India's Top 25 Law Colleges In 2019

|Rank 2019
|Name of Institute
|P: Pvt
G: Govt
|City
|Selection Process &
Institute Profile (200)
|Academics(250)
|Personality devp. &
exposure (200)
|Infrastructure & facilities (175)
|Placements &
Graduating Outcome (175)
|Overall
score
(1,000)
|Rank 2018
|Change
|1
|NLSIU
|G
|Bangalore
|181
|221
|154
|170
|164
|890
|1
|0
|2
|The West Bengal National University of Juridical Sciences*
|G
|Kolkata
|171
|215
|143
|169
|163
|861
|2
|0
|3
|ILS Law College
|P
|Pune
|172
|221
|131
|158
|153
|835
|3
|0
|4
|Bharathi Vidyapeeth Deemed University New Law College
|P
|Pune
|158
|213
|121
|154
|148
|795
|4
|0
|5
|Faculty of Law, BHU
|G
|Varanasi
|162
|195
|114
|148
|130
|748
|6
|1
|6
|Faculty of Law (Jamia Millia Islamia)
|G
|Delhi
|144
|198
|116
|154
|131
|743
|5
|-1
|7
|Institute of Law
|P
|Ahmedabad
|153
|191
|94
|150
|121
|709
|8
|1
|8
|PG College of Law, Osmania University*
|G
|Hyderabad
|145
|209
|93
|136
|125
|707
|9
|1
|9
|MS Ramaiah College of Law
|P
|Bangalore
|152
|178
|107
|139
|130
|706
|11
|2
|10
|Symbiosis Law School Pune
|P
|Pune
|155
|163
|110
|161
|116
|704
|10
|0
|11
|Faculty Of Law
|G
|Vadodara
|135
|180
|114
|145
|128
|702
|Np
|12
|Hidayatullah National Law University*
|G
|Raipur
|163
|170
|80
|167
|119
|700
|7
|-5
|13
|KIIT, School Of Law
|P
|Bhubaneswar
|132
|201
|90
|146
|126
|696
|13
|0
|14
|Amity Law School
|P
|Delhi
|132
|172
|108
|148
|131
|691
|12
|-2
|15
|CMR Law School
|P
|Bangalore
|131
|197
|72
|141
|119
|659
|16
|1
|16
|Llyod Law College
|P
|Greater Noida
|109
|161
|119
|124
|124
|637
|19
|3
|17
|National Law University
|G
|Cuttack
|58
|201
|83
|162
|130
|635
|18
|1
|18
|Amity Law School
|P
|Noida
|123
|166
|66
|144
|132
|630
|17
|-1
|19
|IMS Law College
|G
|Noida
|105
|181
|82
|145
|113
|627
|20
|1
|20
|Manikchand Pahade Law College
|P
|Aurangabad
|115
|169
|101
|129
|106
|620
|21
|1
|21
|Institute Of Legal Studies
|P
|Bangalore
|125
|139
|128
|110
|116
|618
|Np
|22
|Indore Institute Of Law
|P
|Indore
|123
|139
|128
|106
|121
|617
|22
|0
|23
|St.Wilfred's College Of Law
|P
|Jaipur
|78
|176
|77
|131
|153
|614
|23
|0
|24
|K.L.E. Society's Law College
|P
|Bangalore
|111
|167
|82
|132
|121
|612
|25
|1
|25
|CPJ-Chanderprabhu Jain College Of Higher Studies & School Of Law
|P
|Delhi
|110
|134
|105
|111
|119
|580
|28
|3
*Latest available scores have been for institutes that could not participate this year.
