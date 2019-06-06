﻿
Outlook's annual ranking of India’s Best Law Colleges (in partnership with Drshti Strategic Research Services) can help students make an informed choice.

06 June 2019
India's Top 25 Law Colleges In 2019
Rank 2019Name of InstituteP: Pvt
G: Govt		CitySelection Process &
Institute Profile (200)		Academics(250)Personality devp. &
exposure (200)		Infrastructure & facilities (175)Placements &
Graduating Outcome (175)		Overall
score
(1,000)		Rank 2018Change
1 NLSIU G Bangalore 181 221 154 170 164 890 1 0
2 The West Bengal National University of Juridical Sciences* G Kolkata 171 215 143 169 163 861 2 0
3 ILS Law College P Pune 172 221 131 158 153 835 3 0
4 Bharathi Vidyapeeth Deemed University New Law College P Pune 158 213 121 154 148 795 4 0
5 Faculty of Law, BHU G Varanasi 162 195 114 148 130 748 6 1
6 Faculty of Law (Jamia Millia Islamia) G Delhi 144 198 116 154 131 743 5 -1
7 Institute of Law P Ahmedabad 153 191 94 150 121 709 8 1
8 PG College of Law, Osmania University* G Hyderabad 145 209 93 136 125 707 9 1
9 MS Ramaiah College of Law P Bangalore 152 178 107 139 130 706 11 2
10 Symbiosis Law School Pune P Pune 155 163 110 161 116 704 10 0
11 Faculty Of Law G Vadodara 135 180 114 145 128 702 Np  
12 Hidayatullah National Law University* G Raipur 163 170 80 167 119 700 7 -5
13 KIIT, School Of Law P Bhubaneswar 132 201 90 146 126 696 13 0
14 Amity Law School P Delhi 132 172 108 148 131 691 12 -2
15 CMR Law School P Bangalore 131 197 72 141 119 659 16 1
16 Llyod Law College P Greater Noida 109 161 119 124 124 637 19 3
17 National Law University G Cuttack 58 201 83 162 130 635 18 1
18 Amity Law School P Noida 123 166 66 144 132 630 17 -1
19 IMS Law College G Noida 105 181 82 145 113 627 20 1
20 Manikchand Pahade Law College P Aurangabad 115 169 101 129 106 620 21 1
21 Institute Of Legal Studies P Bangalore 125 139 128 110 116 618 Np  
22 Indore Institute Of Law P Indore 123 139 128 106 121 617 22 0
23 St.Wilfred's College Of Law P Jaipur 78 176 77 131 153 614 23 0
24 K.L.E. Society's Law College P Bangalore 111 167 82 132 121 612 25 1
25 CPJ-Chanderprabhu Jain College Of Higher Studies & School Of Law P Delhi 110 134 105 111 119 580 28 3
*Latest available scores have been for institutes that could not participate this year.

