mumbai
|Maharashtra
|7.92
|38
|Durgadevi Saraf Institute of Management Studies
|Mumbai
|Maharashtra
|7.33
|39
|International Institute for Management Studies
|Pune
|Maharashtra
|6.23
|40 - 50
|Indian Institute of Management
|Nagpur
|Maharashtra
|-
|40 - 50
|International School of Business and Media (ISB&M)
|Pune
|Maharashtra
|-
|40 - 50
|Jagan Institute of Management Studies
|Jaipur
|Rajasthan
|-
|40 - 50
|JK Lashmipath University
|Jaipur
|Rajasthan
|-
|40 - 50
|NIIT University
|Neemrana
|Rajasthan
|-
|40 - 50
|NIMS University
|Jaipur
|Rajasthan
|-
|40 - 50
|Rizvi Institute of Management Studies and Research
|Mumbai
|Maharashtra
|-
|40 - 50
|Sydenham Institute of Management Studies, Research and Entrepreneurship Education
|Mumbai
|Maharashtra
|-
|40 - 50
|Thakur Institute of Management Studies and Research
|Mumbai
|Maharashtra
|-
|40 - 50
|Universal Business School
|Mumbai
|Maharashtra
|-
* Institutions in ranking bands are arranged in alphabetical order
Methodology
The Outlook-ICARE India MBA Rankings 2020 survey is a 100 per cent outcome-based assessment, developed with deep insights from the industry and backed by strong research. The goal is to design a comprehensive framework with an aim to assess institutes—public and private—offering MBA and related management degrees in India on globally relevant and employability-oriented parameters, which are Faculty-Student Ratio (FSR), Research Productivity and Quality, Faculty with PhD, Faculty Experience (Teaching/Corporate), Gender Diversity, Regional Diversity, Median Salary and Employability.
The overall rankings are in three broad categories: figures for all parameter heads are given for the Top 25 and Top 75 public and private institutions, respectively; only the total score is given for 76-125 (private); and since those in the 26-30 (public) and 126-150 (private) band have almost similar scores, the overall score is avoided for them. The institutions for which no scores were given are arranged in alphabetical order.
The rankings are further categorised into (1) Institutions of National Importance; (2) University Constituent Colleges (A college that belongs to a university and follows its curriculum and exam pattern); (3) Affiliated Colleges; (4) Standalone Institutions; (5) Top North, South, East, West and Central Zone institutions; (6) Most Promising B-schools or Rising Stars. The Most Promising B-schools or Rising Stars is not a ranking, only a listing. These institutions have the potential to be ranked in future exercises.
The rankings have been analysed and produced by the Indian Centre for Academic Rankings and Excellence (ICARE), a trusted and government-approved academic audit and ratings agency.
Keeping in mind the challenges surrounding data submission Outlook and ICARE have jointly created the first-of-its-kind B-schools listing after taking feedback from academic leaders. The outcome-based framework is analysed wholly on data available in public domain and through renowned third-party sources.
