India's Top 25 Law Colleges In 2019

(1,000) Rank 2018 Change 1 NLSIU G Bangalore 181 221 154 170 164 890 1 0 2 The West Bengal National University of Juridical Sciences* G Kolkata 171 215 143 169 163 861 2 0 3 ILS Law College P Pune 172 221 131 158 153 835 3 0 4 Bharathi Vidyapeeth Deemed University New Law College P Pune 158 213 121 154 148 795 4 0 5 Faculty of Law, BHU G Varanasi 162 195 114 148 130 748 6 1 6 Faculty of Law (Jamia Millia Islamia) G Delhi 144 198 116 154 131 743 5 -1 7 Institute of Law P Ahmedabad 153 191 94 150 121 709 8 1 8 PG College of Law, Osmania University* G Hyderabad 145 209 93 136 125 707 9 1 9 MS Ramaiah College of Law P Bangalore 152 178 107 139 130 706 11 2 10 Symbiosis Law School Pune P Pune 155 163 110 161 116 704 10 0 11 Faculty Of Law G Vadodara 135 180 114 145 128 702 Np 12 Hidayatullah National Law University* G Raipur 163 170 80 167 119 700 7 -5 13 KIIT, School Of Law P Bhubaneswar 132 201 90 146 126 696 13 0 14 Amity Law School P Delhi 132 172 108 148 131 691 12 -2 15 CMR Law School P Bangalore 131 197 72 141 119 659 16 1 16 Llyod Law College P Greater Noida 109 161 119 124 124 637 19 3 17 National Law University G Cuttack 58 201 83 162 130 635 18 1 18 Amity Law School P Noida 123 166 66 144 132 630 17 -1 19 IMS Law College G Noida 105 181 82 145 113 627 20 1 20 Manikchand Pahade Law College P Aurangabad 115 169 101 129 106 620 21 1 21 Institute Of Legal Studies P Bangalore 125 139 128 110 116 618 Np 22 Indore Institute Of Law P Indore 123 139 128 106 121 617 22 0 23 St.Wilfred's College Of Law P Jaipur 78 176 77 131 153 614 23 0 24 K.L.E. Society's Law College P Bangalore 111 167 82 132 121 612 25 1 25 CPJ-Chanderprabhu Jain College Of Higher Studies & School Of Law P Delhi 110 134 105 111 119 580 28 3

*Latest available scores have been for institutes that could not participate this year.

